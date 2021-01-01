Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.
Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.
It's harder for the weaker sides because they have more ground to cover defensively and it's a longer distance to the opponent's goal.
It makes a big difference during an intense game where you don't want to give the other side an inch.
The better team has:
1. More margin for error in terms of passing. For example, a Trent has a bigger window for his crossfield passes.
2. More scope to tire out the opposition as the game wears on due to the larger spaces they need to cover.