« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Does size matter?  (Read 163 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,342
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Does size matter?
« on: Today at 12:35:07 am »
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:34 am »
Size doesn't matter. I've always said it.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:12 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:35:07 am
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.
It's harder for the weaker sides because they have more ground to cover defensively and it's a longer distance to the opponent's goal.

It makes a big difference during an intense game where you don't want to give the other side an inch.

The better team has:
1. More margin for error in terms of passing. For example, a Trent has a bigger window for his crossfield passes.
2. More scope to tire out the opposition as the game wears on due to the larger spaces they need to cover.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:25 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:38:58 am »
It does matter, but only if you know how to use the space. If we have a fit and firing Darwin Nunez he will have a bit more space to run into and stretch them.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:43:31 am »
This might be one for the Ladies here on the forum! :wellin
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:21 am »
It's all about the girth.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,104
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:20:41 am »
It depends how you use it...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 