Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.



Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.



It's harder for the weaker sides because they have more ground to cover defensively and it's a longer distance to the opponent's goal.It makes a big difference during an intense game where you don't want to give the other side an inch.The better team has:1. More margin for error in terms of passing. For example, a Trent has a bigger window for his crossfield passes.2. More scope to tire out the opposition as the game wears on due to the larger spaces they need to cover.