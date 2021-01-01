« previous next »
Author Topic: Does size matter?  (Read 1184 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,342
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Does size matter?
« on: Yesterday at 12:35:07 am »
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,904
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:36:34 am »
Size doesn't matter. I've always said it.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:38:12 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:35:07 am
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.
It's harder for the weaker sides because they have more ground to cover defensively and it's a longer distance to the opponent's goal.

It makes a big difference during an intense game where you don't want to give the other side an inch.

The better team has:
1. More margin for error in terms of passing. For example, a Trent has a bigger window for his crossfield passes.
2. More scope to tire out the opposition as the game wears on due to the larger spaces they need to cover.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:25 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:38:58 am »
It does matter, but only if you know how to use the space. If we have a fit and firing Darwin Nunez he will have a bit more space to run into and stretch them.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:43:31 am »
This might be one for the Ladies here on the forum! :wellin
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:15:21 am »
It's all about the girth.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,119
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:20:41 am »
It depends how you use it...
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:20:21 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:35:07 am
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it that’s important, regardless of size.



Think you need to check your measuring tape - Wembley is 5 yards longer and 1 yard wider.
I think you've compared Wembley's yards to Anfield's metres.

Wembley is 105m by 69m (115 yrds by 75)

Anfield is 101m by 68m (110 yrds by 74).

Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:08:52 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:20:21 am

Think you need to check your measuring tape - Wembley is 5 yards longer and 1 yard wider.
I think you've compared Wembley's yards to Anfield's metres.

Wembley is 105m by 69m (115 yrds by 75)

Anfield is 101m by 68m (110 yrds by 74).



Tbf hes from Skem, not sure theyve mastered that metric stuff yet.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,714
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:10:49 am »
It will affect our press a little, but if our quick players are back, it'll help them too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:57:25 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:20:21 am

Think you need to check your measuring tape - Wembley is 5 yards longer and 1 yard wider.
I think you've compared Wembley's yards to Anfield's metres.

Wembley is 105m by 69m (115 yrds by 75)

Anfield is 101m by 68m (110 yrds by 74).

This is why when Chops built his extension half of it is in next doors garden. Every time the poor bloke next door goes to his wheelie bin he can see Chopper bent over looking for the Nutella in the bottom of the fridge.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,848
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:02:57 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:20:21 am

Think you need to check your measuring tape - Wembley is 5 yards longer and 1 yard wider.
I think you've compared Wembley's yards to Anfield's metres.

Wembley is 105m by 69m (115 yrds by 75)

Anfield is 101m by 68m (110 yrds by 74).
We all do it. When Im asked I always say mine is 10, I dont specify thats millimetres not inches.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,434
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:57:25 am
This is why when Chops built his extension half of it is in next doors garden. Every time the poor bloke next door goes to his wheelie bin he can see Chopper bent over looking for the Nutella in the bottom of the fridge.

With is Bum cleavage on show looking like the Nutella in the bottom of his fridge
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:13:15 pm
With is Bum cleavage on show looking like the Nutella in the bottom of his fridge
I'm telling Capon mate. The bloke called the council to complain and those daft twats were only concerned about the bloke contaminating his blue bin with non-recyclable waste while Choppers illegal extension and indecent bum crack broke every byelaw in the city.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:35:07 am
Wembley is 14 yards longer and 7 yards wider.

Does is it really matter? or is it what you do with it thats important, regardless of size.

With a name like Chopper you dont have to worry ;)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,434
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm
I'm telling Capon mate. The bloke called the council to complain and those daft twats were only concerned about the bloke contaminating his blue bin with non-recyclable waste while Choppers illegal extension and indecent bum crack broke every byelaw in the city.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,540
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Does size matter?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:37:18 am »
A bigger pitch definitely favours a possession side.
Logged
