« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February  (Read 3196 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,039
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:04:43 pm »
If Freiburg can hang on, thatd be great thanks  ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:05:49 pm »
Feyenoord lead early in Rome, 2-1 up on agg.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
Wow, what a moment for Qarabag. Surely through now.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Ajax have been completely battered and yet somehow made it through.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,039
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:23:20 pm »
yes Freiburg! What a comeback what a result! Would love Liverpool vs Freiburg in this Europa league.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,527
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:34:19 pm »
Just as in the first leg, you can tell Roma have been coached by Mourinho - constantly in the refs face, disputing every decision, writhing around on the grass after comings together; its ruining an otherwise close game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Roma going out would be lovely. Wouldnt want to have to face them again anytime soon.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 