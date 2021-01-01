Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
Author
Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 39,039
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 08:04:43 pm »
If Freiburg can hang on, thatd be great thanks
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,234
Seis Veces
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 08:05:49 pm »
Feyenoord lead early in Rome, 2-1 up on agg.
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,234
Seis Veces
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 08:20:04 pm »
Wow, what a moment for Qarabag. Surely through now.
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,658
BoRac
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 08:20:53 pm »
Ajax have been completely battered and yet somehow made it through.
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 39,039
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 08:23:20 pm »
yes Freiburg! What a comeback what a result! Would love Liverpool vs Freiburg in this Europa league.
Logged
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,527
Red since '64
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 08:34:19 pm »
Just as in the first leg, you can tell Roma have been coached by Mourinho - constantly in the refs face, disputing every decision, writhing around on the grass after comings together; its ruining an otherwise close game.
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 110,404
Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
«
Reply #126 on:
Today
at 09:01:43 pm »
Roma going out would be lovely. Wouldnt want to have to face them again anytime soon.
Logged
