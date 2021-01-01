« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO  (Read 2372 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:35:03 am »
Is Bobby Clark fit?
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 10:35:03 am
Is Bobby Clark fit?
Haven't heard anything otherwise.

Think he probably just missed out on the bench because of Salah's return, and guess McConnell was slightly ahead of him as we had noone on the bench that plays the 6 (whereas there were three players for the position Clark plays)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:48:03 am
Would love us to come out the traps hard and fast, get a 2 goal lead and then manage the game.

Were probably the slowest starters in the league, so itd be totally unexpected.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:54:40 am »
Hopefully Luton are feeling the effects of putting in a lot of energy on Sunday and start of sluggish.

An early goal would be very welcome here as we could really do with taking the foot of the gas second half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Luton's home form and away form are quite similar. They pulled off a 4-4 away to Newcastle which is a bit mad! Cannot remember the events of that match but seems like they won't just lay down to get beat

I think more than anything we have to be switched on defensively and be careful not to commit too many forward, be patient and our chances will come. All our forwards have been scoring and I have no doubt we will find the net so if we can make sure we get the first goal that will be massively important tomorrow night

From there its just about managing the game, if they have any plans to sit back to hold for the draw it'd be out the window so can hopefully pick them off then.

Gakpo is relatively fresh and hoping for a big game from him as I'm sure he will be starting, and for Grav to continue playing as well as he did in the last game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:56:54 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:53:57 am
Were probably the slowest starters in the league, so itd be totally unexpected.

I make this prayer every game! :D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Anyone know what time Klopps press conference is?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
1-0 will do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:04:41 am
Anyone know what time Klopps press conference is?

1.30pm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:04:41 am
Anyone know what time Klopps press conference is?

1.30..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7enf2gOVAo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7enf2gOVAo</a>
