Luton's home form and away form are quite similar. They pulled off a 4-4 away to Newcastle which is a bit mad! Cannot remember the events of that match but seems like they won't just lay down to get beat



I think more than anything we have to be switched on defensively and be careful not to commit too many forward, be patient and our chances will come. All our forwards have been scoring and I have no doubt we will find the net so if we can make sure we get the first goal that will be massively important tomorrow night



From there its just about managing the game, if they have any plans to sit back to hold for the draw it'd be out the window so can hopefully pick them off then.



Gakpo is relatively fresh and hoping for a big game from him as I'm sure he will be starting, and for Grav to continue playing as well as he did in the last game