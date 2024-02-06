Before we play them at Anfield, City have four home games against Everton, Chelsea, Brentford and United, all of whom have taken points at the Etihad in recent seasons - mainly by sitting deep and hitting them fast on the counter. Their fifth game is Bournemouth away - a potential banana skin which we did well to avoid, thanks to the speed of our attacks and a Conor inspired performance.
Of course we need to win our next four before then, but we are playing four of the bottom six and, apart from the Luton blip, have been on our game against the relegation contenders this season ( unlike last).
Our home record in front the Anfield crowd against City is immense - something like 5 wins and 2 draws in Peps time.
So, if City drop points before then and we win in one of those special Anfield City Sunday afternoons, then having a 5 point margin with 10 games to go might be enough - we could even draw the games at United and Everton.
To use a political term, there is a plausible path to victory.