I don't think it's attitude or laziness with this group of players. They wouldn't last long under Jürgen if that was the case. We're just often slow starters. The flip side of that is that we're probably the best around at adapting to opponents and then growing into games, hence all the late goals. We've spent a lot of first halves hanging in there before tactical changes and substitutions have changed the game.



Against Arsenal I think we just got it wrong not starting Nunez, and on top of that we always find it difficult playing against an organised high press. That being said I thought we were much braver on the ball than in the first half of the cup match.



We then grew into it, as we tend to, and at 1-1 looked the better team at the start of the second half. The howler we gave away changed everything. Still, that's the two hardest fixtures of the season done and out of the way.