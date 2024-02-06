« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 5890 times)

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #80 on: February 6, 2024, 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on February  6, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
I am not sure that is true though.

In the last 5 seasons in the League at the Etihad we have four draws and one defeat. The one defeat was last season when we basically didn't have a midfield. 

I think we look ponderous against City and Arsenal because the games are basically chess matches in which both teams are probing for weaknesses and neither side opens up.

All those games there, we have large periods where we struggle but the way the games go there are usually the same, we get penned in, and have problems playing at our best. But we usually have had great forwards with pace that help us get out and cause problems, which is why we got at least a point.  We didnt have Salah or Nunez fit for this last game and it was evident. When we made an adjustment in the 2nd half, we looked much better but we gifted them a goal and that was that

Both Arsenal and City are.capable of causing us the same problems and its why we struggle to start well against them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #81 on: February 6, 2024, 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on February  6, 2024, 07:56:42 pm
All those games there, we have large periods where we struggle but the way the games go there are usually the same, we get penned in, and have problems playing at our best. But we usually have had great forwards with pace that help us get out and cause problems, which is why we got at least a point.  We didnt have Salah or Nunez fit for this last game and it was evident. When we made an adjustment in the 2nd half, we looked much better but we gifted them a goal and that was that

Both Arsenal and City are.capable of causing us the same problems and its why we struggle to start well against them.
The Arsenal game went okay. We rode the first half storm and we'd have normally gone on to win it. They weren't really a threat in the 2nd half.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,964
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #82 on: February 6, 2024, 08:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on February  6, 2024, 07:56:42 pm
All those games there, we have large periods where we struggle but the way the games go there are usually the same, we get penned in, and have problems playing at our best. But we usually have had great forwards with pace that help us get out and cause problems, which is why we got at least a point.  We didnt have Salah or Nunez fit for this last game and it was evident. When we made an adjustment in the 2nd half, we looked much better but we gifted them a goal and that was that

Both Arsenal and City are.capable of causing us the same problems and its why we struggle to start well against them.

Isn't it a case though of us conceding the midfield by having fewer players in there so that we do have more of an attacking threat?

For me, games between us and City and us and Arsenal are cat and mouse in which both teams are trying to get the opposition to empty the midfield so they can counter.

You say we struggled against Arsenal but we did create two very presentable chances early on with the one Jota miss-controlled and the chance Gakpo dragged wide. I think against City and Arsenal they are going to look easier on the eye but we still carry a threat.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #83 on: February 6, 2024, 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on February  6, 2024, 08:27:35 pm
Isn't it a case though of us conceding the midfield by having fewer players in there so that we do have more of an attacking threat?

For me, games between us and City and us and Arsenal are cat and mouse in which both teams are trying to get the opposition to empty the midfield so they can counter.

You say we struggled against Arsenal but we did create two very presentable chances early on with the one Jota miss-controlled and the chance Gakpo dragged wide. I think against City and Arsenal they are going to look easier on the eye but we still carry a threat.

Sure but our attacking threat was non existent against them compared to when we have Salah, Nunez on the pitch (or Mane in the past)

Against these two sides, you have to win your 1 on 1 battles more so than any other match ups, they press us well and we dont look good when we try to play out of that pressure when we dont have our proper outlet.

The second half was much better, we made an adjustment, but it was moot once we gifted them the 2nd goal. Otherwise things probably go differently.

I dont want to go in circles with what Im saying, my ultimate point our attitude wasnt the reason for us not playing well, when its a similar issue when we play them, in recent encounters.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #84 on: February 6, 2024, 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on February  6, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
I am not sure that is true though.

In the last 5 seasons in the League at the Etihad we have four draws and one defeat. The one defeat was last season when we basically didn't have a midfield. 

I think we look ponderous against City and Arsenal because the games are basically chess matches in which both teams are probing for weaknesses and neither side opens up.

Didnt we lose in. 18/19 and. 19/20?
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #85 on: February 6, 2024, 10:01:06 pm »
Had a thought today that City draw Arsenal in a two legged champions league quarter/semi final. Two brutal ties with injuries and fatigue galore.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #86 on: February 6, 2024, 10:35:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on February  6, 2024, 10:01:06 pm
Had a thought today that City draw Arsenal in a two legged champions league quarter/semi final. Two brutal ties with injuries and fatigue galore.

Would be best outcome for us.
Probably playing 3 times in 2 weeks.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #87 on: February 6, 2024, 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on February  6, 2024, 10:35:33 pm
Would be best outcome for us.
Probably playing 3 times in 2 weeks.
Yeah, champions league will definitely be a problem for those two somewhere along the line.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,964
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on February  6, 2024, 09:04:07 pm
Didnt we lose in. 18/19 and. 19/20?

Yeh, you are correct I was looking at a site that listed City as at home in the 2019 community shield.

Still decent though 3 draws and 1 defeat in the last 4 at the Etihad in the League.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,169
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 12:23:09 pm »
I know fairytales don't happen but it would be amazing to win it. Seeing Jurgen lifting that trophy during our final game of the season and his final game for the club would be one of the most iconic moments ever for this football club and we've had so many.

But we're not going to do it playing like we did against Arsenal. Lazy, lethargic and uninterested. I can stomach not winning the title giving it our all like in 2018/19 and 2021/22 but as long as we go down with a fight.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:11:24 pm »
I don't think it's attitude or laziness with this group of players. They wouldn't last long under Jürgen if that was the case. We're just often slow starters. The flip side of that is that we're probably the best around at adapting to opponents and then growing into games, hence all the late goals. We've spent a lot of first halves hanging in there before tactical changes and substitutions have changed the game.

Against Arsenal I think we just got it wrong not starting Nunez, and on top of that we always find it difficult playing against an organised high press. That being said I thought we were much braver on the ball than in the first half of the cup match.

We then grew into it, as we tend to, and at 1-1 looked the better team at the start of the second half. The howler we gave away changed everything. Still, that's the two hardest fixtures of the season done and out of the way.
Logged

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:12:12 am »
Before we play them at Anfield, City have four home games against Everton, Chelsea, Brentford and United, all of whom have taken points at the Etihad in recent seasons - mainly by sitting deep and hitting them fast on the counter. Their fifth game is Bournemouth away - a potential banana skin which we did well to avoid, thanks to the speed of our attacks and a Conor inspired performance.

Of course we need to win our next four before then, but we are playing  four of the bottom six and, apart from the Luton blip, have been on our game against the relegation contenders this season ( unlike last).

Our home record in front the Anfield crowd against City is immense - something like 5 wins and 2 draws in Peps time.

So, if City drop points before then and we win in one of those special Anfield City Sunday afternoons, then  having a 5 point margin with 10 games to go might be enough - we could even draw the games at United and Everton.

To use a political term, there is a plausible path to victory.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,062
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:36:16 am »
4 home games in their next 5?! Will that leave them with more always than homes by the times thats done or is it just a case of things evening out? I know their game in hand is Brentford at home so thats one of them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:30:14 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:12:12 am
Before we play them at Anfield, City have four home games against Everton, Chelsea, Brentford and United, all of whom have taken points at the Etihad in recent seasons - mainly by sitting deep and hitting them fast on the counter. Their fifth game is Bournemouth away - a potential banana skin which we did well to avoid, thanks to the speed of our attacks and a Conor inspired performance.

Of course we need to win our next four before then, but we are playing  four of the bottom six and, apart from the Luton blip, have been on our game against the relegation contenders this season ( unlike last).

Our home record in front the Anfield crowd against City is immense - something like 5 wins and 2 draws in Peps time.

So, if City drop points before then and we win in one of those special Anfield City Sunday afternoons, then  having a 5 point margin with 10 games to go might be enough - we could even draw the games at United and Everton.

To use a political term, there is a plausible path to victory.
We can't afford to draw a game until the title is secured. 5 points with 10 games to go is nothing these days.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,273
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:58:50 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:30:14 am
We can't afford to draw a game until the title is secured. 5 points with 10 games to go is nothing these days.

You might be right. We'll draw probably draw a game or two someone in this run, hopefully not in the next few weeks though. I guess we'd take a draw away at Villa Park.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:12:20 am »
Think we definitely need to win the next 4 games. A win in the league cup as well and I think we will have the momentum needed.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:15:38 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:12:20 am
Think we definitely need to win the next 4 games. A win in the league cup as well and I think we will have the momentum needed.
And not picking up any major / significant injuries in that timeframe...
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 