Masters of the Air - HBO Series

Masters of the Air - HBO Series
January 29, 2024, 07:03:53 pm
Not sure if this is the right thread to resurrect for the new Masters of the Air series.

Watched 2 eps, was a bit worried it was straying into glossy Pear Harbour territory at first but it's settling in nicely and Im enjoying it.

One small gripe, why is anyone English always either a Cholmondley-Warner wanker or bumbling ruddy farmer in these.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm by Alan_X »
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 29, 2024, 07:06:14 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 29, 2024, 07:03:53 pm
Not sure if this is the right thread to resurrect for the new Masters of the Air series.

Watched 2 eps, was a bit worried it was straying into glossy Pear Harbour territory at first but it's settling in nicely and Im enjoying it.

One small gripe, why is anyone English always either a Cholmondley-Warner wanker or bumbling ruddy farmer in these.

The cheeky, chappy Cockney wide boy, a Michael Caine Alfie lite, will be along shortly.

Oh, and a romantic but conflicted Irishman whos hidden his RAF role from his Republican family. ;D
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 29, 2024, 07:20:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 29, 2024, 07:06:14 pm
The cheeky, chappy Cockney wide boy, a Michael Caine Alfie lite, will be along shortly.

Oh, and a romantic but conflicted Irishman whos hidden his RAF role from his Republican family. ;D

Oh yeah, I forgot about the apples and pears, get your mince pies round that plonker in BoB
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 29, 2024, 08:34:02 pm
Waiting for the all the episodes to be done then bingeing over a weekend.

Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 29, 2024, 10:30:25 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 29, 2024, 08:52:32 pm
Theres only two out isnt there?

nevermind me, I thought we were talking about The Pacific
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 08:43:54 am
Quote from: Dench57 on January 29, 2024, 10:30:25 pm
nevermind me, I thought we were talking about The Pacific

Sorry Ive confused matters!
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 12:00:35 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:44:55 am
Is this new series based on anything real?

from wiki:

It is based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller and follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force in eastern England during World War II.

Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:44:55 am
It’s sad there being no talking-head snippets at the start.


War ended nearly 80 years ago, so would be very surprised if there was many, if any, alive now.

Can't believe Band of Brothers came out 23 years ago. :o
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 01:15:23 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 12:00:35 pm
from wiki:

It is based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller and follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force in eastern England during World War II.


War ended nearly 80 years ago, so would be very surprised if there was many, if any, alive now.

Can't believe Band of Brothers came out 23 years ago. :o

Meant sad as in theyre all dead!
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:15:23 pm
Meant sad as in theyre all dead!

Blimey when I started work 50 years ago two of my older colleagues had flown in Bomber Command and one in another office had been a Spitfire pilot.

Not surprisingly they never talked about the war.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 01:34:56 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Blimey when I started work 50 years ago two of my older colleagues had flown in Bomber Command and one in another office had been a Spitfire pilot.

Not surprisingly they never talked about the war.

As David Niven said, when he visited an old friend who was in a war cemetery. "Niven, here are 27,000 reasons why you should keep your mouth shut."
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Yesterday at 01:41:15 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 12:00:35 pm
from wiki:

It is based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller and follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber unit in the Eighth Air Force in eastern England during World War II.


War ended nearly 80 years ago, so would be very surprised if there was many, if any, alive now.

Can't believe Band of Brothers came out 23 years ago. :o

The armoured clash in the BoB episode Carentan is supposed to be the most accurate depiction of armoured warfare on screen. In the vehicles involved, the small unit tactics involved, and the reactions of the soldiers on both sides.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Yesterday at 05:53:10 pm
Split into a new topic.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Yesterday at 06:14:50 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:53:10 pm
Split into a new topic.

Change the title to "Masters of the Air - Apple Series" then ;)
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm

A bit hit and miss so far. The flight scenes are gripping. Less enthused by the back slapping in bars which is heavy on stereotypes both for the Americans and the Brits.

Will be interested to see if they address the issues of morality around carpet bombing. Not an easy one even now.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
Elvis is in it.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
A bit hit and miss so far. The flight scenes are gripping. Less enthused by the back slapping in bars which is heavy on stereotypes both for the Americans and the Brits.

Will be interested to see if they address the issues of morality around carpet bombing. Not an easy one even now.

Less of an issue back then. Only an issue in modern days and asymmetrical warfare. Germany pioneered the bombing of civilians, having done so on a number of occasions before the Allies took it up. And back then, you didn't have "carpet bombing". You had tactical bombing (mostly more accurate with less interference), and you had strategic bombing (less accurate due to high and multiple levels of interference). Use tactical bombers in areas with high interference, and you lose the lot (eg. the grievous losses of Stukas in the BoB). They bombed as accurately as their technology and the battlefield would allow.

FWIW, even tactical bombing can be inaccurate at times. While the US strategic bombers infamously bombed the wrong country on occasion, their tactical bombers dented their ground troops and killed one of their generals in the preparations for one (aborted) operation.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Today at 12:19:04 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm
Less of an issue back then. Only an issue in modern days and asymmetrical warfare. Germany pioneered the bombing of civilians, having done so on a number of occasions before the Allies took it up. And back then, you didn't have "carpet bombing". You had tactical bombing (mostly more accurate with less interference), and you had strategic bombing (less accurate due to high and multiple levels of interference). Use tactical bombers in areas with high interference, and you lose the lot (eg. the grievous losses of Stukas in the BoB). They bombed as accurately as their technology and the battlefield would allow.

FWIW, even tactical bombing can be inaccurate at times. While the US strategic bombers infamously bombed the wrong country on occasion, their tactical bombers dented their ground troops and killed one of their generals in the preparations for one (aborted) operation.

Im not sure how one might categorise the bombing of Dresden or Tokyo as tactical but I agree entirely that at the time very few would have questioned it especially as both Axis regimes initiated war and were fanatically supported by the vast majority of their citizens.

I get the sense the series is alluding to the point as they make great play of the Americans initial strategy of daylight bombing to ensure accuracy (and at one point their refusal to drop their load over Germany) as against the British preference for night time bombing and hitting anything German. No idea if that difference of approach was true or fictional.
Re: Masters of the Air - HBO Series
Today at 01:29:59 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:19:04 am
Im not sure how one might categorise the bombing of Dresden or Tokyo as tactical but I agree entirely that at the time very few would have questioned it especially as both Axis regimes initiated war and were fanatically supported by the vast majority of their citizens.

I get the sense the series is alluding to the point as they make great play of the Americans initial strategy of daylight bombing to ensure accuracy (and at one point their refusal to drop their load over Germany) as against the British preference for night time bombing and hitting anything German. No idea if that difference of approach was true or fictional.

It was what they believed. The British deemed daylight bombing to involve too high a rate of losses, and believed they had ways of mitigating accuracy issues. The Americans thought they had ways of mitigating the danger, and had the means to maximise accuracy in day time. As it turned out, night time wasn't as safe as the British thought it was, but they could mitigate the loss of accuracy to some extent. As it turned out, for at least the first year or so the Americans didn't really have an answer to the danger, and their belief in the accuracy of their technology (given the circumstances) was misplaced. Eventually, they found solutions to their respective problems. But what you said above was what they believed at the time.

BTW, the Germans didn't think of Dresden as an atrocity. If you look at the wiki entry for that raid, you'll find a range of estimates for the death toll, with 25k being the lowest, and going into 6 figures for higher estimates. 25k was the estimate the Germans came up with, after thoroughly investigating it using all the records they had. It was the Allies, perhaps fearing being pulled up for their actions and regretting what they did, who came up with higher estimates. The highest estimates are from pro-German historians post-war who want to argue that both sides were the same and that the Germans didn't deserve especial condemnation.

Oh, and the likes of Dresden and Tokyo were strategic bombings. Strategic bombing aims for a target on a map and aims to disable the target. Tactical bombing aims to complement simultaneous operations on the ground. Strategic bombers are on level flight as they go over the target area. Tactical bombers aim for a more specific target, such as a convoy, a building, or an area where enemy are forming up. The two types generally use different aircraft types (think B-17 Flying Fortress versus Stuka), with the Mosquito possibly being the only common aircraft successful at both.
