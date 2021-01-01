« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 519333 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 05:46:46 pm
I wonder if the Caciedo money will be coming the new mans way?

It's why I've used the word "allegedly" bid for him in another post. Wouldn't trust these current owners as far as I could throw them. Still have PTSD over the January '21 window. Hope Jurgen one day reveals all that happened then, although I doubt hes the type to as he's an owners dream in never rocking the boat and calling them out.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 07:28:46 pm »
No one allegedly bids a British transfer record for fucks sakes. Certainly not owners who are careful with their money. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 07:24:12 pm
I think FSG will be better owners under the new structure. Very similar to baseball and hockey. I think they have struggled at times with the strong, broad managerial role.

Depends what they're willing to invest in the team ultimately.

Although it'll help a lot if we make better strategic decisions. 2016-2018 - really good and on point (and with the same structure we'll have now). 2019 to 2023 a lot of questionable decision making with recruitment. As much from signings we didn't make as much as signings we did and that also comes back to budgets and also being more ruthless in moving players on.

Also if Klopp wasn't leaving, maybe we'd have got an experienced midfielder in in January who could have made the difference.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Just wait for the James Pearce article about a supposed warchest this summer.  :-X

I love a nice warchest.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 07:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:56:14 pm
I'd imagine it's well underway.

Most of Klopps stuff has been moved out of the house, so he can start bringing his furniture over ;)
