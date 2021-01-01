I think FSG will be better owners under the new structure. Very similar to baseball and hockey. I think they have struggled at times with the strong, broad managerial role.



Depends what they're willing to invest in the team ultimately.Although it'll help a lot if we make better strategic decisions. 2016-2018 - really good and on point (and with the same structure we'll have now). 2019 to 2023 a lot of questionable decision making with recruitment. As much from signings we didn't make as much as signings we did and that also comes back to budgets and also being more ruthless in moving players on.Also if Klopp wasn't leaving, maybe we'd have got an experienced midfielder in in January who could have made the difference.