Sad that Alonso isnt coming as I thought it was nailed on. Still, I see honor in his choice to stay longer at Leverkusen, as he is taking them higher than at any point in their history, and he wants to fully repay the club for doing right by him, while also continuing to grow as a manager. Im disappointed as a red, but its all fair enough.
Now for the new man. Who?
Ive been researching Amorim and he ticks a lot of boxes. I hope its him. There will be a few big teams looking for a manager, so it isnt a foregone conclusion that if we want him he automatically comes. But Id like to think if we do want him, we will be decisive and get it over the line asap.
Im not sure if there is a difference between Edwards and Hughes as to who they prefer, between Amorim and De Zerbi. Id rather Amorim, but everyone who plays under De Zerbi, including former Liverpool players we respect, cant speak highly enough about him.
Interesting times. Amorim for me, but lets see what happens.
In the meantime, Klopp is the man and hopefully we go on a winning run from now until the end of the season to lift that Premier League title. Three points against Brighton please! Up the reds.