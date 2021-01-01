I think I'm starting to warm to the idea of Emery.



Emery will never have had the chance to manage a squad as talented as this (yes it is more talented than what he had at PSG). It didn't work out at Arsenal, but that squad was quite average. The likes of Lacazette up top. Defence was horrid with the likes of Bellerin, Mustafi, etc. The midfield wasn't up to much either.



He has really stepped up at Villa, and in fact the job is not dissimilar to what Alonso has done at Leverkusen. Villa were in the bottom 6 and in 18 months they are in the top 4. Who the hell would have called that? It's not like they are a squad with supreme quality. He is getting a lot out of that squad due to his coaching.



His teams play progressive attacking football with high intensity. I think he has the required character traits to manage us. Believes in himself and is a character who demands every player be all in. Very alike to Klopp in that regard.



The possibility of an unknown like Amorim worries me. He could easily be a fish out of water and out of his depth. Emery seems far more stable to me. Unlike Amorim, he has a great record in Europe and thrives in two legged ties. Only recently got Villarreal to the CL semi finals. Amazing achievement for a club of that size. They deservingly beat Bayern and gave us a big fright in the 2nd leg of the semi. His Europa League record speaks for itself of course and his record in finals is impressive.



He has something to prove and i think he will thrive at such an opportunity. He has revolutionised himself as a coach. His Villa side is certainly not comparable to his Sevilla team. I like the thought of him in charge and it's strange that he isn't even on the shortlist.