Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:33:49 pm
I dont think it does because straight away you are reducing the impact of the 5 forwards we have in the squad. You are starting two of the five we have there in your line ups and that means we are cutting off our main strength in depth. Right now we can start four out of five.

On top of that, Bradley is a good attacking full back but can he operate as a winger? I dont believe so at all and then you have a flat two in midfield and that means the likes of Harvey, Gravenberch and Jones are struggling for game time.

Basically what you would have is Salah, Jones, Jota, Diaz, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Gravenberch and Elliott fighting it out for effectively the two positions behind Nunez.

It wont work for us in my opinion. An insistence on playing one formation would also have to be a negative in any manager because then this squad will have to make several transfer decisions to play that way.

The new manager might well change his formation upon arrival but I doubt he would do so because he'd be worried about the game time of the likes of Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliot for example. I love them all personally but there is always a shift when a new manager comes in to any club. New players come in that play his way. Sometimes it works in your favour (certain positions), and sometimes it doesn't.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:33:49 pm
An insistence on playing one formation would also have to be a negative in any manager because then this squad will have to make several transfer decisions to play that way.

Agreed on this. But I would not want Amorim or whoever comes in to try and continue Klopp's way. None of them can do it like Klopp can. We'd have to trust in the change and follow the new man's vision.
Joycie doing propaganda articles on Amorim. Yeah this is done.  ;D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1773726809676292194
Quote from: bepoq on Today at 02:50:29 pm
if I were Xabi, and wanted to manage both Madrid and Liverpool in my career (as I believe hes said), I would look at the managerial histories of both and think that Id rather do Madrid (and maybe Bayern too) first.

With Madrid the way they are, he'd likely go there, get sacked after two years, come to us and be successful, only to have Madrid poach him the fuck back again - before dumping him again.

No matter how successful they are, they're still a fucking joke of a club.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:47:26 pm
Seems quite defensive minded based on the posts here so not sure how's that going to work out for us. We have a lot of attack minded players, which works well for a side that has 65% plus possession in the majority of our games. Not sure how three central defenders, two full backs, one

I have no idea where the defensive minded thing is from  theyve scored 75 goals in the league this season (15 more than the next most) theyre on 2xg per game approx.. produce 17 shots a game etc etc
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:42:54 pm
Would he play that formation though? He may come in, see your squad, and say "This is more suitable"

And if he does fucking great in my book, shows he isn't married to the system and philosophy and willing to work as best in the circumstance

It would be encouraging if he is able to do that at a Macro level (the overall squad) it would indicate he could do it on a Micro level (changing up in any given match as and when needed)

The players we have are more suited to a 433 imo. And I would hate to see many of the players that have been getting plenty of game time in our current formation, having their time on the pitch reduced due to being wedded to one particular formation. Anyway let's see what happens. He's still the one I want.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:33:02 pm
Thiago as player manager.

Heard it here 1st

He's too crocked to play. ;D
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:47:26 pm
Seems quite defensive minded based on the posts here so not sure how's that going to work out for us. We have a lot of attack minded players, which works well for a side that has 65% plus possession in the majority of our games. Not sure how three central defenders, two full /backs, one holding cm is going to pry teams apart especially when you have one less goal scorer on the pitch with a 3-4-3 formation or similar. Anyone mentioned in the same sentence as the Special One n his style of football is not exactly how this team plays. Interesting summer coming up.

Amorim's style is closer to our current style hence him being one of our top candidates. He doesn;t play Mourinho footie at all.
Sad that Alonso isnt coming as I thought it was nailed on. Still, I see honor in his choice to stay longer at Leverkusen, as he is taking them higher than at any point in their history, and he wants to fully repay the club for doing right by him, while also continuing to grow as a manager. Im disappointed as a red, but its all fair enough.

Now for the new man. Who?

Ive been researching Amorim and he ticks a lot of boxes. I hope its him. There will be a few big teams looking for a manager, so it isnt a foregone conclusion that if we want him he automatically comes. But Id like to think if we do want him, we will be decisive and get it over the line asap.

Im not sure if there is a difference between Edwards and Hughes as to who they prefer, between Amorim and De Zerbi. Id rather Amorim, but everyone who plays under De Zerbi, including former Liverpool players we respect, cant speak highly enough about him.

Interesting times. Amorim for me, but lets see what happens.

In the meantime, Klopp is the man and hopefully we go on a winning run from now until the end of the season to lift that Premier League title. Three points against Brighton please! Up the reds.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:11:57 pm
So we are getting the new Mourinho?

I dont know if that is a good or bad thing.

We often talk about how we wish the club would have a bit more spine when it comes to standing up to the PL, officials and other teams antics. But weighed against that is the clear bias against the club and the fact that referees couldn't wait to banish a Liverpool manager to the stands if the opportunity presents itself.

I don't mind our team having a solid streak of snide in it - the best teams usually do - but I wouldn't want us to become out and out dirty.

Perhaps Alonso just guessed that he wasn't Edwards' preferred choice, so rather than come into an environment with the potential for instant friction, he just decided to rule himself out?
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:47:26 pm
Seems quite defensive minded based on the posts here so not sure how's that going to work out for us. We have a lot of attack minded players, which works well for a side that has 65% plus possession in the majority of our games. Not sure how three central defenders, two full /backs, one holding cm is going to pry teams apart especially when you have one less goal scorer on the pitch with a 3-4-3 formation or similar. Anyone mentioned in the same sentence as the Special One n his style of football is not exactly how this team plays. Interesting summer coming up.

He's nothing like Mourinho. Amorim's Sporting fly in the face of the old-fashioned idea that 3-4-3 is inherently defensive.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:52:35 pm
I have no idea where the defensive minded thing is from  theyve scored 75 goals in the league this season (15 more than the next most) theyre on 2xg per game approx.. produce 17 shots a game etc etc

But... 3 at the back... too many defenders... too defensive.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:36:52 pm
I have been warming to Amorim for a while and hope he comes but I'm not sure what to make of him being wedded to the 343 formation. We have got an abundance of midfielders especially number 8's. Interesting to see how he manages them considering we will go from a 3 man midfield to a two man midfield.

I just think its a bit of a simplistic way of looking at things. He might well be wedded to the 343, particularly in Portugal. If I had Sebastian Coates Id probably be sticking to a 343 formation too. If hes a manager that can only get results with one formation hes probably not going to be the man for us. The modern game requires flexibility and innovation. Guardiola came here and signed Mendy/Walker/Danilo after a year or so, he eventually swapped Danilo out for Cancelo. Hes now pretty much playing 4 centre halves with one of them moving into a bit of a free role in midfield. The formation might look the same but how its played and the varying roles the individual parts make up within that is whats more important.

This is the type of stuff that I imagine will be more clear in the interview process. If Hughes/Spearman/whoever dont see that as the right thing to do, Im sure theyll ask him straight up if he can only play one formation or not. Its nothing to worry about at all, if hes too rigid, he wont be getting the job.
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:14:27 pm
Whats his style like football wise
Bellbottomed Beige Corduroy Wranglers with White Gola Bullets
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 04:48:27 pm
The new manager might well change his formation upon arrival but I doubt he would do so because he'd be worried about the game time of the likes of Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliot for example. I love them all personally but there is always a shift when a new manager comes in to any club. New players come in that play his way. Sometimes it works in your favour (certain positions), and sometimes it doesn't.

Agreed on this. But I would not want Amorim or whoever comes in to try and continue Klopp's way. None of them can do it like Klopp can. We'd have to trust in the change and follow the new man's vision.

The club wont want to see a lot of players move on just to fit a specific formation. Whats the point in investing in many of them. Also players would turn quickly if there is a drastic change.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:01:46 pm
I just think its a bit of a simplistic way of looking at things. He might well be wedded to the 343, particularly in Portugal. If I had Sebastian Coates Id probably be sticking to a 343 formation too. If hes a manager that can only get results with one formation hes probably not going to be the man for us. The modern game requires flexibility and innovation. Guardiola came here and signed Mendy/Walker/Danilo after a year or so, he eventually swapped Danilo out for Cancelo. Hes now pretty much playing 4 centre halves with one of them moving into a bit of a free role in midfield. The formation might look the same but how its played and the varying roles the individual parts make up within that is whats more important.

This is the type of stuff that I imagine will be more clear in the interview process. If Hughes/Spearman/whoever dont see that as the right thing to do, Im sure theyll ask him straight up if he can only play one formation or not. Its nothing to worry about at all, if hes too rigid, he wont be getting the job.

I can't argue with any of that. Appreciate the response.  :thumbup
I think I'm starting to warm to the idea of Emery.

Emery will never have had the chance to manage a squad as talented as this (yes it is more talented than what he had at PSG). It didn't work out at Arsenal, but that squad was quite average. The likes of Lacazette up top. Defence was horrid with the likes of Bellerin, Mustafi, etc. The midfield wasn't up to much either.

He has really stepped up at Villa, and in fact the job is not dissimilar to what Alonso has done at Leverkusen. Villa were in the bottom 6 and in 18 months they are in the top 4. Who the hell would have called that? It's not like they are a squad with supreme quality. He is getting a lot out of that squad due to his coaching.

His teams play progressive attacking football with high intensity. I think he has the required character traits to manage us. Believes in himself and is a character who demands every player be all in. Very alike to Klopp in that regard.

The possibility of an unknown like Amorim worries me. He could easily be a fish out of water and out of his depth. Emery seems far more stable to me. Unlike Amorim, he has a great record in Europe and thrives in two legged ties. Only recently got Villarreal to the CL semi finals. Amazing achievement for a club of that size. They deservingly beat Bayern and gave us a big fright in the 2nd leg of the semi. His Europa League record speaks for itself of course and his record in finals is impressive.

He has something to prove and i think he will thrive at such an opportunity. He has revolutionised himself as a coach. His Villa side is certainly not comparable to his Sevilla team. I like the thought of him in charge and it's strange that he isn't even on the shortlist.
We need to test Xabi's resolve (as the saying goes).

Does he love us or not? We should announce that unless he becomes our manager in June Liverpool FC will wind itself up. Just like that. Gone. For ever.

Over to you Xabi.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:52:35 pm
I have no idea where the defensive minded thing is from  theyve scored 75 goals in the league this season (15 more than the next most) theyre on 2xg per game approx.. produce 17 shots a game etc etc

That's pretty impressive especially if his formation has three center backs in there. I was keen at one time on three center backs against certain sides n with the guys we have in the squad it could suit us in some games but against park the bus sides it would be questionable . We will see but ideally we start the likes of Salah, Nunez, Jota n Diaz in most games is surely a plus . Anyway it's something we can speculate about and i doubt if we will ever see anything like Klopps rock n roll football again.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:08:03 pm
I think I'm starting to warm to the idea of Emery.

Emery will never have had the chance to manage a squad as talented as this (yes it is more talented than what he had at PSG). It didn't work out at Arsenal, but that squad was quite average. The likes of Lacazette up top. Defence was horrid with the likes of Bellerin, Mustafi, etc. The midfield wasn't up to much either.

He has really stepped up at Villa, and in fact the job is not dissimilar to what Alonso has done at Leverkusen. Villa were in the bottom 6 and in 18 months they are in the top 4. Who the hell would have called that? It's not like they are a squad with supreme quality. He is getting a lot out of that squad due to his coaching.

His teams play progressive attacking football with high intensity. I think he has the required character traits to manage us. Believes in himself and is a character who demands every player be all in. Very alike to Klopp in that regard.

The possibility of an unknown like Amorim worries me. He could easily be a fish out of water and out of his depth. Emery seems far more stable to me. Unlike Amorim, he has a great record in Europe and thrives in two legged ties. Only recently got Villarreal to the CL semi finals. Amazing achievement for a club of that size. They deservingly beat Bayern and gave us a big fright in the 2nd leg of the semi. His Europa League record speaks for itself of course and his record in finals is impressive.

He has something to prove and i think he will thrive at such an opportunity. He has revolutionised himself as a coach. His Villa side is certainly not comparable to his Sevilla team. I like the thought of him in charge and it's strange that he isn't even on the shortlist.

There is no point you warming to Emery. He isn't even on our shortlist.
Xabi broke my heart again.

Amorim now just has to happen. He looks talented as hell, I for one would be really excited to see what he can do with a squad that can match up against anyone in the league and a plethora of super talented young players coming up.

If we just continue to bring in boss players like we've been doing for while now a top coach is not gonna mess it up and Amorim looks like he really could mix it up with top dogs.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:56 pm
Joycie doing propaganda articles on Amorim. Yeah this is done.  ;D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1773726809676292194

Never take these propaganda articles seriously. Rather wait to see him in action. Reminds me of the pieces I read on Ten Hag and he was as highly rated. In fact his Ajax team (both his first and second version) were more impressive than Sporting. They were some team and probably the best Ajax team seen since the Van Gaal era.

End of season two at United and fair to say he hasn't exceeded expectations. The style of play is absolute horrid. Absolute no excuse to have not laid out the required style of play after 18 months when the likes of Alonso and Emery have done so at lesser clubs.

It just goes to show the step up when coming up from the Eredivisie to the PL. The same applies to the Portugese league. Amorim could quite easily look as out of the loop.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:59:39 pm
No it wasn't "shit", the fact Kompany won more or less every game in the championship & has been useless in the PL proves my point.

Was the point that he doesn't have a team that can compete against Premier league level players?
Pep Lijnders it is then
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:24:40 pm
Pep Lijnders it is then

My shortlist.

1. Emery
2. Ljinders



3. Meh
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:08:03 pm
The possibility of an unknown like Amorim worries me.

Hes not unknown though, is he? Maybe unknown to you but not to the people who matter, ie the ones who will be making the decision on who to appoint.

Im happy to admit I know nothing about him either but everything Im reading about him sounds hugely positive. And if hes our top choice, you can bet there are good reasons for this - Edwards is not known for taking stabs in the dark.
Emery is not leaving Villa and Pep is getting linked to the Ajax job. He is leaving with Klopp. How many times must this be said? Should a mod add it ot the thread title?
