Not exactly surprised by Alonso's news. I don't know why, but I have not really believed into him coming to us. Obviously I wanted him, but it just felt too obvious to happen. And on the other hand, there is Madrid's job in the background and whenever Madrid is in the background we don't have any chance.



The best bet whould be to somehow convince Jurgen to at least fulfil his extended contract.



But it is impossible. Second best option IMO is Amorim. I like his work and what he has achieved. We don't know how it would translate from Portugal to England though, but with the other options it is how it is.



I am completely against De Zerbi and I would take Nagelsmann over him. Still not that convinced especially given how I understand he was found out to be leaking team news to his journalist girlfriend. But given the options, you get the idea.



Maybe somebody not mentioned in the media that much? But I am not sure who could it be, market is grim at the moment. Eh Jurgen.