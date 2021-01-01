« previous next »
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6280 on: Today at 09:27:55 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:25:29 am
I think the worst thing for me is Richard Keys was wrong. Shocked and devod by the thought.

As soon as he said we'd get Alonso it was over.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6281 on: Today at 09:28:14 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:20 am
True. I said earlier in the thread that anyone we hire is a question mark because we want someone for the medium term and the established managers don't tend to stick around for long.

I just found placing Xabi on a pedestal puzzling.

Its a combination of success, which lets be honest he is on course to do and quite spectacularly as well now, experience of this club and a well known and big name that clearly made him the most obvious candidate and i say that as someone who isnt that enamoured with his personality, not convinced with his supposed love for the club and until recently questioned his success.

If we are honest he had more in the for column than against and certainly against other managers. You look at the others and whilst i think their ability is underplayed, i dont see a natural manager there and certainly not one who delivers us success in terms of leagues. I have always believed it will be the manager after next that we look to do that.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6282 on: Today at 09:28:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:26:20 am
If the new manager wins theyll last - if they dont they wont
If they win the fans will like them if they dont they wont

It's about leeway. As KH said Rodgers was always just a few bad results from fans grumbling, he wasn't very well liked.

It would be better for our manager to be well liked personally so they have more time with us, because I think all of them shortlisted are going to need a fair bit of time
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6283 on: Today at 09:32:15 am
I'll give any manager time if it's clear they have a plan and aren't just winging it. From the moment Klopp arrived it was clear what he wanted to do and even at our worst I could see his plan. Hodgson was fucking clueless. I never wanted him but I would have given him time if he had a plan and when he threw Torres under the bus then you can go fuck yourself.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6284 on: Today at 09:32:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:14:59 am
*cough* Hodgson *cough*


I never got behind him. He was a shit manager before, during, and after Liverpool.

It takes a lot for Liverpool fans not to get behind the manager. Hodgson was such a bad fit from day one but he made things so much worse for himself with the shit he came out with and his general attitude. The fact the club were on the brink at the time under Hicks and Gillett wasn't helping the general mood either.

Rodgers could be a real tit, but was generally always backed at the game. r
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6285 on: Today at 09:33:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:26:20 am
If the new manager wins they’ll last - if they don’t they won’t
If they win the fans will like them… if they don’t they won’t


In that case the next manager is a bit screwed because they are going to have to win straight away. The idea that a new manager comes in, we drop to fourth and dont win a cup or have a real good challenge in europe that the fans will back when they are a personality that isnt very connectable is just wrong.

Like it or not, we need a connection with the manager but we also need success. If we believe in the man then we can forgive a bad season. Basically, Frank, De Zerbi, Amorim, Nagelsman etc have to be capable of winning pots from the very start because, apart from Amorim who I dont have any information on at all, the rest are not going to have that connection with the fans.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6286 on: Today at 09:34:44 am
I think a great man-manager is essential, especially with our emerging kids. For me (and this is my personal opinion) this is more important than silverware won. Zidane has 3 CL and 2 titles but I wouldn't trust him to lead a young team with a relatively modest budget.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6287 on: Today at 09:34:46 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:28:51 am
It's about leeway. As KH said Rodgers was always just a few bad results from fans grumbling, he wasn't very well liked.

It would be better for our manager to be well liked personally so they have more time with us, because I think all of them shortlisted are going to need a fair bit of time

Its difficult to quantify thought isnt it. We look at a manager and we question whether the guy in the dugout looks a Liverpool manager. It may seem bollocks to the other clubs and the outside world but we all understand that after having a range of managers.
crewlove

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6288 on: Today at 09:36:24 am
Not exactly surprised by Alonso's news. I don't know why, but I have not really believed into him coming to us. Obviously I wanted him, but it just felt too obvious to happen. And on the other hand, there is Madrid's job in the background and whenever Madrid is in the background we don't have any chance.

The best bet whould be to somehow convince Jurgen to at least fulfil his extended contract.

But it is impossible. Second best option IMO is Amorim. I like his work and what he has achieved. We don't know how it would translate from Portugal to England though, but with the other options it is how it is.

I am completely against De Zerbi and I would take Nagelsmann over him. Still not that convinced especially given how I understand he was found out to be leaking team news to his journalist girlfriend. But given the options, you get the idea.

Maybe somebody not mentioned in the media that much? But I am not sure who could it be, market is grim at the moment. Eh Jurgen.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6289 on: Today at 09:37:20 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:14 am
Its a combination of success, which lets be honest he is on course to do and quite spectacularly as well now, experience of this club and a well known and big name that clearly made him the most obvious candidate and i say that as someone who isnt that enamoured with his personality, not convinced with his supposed love for the club and until recently questioned his success.

If we are honest he had more in the for column than against and certainly against other managers. You look at the others and whilst i think their ability is underplayed, i dont see a natural manager there and certainly not one who delivers us success in terms of leagues. I have always believed it will be the manager after next that we look to do that.
To be sure, a manager has to have done it consistently. Gerrard looked like he was tailor made for this job when he was at Rangers and even Brendan Rodgers almost won the league miraculously with a very weak squad.

Imagine if Rodgers actually won it, that wouldn't have meant hiring him wouldn't be a risk because it was just one season.  Ranieri can be placed in that bracket too.

An established manager is a manager like Mourinho that guarantees trophies. We're not shopping for that. We want someone that has the potential to manage this very good squad of players and we can't judge until next season because you never know how the new guy adapts to a bigger club.

We just have to give the new manager our support and not write him off before he he even joins because it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6290 on: Today at 09:39:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:37:20 am
To be sure, a manager has to have done it consistently. Gerrard looked like he was tailor made for this job when he was at Rangers and even Brendan Rodgers almost won the league miraculously with a very weak squad.

Imagine if Rodgers actually won it, that wouldn't have meant hiring him wouldn't be a risk because it was just one season.  Ranieri can be placed in that bracket too.

An established manager is a manager like Mourinho that guarantees trophies. We're not shopping for that. We want someone that has the potential to manage this very good squad of players and we can't judge until next season because you never know how the new guy adapts to a bigger club.

Never wanted Gerrard. He doesn't have a clearly defined style of play.
alonsoisared

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6291 on: Today at 09:39:31 am
I agree being likeable is a big thing. In Rodgers' last season there were many posters going on about his teeth and his love life as sticks to beat him with. As soon as we struggled the pitchforks were out very quickly and it was quite ugly at times. Although online doesn't always match up with the overall fanbase of course.

Hodgson is an extra special case where the previous manager should never have been sacked in the first place, he was way out of his depth, he said some fucking stupid things and behaved like a prick at times as well. The full monty. He was on a hiding to nothing but that was mainly all his own daft fault.
Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6292 on: Today at 09:39:53 am
I'm assuming we aren't looking,  but s there any decent managers in Series A, Ligue 1, or La Liga that is worth us looking at?Inzaghi seems to have done a brilliant job with Inter but not getting mentioned really anywhere, I watch pretty much no European football now so no idea who the 'exciting' managers would be there.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6293 on: Today at 09:40:36 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:28:51 am
It's about leeway. As KH said Rodgers was always just a few bad results from fans grumbling, he wasn't very well liked.

It would be better for our manager to be well liked personally so they have more time with us, because I think all of them shortlisted are going to need a fair bit of time

Look at Rodgers's first season though. We were never higher than 6th (mid table for much of it). We were knocked out of both cups early, out of Europe early to a poor team, never won either derby, lost twice to the Mancs and the football was largely crap with no sign of the tiki-taka football he'd been given the job to implement. He lost 3 of his first 5 PL games (including a 3-0 hammering to West Brom and home defeats to Arsenal and United) and drew the other two.

He wasn't exactly winning the fans over but there was no dissent towards him, not at the match anyway, there was no suggestion he was under pressure. Then 2nd season we were challenging and the fans got right behind him.

Liverpool managers are given plenty of time with the fans, unless they piss everybody off from the start like Hodgson.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6294 on: Today at 09:41:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:37:20 am
To be sure, a manager has to have done it consistently. Gerrard looked like he was tailor made for this job when he was at Rangers and even Brendan Rodgers almost won the league miraculously with a very weak squad.

Imagine if Rodgers actually won it, that wouldn't have meant hiring him wouldn't be a risk because it was just one season.  Ranieri can be placed in that bracket too.

An established manager is a manager like Mourinho that guarantees trophies. We're not shopping for that. We want someone that has the potential to manage this very good squad of players and we can't judge until next season because you never know how the new guy adapts to a bigger club.

We just have to give the new manager our support and not write him off before he he even joins because it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

We shouldnt write him off but i think people are deluding themselves believing that the next one will be a long term one. There is very much a chance we are shopping out for Alonso again in 12-24 months. I wouldnt be surprised if the new manager gets offered a three year contract as well.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6295 on: Today at 09:41:30 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:39:31 am
I agree being likeable is a big thing. In Rodgers' last season there were many posters going on about his teeth and his love life as sticks to beat him with. As soon as we struggled the pitchforks were out very quickly and it was quite ugly at times. Although online doesn't always match up with the overall fanbase of course.

Hodgson is an extra special case where the previous manager should never have been sacked in the first place, he was way out of his depth, he said some fucking stupid things and behaved like a prick at times as well. The full monty. He was on a hiding to nothing but that was mainly all his own daft fault.

Thing is the people on here are by in large a lot more forgiving than fans at large.

Most fans I know don't like Rodgers at all, and don't give him the same leeway he has on here.

Generally if the fans are dissatisfied here, they are really dissatisfied offline
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6296 on: Today at 09:41:39 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:39:31 am
I agree being likeable is a big thing. In Rodgers' last season there were many posters going on about his teeth and his love life as sticks to beat him with. As soon as we struggled the pitchforks were out very quickly and it was quite ugly at times. Although online doesn't always match up with the overall fanbase of course.

Hodgson is an extra special case where the previous manager should never have been sacked in the first place, he was way out of his depth, he said some fucking stupid things and behaved like a prick at times as well. The full monty. He was on a hiding to nothing but that was mainly all his own daft fault.

A draw at Everton would be utopia? Just fuck off and take your shit football with you.
JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6297 on: Today at 09:42:11 am
Its all guess work of course but I dont think the new manager will need time to be successful
Hes walking in to a dream situation - theres just so much talent in the squad and a lot of it is pre peak with the money to add
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6298 on: Today at 09:42:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:00 am
We shouldnt write him off but i think people are deluding themselves believing that the next one will be a long term one. There is very much a chance we are shopping out for Alonso again in 12-24 months. I wouldnt be surprised if the new manager gets offered a three year contract as well.

If Alonso joined the moment Real are on the lookout for a new manager the circus would begin. Frankly, we're well rid of that.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6299 on: Today at 09:47:27 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:39:31 am
I agree being likeable is a big thing. In Rodgers' last season there were many posters going on about his teeth and his love life as sticks to beat him with. As soon as we struggled the pitchforks were out very quickly and it was quite ugly at times. Although online doesn't always match up with the overall fanbase of course.

Hodgson is an extra special case where the previous manager should never have been sacked in the first place, he was way out of his depth, he said some fucking stupid things and behaved like a prick at times as well. The full monty. He was on a hiding to nothing but that was mainly all his own daft fault.

It's different when they've been here a few years though. You're judged on your record then, it's your own team and things can sour over time. Houllier and Benitez's last seasons were similar.

It's about being given time and leeway from the start. Managers do get that here, unless, as stated, they manage to fuck everything up and piss everyone off like Hodgson.
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6300 on: Today at 09:47:41 am
Conceicao has done very well in Europe.
Porto very impressive against Arsenal imo
tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6301 on: Today at 09:48:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:47:41 am
Conceicao has done very well in Europe.
Porto very impressive against Arsenal imo

Good manager, absolute dickhead.
alonsoisared

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6302 on: Today at 09:48:23 am
We could do far worse than Emery IMO. He's not being spoken about loads but his track record is very good, he's built up experience in this league, his European pedigree is superb. Classy guy as well who I think people would get behind.

What we do have to remember is the squad is being left in pretty spectacular shape. The people behind the scenes have a proven track record. This isn't a Ferguson leaving united scenario. You can't replace Klopp, but any tips manager has a great chance to add titles to their CVs with this squad and set up, unlike the basket case scenario a trail of managers found themselves in at Old Trafford.
PhiLFC#1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6303 on: Today at 09:48:59 am
I'm not bitter at all but I hope Alonso bottles the league now
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6304 on: Today at 09:49:57 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:31:22 am
I'd probably prefer Nagelsmann out of remaining candidates if it wasn't for the Euros. And don't give me the 'skateboards to work' crap, I don't give a fuck. He plays god football and is pretty experienced and successful for his age.
He doesnt wear socks with shoes. No way
PaleBlueDot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6305 on: Today at 09:50:27 am
Am I the one who is kinda tired of counter-pressing heavy metal? Biggest disappointment for me is not getting the possession style football with attacking midfielders rather than wingers wih Xabi's new system. We have the team for it and the thought of a Wirtz type coming in excited me...

Amorim it is then. I guess De Zerbi would be in line with what I want but too many question marks over him? I just don't know what to expect now...made the mistake of thinking Xabi was happening.
