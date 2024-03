If we’re all honest, it was always the emotional connection with Xabi that was the main draw. It would have been a gamble because he doesn’t have enough experience. Amorim ticks most of the same boxes and has more experience. I’d be all in on him.



The dude is winning Bundesliga at a canter without losing a single game so far.While Amorim ticks many of the same boxes and has more experience, his achievements are not as good as what Alonso is doing.I always said Amorim has questions of whether he can translate. He is doing it in a smaller league with worse players. Can he make the step up to the bigger stage.Alonso has less experience but winning the Bundesliga against that Bayern team, without losing a match is significantly better achievement. Question is can he keep doing that.