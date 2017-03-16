« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 14658 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 02:41:17 pm
Don't give them ideas... next time it will be a ticketed event £25 a ticket and you get called out onto the pitch to collect your ticket. those unsucessful are given vouchers for 1% off in the club shop.

;D
Online red_Mark1980

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 02:50:09 pm
Unfortunately will have a job. shes dead

Sticky Vickys daughter "performs" as Sticky Vicky.... Apparently
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:55:38 pm
Sticky Vickys daughter "performs" as Sticky Vicky.... Apparently

You see this is what this discussion has come to with no ballot news 😂
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 02:50:09 pm
Unfortunately will have a job. shes dead

Her daughter is still going strong
Online koptommy93

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:58:18 pm »
I got an email from the club...about accessible parking for the game at the weekend.
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:58:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:55:38 pm
Sticky Vickys daughter "performs" as Sticky Vicky.... Apparently

'Apparently'  :lmao

C'mon you've had front row seats
Online Jayzy90

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Has this Jonny fella got to type up the emails one by one
Online anfieldpurch

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #327 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:58:18 pm
I got an email from the club...about accessible parking for the game at the weekend.
I got one about a "flash sale".. ballot belly in full effect

As i tweeted the other day.. I'm expecting unsuccessful (every league cup home since 2007 on my own card).. and seeing those who've just bought a membership in August and forwarded all 3 home games getting boxed...
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
60% chance
Online thechangingman_ynwa

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm »
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:01:31 pm »
Online courty61

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm »
Is it me or is 7% on the high side for players, officials, media etc??
Online red_Mark1980

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 02:57:14 pm
You see this is what this discussion has come to with no ballot news 😂

I'm just imagining young lads who've never been to Benidorm googling sticky Vicky now
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 03:03:15 pm
Is it me or is 7% on the high side for players, officials, media etc??
nah, mostly cat 1 tickets tho
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
Online Jayzy90

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
The link on official site says "Fans were notified of the outcome of the ballot today, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Friday February 9."
well................. not yet haha
Online thechangingman_ynwa

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
Anyone had an email yet?
Online SingFongFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 03:03:15 pm
Is it me or is 7% on the high side for players, officials, media etc??

Absolutely! The former players get a ridiculous amount IMO, a pair each if they want them is more than fair but Ive heard stories they get a lot more than that if required!
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Jayzy90 on Today at 03:04:51 pm
The link on official site says "Fans were notified of the outcome of the ballot today, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Friday February 9."
well................. not yet haha

I know.

Fucking unreal really isnt it.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm »
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Jayzy90 on Today at 03:04:51 pm
The link on official site says "Fans were notified of the outcome of the ballot today, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Friday February 9."
well................. not yet haha

That's hilarious!!
