Don't give them ideas... next time it will be a ticketed event £25 a ticket and you get called out onto the pitch to collect your ticket. those unsucessful are given vouchers for 1% off in the club shop.
Unfortunately will have a job
. shes dead
Sticky Vickys daughter "performs" as Sticky Vicky.... Apparently
I got an email from the club...about accessible parking for the game at the weekend.
You see this is what this discussion has come to with no ballot news 😂
Is it me or is 7% on the high side for players, officials, media etc??
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/carabao-cup-final-ballot-update-and-ticket-allocation-breakdownAs expected, 1 in 1.8 (60%)
The link on official site says "Fans were notified of the outcome of the ballot today, with successful supporters then able to purchase their tickets from Friday February 9." well................. not yet haha
Anyone had an email yet?
