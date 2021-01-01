I think the problem is so big they need more than just heavily advertised sanctions. Ive been going every away for 20 years on someone elses card (I dont need anyone telling me I know the risks of that). Could have built up my own card during Hodgson but tickets were pushing £60 then and you couldnt get a taker for love nor money. I couldnt afford it. Was already in debt following us everywhere.



I know all the regular faces and Ive seen them change over time as younger people come through. Most regulars are on other peoples tickets - you just need to look at the age demographics to know that. Going hard on sanctions would wholly change the population of the away end. People whove followed through thick and thin stopped from going in one fell swoop. Im fully aware that those who are jealous of the away crowd would love that. But if harsh sanctions are to be brought in - serious conversation needs to be had about the people who actually attend today and have done for years.



Absolutely bang on this, every word. I'm basically in the same boat, could have got on under Hodgson but likewise I couldn't afford it at the time (was also heavily in debt because of following us). Have since only missed 5 domestic aways over the last 11 years (obviously the covid affected matches apart), domestic cups are always in my own name but not a single league away is. And yes, a large chuck of our away following are the same faces every week. Just going by our group, 8 of us have pretty much gone to every domestic away for years but only 1 actually buys and attends in their own name, without a shadow of a doubt thats repeated accross our regular away following. In particular the numerous groups of young lads that follow us everywhere, its impossible for any of them to be going in their own name...but some on here want to fuck them off as well as the all of the others that don't go in their own name.And yes, most of it is down to jealousy.The other thing that some need to realise too is that their are 10's of thousands that would love to get on the away ladder, but ultimately the problem is that there are nowhere near enough tickets to satisfy the demand.