Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 4245 times)

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:55:55 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
I know of people who've had their memberships cancelled as they forwarded the NFC and it didn't work at Arsenal (or Palace, both used NFC this season) and then the person using it couldn't prove they owned the ticket when they tried to get a paper one at the TO.

Have you heard this from the person themselves?

Sounds a bit far fetched to me that theyd go to the Arsenal TO, be refused the ticket then the Arsenal TO grass them up to our one but I suppose not impossible.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:08:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:55:55 am
Have you heard this from the person themselves?

Sounds a bit far fetched to me that theyd go to the Arsenal TO, be refused the ticket then the Arsenal TO grass them up to our one but I suppose not impossible.
think It was more LFC staff waiting by their ticket office to intercept and check anyone that got turned away. Heard similar tales after Palace
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:47:42 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 07:08:15 am
think It was more LFC staff waiting by their ticket office to intercept and check anyone that got turned away. Heard similar tales after Palace
Our club are fuckin horrible at times
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 07:47:42 am
Our club are fuckin horrible at times

Not sure why thats horrible behaviour. Thats what I want the club to be doing, catching out those purchasing and not using it for themselves.

I couldnt get a ticket for Arsenal. No idea how many passed these on and got away with it.

You buy you go the game, that way its easier for people to jump on and off these closed shop ladders.

Loads will be going to Wembley who havent even been all the home games, its not right. No one should say otherwise.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:14:41 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm
Touts wet dream that.. sooner they find something that can work across the PL/Wembley so it's your own members card etc

Does every club in the league sell out all their tickets though? They probably wouldnt be bothered if they dont.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:59:06 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:55:55 am
Have you heard this from the person themselves?

Sounds a bit far fetched to me that theyd go to the Arsenal TO, be refused the ticket then the Arsenal TO grass them up to our one but I suppose not impossible.

They went to an LFC steward at the ground when it didn't scan and would have been given a paper ticket but didn't have proof of ownership as it wasn't theirs to start with. Arsenal has apparently been having a lot of problems this season with NFCs not scanning.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:59:29 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 07:08:15 am
think It was more LFC staff waiting by their ticket office to intercept and check anyone that got turned away. Heard similar tales after Palace

Yeah, exactly this.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:11:11 am »
The question has to be is why wasn't the ticket scanning ?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 07:47:42 am
Our club are fuckin horrible at times

Yeah what pricks the club are, trying to stop touting and people taking the piss
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:15:41 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 10:11:11 am
The question has to be is why wasn't the ticket scanning ?

Like I said above, stewards at Arsenal have been reporting they've had a lot of issues this season - is it their first season using NFC? Maybe teething problems with the system, not sure. Either that or maybe people just impatient with the scanning or being too slow, causing the light to go red or whatever, see it at Anfield with people not used to it sometimes as well.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:15:53 am »
NFC has been a complete failure on both fronts. Touting appears to be worse than it's ever been, yet it's far more difficult for your average supporter to pass a ticket on to a mate or family member
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 10:13:29 am
Yeah what pricks the club are, trying to stop touting and people taking the piss
Suspending memberships for passing a ticket on at face value is snide, unless they have communicated clearly that they will be starting processes where doing this could result in a sanction.

If they clearly outline a plan, there is no argument. But it has to be fair and consistent
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:05:53 am
Not sure why thats horrible behaviour. Thats what I want the club to be doing, catching out those purchasing and not using it for themselves.

I couldnt get a ticket for Arsenal. No idea how many passed these on and got away with it.

You buy you go the game, that way its easier for people to jump on and off these closed shop ladders.

Loads will be going to Wembley who havent even been all the home games, its not right. No one should say otherwise.
What about those that missed a home but went to the other 4, should they not be going to the Final? what about those that did both aways but only 1 home, should they even be allowed to be in the ballot?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:27:42 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:22:57 am
What about those that missed a home but went to the other 4, should they not be going to the Final? what about those that did both aways but only 1 home, should they even be allowed to be in the ballot?

Assume the cases you mention would be an exception!

The reality is that this circular argument comes up every year and the only way it will change is if they either bring in cross-season or cross-competition loyalty, which I don't think they should do as it creates another closed shop making it even harder for new fans to get on the ladder or, more realistically, they only allow you to enter a cup final ballot if you scan in at the games required for the loyalty. Is there any reason they don't do this for cup games?

To be totally transparent I missed the Leicester game but have the credit (but also went to Fulham away and don't have the credit), but I wouldn't be against them bringing in that system as then only people who have been to all the matches get entered into the ballot - lower odds and less stress, until that happens it will be the same every year, which I'm also alright with but I do think checking who scans in is the way forward.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:22:57 am
What about those that missed a home but went to the other 4, should they not be going to the Final? what about those that did both aways but only 1 home, should they even be allowed to be in the ballot?

Yeah, whatever combination they have to meet the requirements to be eligible for a ticket is obvs ok. Just need to make sure that those going the final are the people who have actually attended those games and not just passed them on to F&F for whatever reason.

Not sure why the club havent introduced anything yet but did for the league
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:25:12 am »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 10:16:50 am
Suspending memberships for passing a ticket on at face value is snide, unless they have communicated clearly that they will be starting processes where doing this could result in a sanction.

If they clearly outline a plan, there is no argument. But it has to be fair and consistent

I think the problem is so big they need more than just heavily advertised sanctions. Ive been going every away for 20 years on someone elses card (I dont need anyone telling me I know the risks of that). Could have built up my own card during Hodgson but tickets were pushing £60 then and you couldnt get a taker for love nor money. I couldnt afford it. Was already in debt following us everywhere.

I know all the regular faces and Ive seen them change over time as younger people come through. Most regulars are on other peoples tickets - you just need to look at the age demographics to know that. Going hard on sanctions would wholly change the population of the away end. People whove followed through thick and thin stopped from going in one fell swoop. Im fully aware that those who are jealous of the away crowd would love that. But if harsh sanctions are to be brought in - serious conversation needs to be had about the people who actually attend today and have done for years.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:52:08 am »
But surely those people are only there on who you know basis 🤷‍♂️
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm »
Quote from: red79 on Today at 05:44:40 am
I wonder if thats because it had already been downloaded to a phone, then the email was forwarded and downloaded again?

Surely if you forwarded the email before its downloaded it will work, 100% people will have to transfer tickets due to someone not making it last minute

a number of trains got cancelled on route to the Palace game
plenty never got there, a handful did at great expense.
loads got stuck at Crewe, due to a broken down train blocking the line

some managed to pass on their tickets i believe
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:25:12 am
I think the problem is so big they need more than just heavily advertised sanctions. Ive been going every away for 20 years on someone elses card (I dont need anyone telling me I know the risks of that). Could have built up my own card during Hodgson but tickets were pushing £60 then and you couldnt get a taker for love nor money. I couldnt afford it. Was already in debt following us everywhere.

I know all the regular faces and Ive seen them change over time as younger people come through. Most regulars are on other peoples tickets - you just need to look at the age demographics to know that. Going hard on sanctions would wholly change the population of the away end. People whove followed through thick and thin stopped from going in one fell swoop. Im fully aware that those who are jealous of the away crowd would love that. But if harsh sanctions are to be brought in - serious conversation needs to be had about the people who actually attend today and have done for years.
Absolutely bang on this, every word. I'm basically in the same boat, could have got on under Hodgson but likewise I couldn't afford it at the time (was also heavily in debt because of following us). Have since only missed 5 domestic aways over the last 11 years (obviously the covid affected matches apart), domestic cups are always in my own name but not a single league away is. And yes, a large chuck of our away following are the same faces every week. Just going by our group, 8 of us have pretty much gone to every domestic away for years but only 1 actually buys and attends in their own name, without a shadow of a doubt thats repeated accross our regular away following. In particular the numerous groups of young lads that follow us everywhere, its impossible for any of them to be going in their own name...but some on here want to fuck them off as well as the all of the others that don't go in their own name.

And yes, most of it is down to jealousy.

The other thing that some need to realise too is that their are 10's of thousands that would love to get on the away ladder, but ultimately the problem is that there are nowhere near enough tickets to satisfy the demand.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:58:13 pm »
But most dont have the chance to go in their own name or anyone elses name for that matter because its a case of who you know as I mentioned above.
Wrong thread for this I guess but surely people can see the aways need some kind of overhaul (except those who know people to go on other tickets)
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Not sure it's mostly jealousy
Not everyone wants to visit the glorious towns of Burnley, Sheffield and Wolverhampton every other week.
Maybe to have a chance of getting to 1+ might be more appealing. One obvious way of that happening is having a percentage balloted each match - but like any system/process it will have those who disagree.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 12:58:13 pm
But most dont have the chance to go in their own name or anyone elses name for that matter because its a case of who you know as I mentioned above.
Wrong thread for this I guess but surely people can see the aways need some kind of overhaul (except those who know people to go on other tickets)
Oh I agree that it needs a massive overhaul...the problem is that certain people in high places will always push back from that happening.   
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Not sure it's mostly jealousy
Not everyone wants to visit the glorious towns of Burnley, Sheffield and Wolverhampton every other week.
Maybe to have a chance of getting to 1+ might be more appealing. One obvious way of that happening is having a percentage balloted each match - but like any system/process it will have those who disagree.
Agreed re. a percentage being balloting for every match, although some will want 10% balloted and others 100%.
