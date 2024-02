I know of people who've had their memberships cancelled as they forwarded the NFC and it didn't work at Arsenal (or Palace, both used NFC this season) and then the person using it couldn't prove they owned the ticket when they tried to get a paper one at the TO.



Have you heard this from the person themselves?Sounds a bit far fetched to me that they’d go to the Arsenal TO, be refused the ticket then the Arsenal TO grass them up to our one but I suppose not impossible.