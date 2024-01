I wonder what made Klopp change his mind.



My opinion:Klopp is an educator. He likes to teach people his philosophy on the game and life. His objective (appears) that everyone around him including opponents and supporters alike understand the importance of enjoying life. Look at most of his press-conferences as a reference. So him making a documentary like this was always going to happen in the future.Why now?In 2018, Klopp hadn't won anything with Liverpool - and it would be silly to have cameras showing him ask the players and staff to "trust the process" as Arteta so moronically puts it. Now having won everything - and given the fact that it was achieved against the financially doped Manchester City, it makes his message even stronger and more genuine.