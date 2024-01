Netflix did a TV documentary on F1 called "Drive to Survive" which was a huge success in the USA and brought vast riches to the sport of F1 motor racing.... It was so successful that the leading teams were clamouring to be involved as the series progressed.



If LFC were to make a similarly well-financed and professional product with a top-class production via Netflix or Apple TV which would be a great marketing tool for overseas fans who just can't get enough of their favorite club then it would be worthwhile especially if the increased income resulted in being able to sign a serious replacement for Mo (which won't be cheap) then i'm all for it.



If, however, it turns out to be a cringeworthy documentary like the one Brendan Rodgers and Stevie Gerrard got mixed up in, then no thanks.



I trust FSG to make a sensible decision on this and, of course, nobody is compelled to watch it if they don't want to.



i imagine the Marketing Department will be rubbing their hands at the prospect.....