Generally not keen on this, mainly because wall to wall coverage of everything ruins the mystique and romance of the game.



Just adds to the oversaturation of the game. I remember as a kid following the games at the weekend and waiting for the match reports the following Monday in the newspapers, getting home from school and turning to the backpages immediately.



It was always something to look forward to, devouring the limited content you had with patience leading to greater curiosity. Getting everything you want these days loses that curiosity and wonder.