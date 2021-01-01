« previous next »
LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

TAA66

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:46:37 pm
I'm guessing Klopp's main objection would be having cameras in the changing room where he speaks to his players. Maybe that's off the table.

That would be one of the main attractions for having the documentary - The behind the scenes relationships between Klopp and his players, how he rouses them into giving extraordinary performances.  If that was off the table, i doubt anyone would pay the big bucks to produce such a documentary.
Hazell

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:01:17 pm
That would be one of the main attractions for having the documentary - The behind the scenes relationships between Klopp and his players, how he rouses them into giving extraordinary performances.  If that was off the table, i doubt anyone would pay the big bucks to produce such a documentary.

I would hate to see that. Whatever he says or does, it invariably looks a bit embarrassing to outsiders. Prefer to keep the mystique and behind closed doors stuff should stay behind closed doors IMO.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm
I'd pay just to watch hours of Klopp and Pep playing Padel. ;D

Did you know that Klopp has his own sponsored Padel racket?
mattD

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:15:02 pm
Generally not keen on this, mainly because wall to wall coverage of everything ruins the mystique and romance of the game.

Just adds to the oversaturation of the game. I remember as a kid following the games at the weekend and waiting for the match reports the following Monday in the newspapers, getting home from school and turning to the backpages immediately.

It was always something to look forward to, devouring the limited content you had with patience leading to greater curiosity. Getting everything you want these days loses that curiosity and wonder.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:05:58 pm
I would hate to see that. Whatever he says or does, it invariably looks a bit embarrassing to outsiders. Prefer to keep the mystique and behind closed doors stuff should stay behind closed doors IMO.
Yep zero interest for me. Really surprised that Jurgen has come round to it. All of these type of programmes are so fake and contrived. Not sure Id watch even if they go ahead with it
Mister Flip Flop

Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm
Just no. It's not what we are.
