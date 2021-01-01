« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm
I think it was emailed to hundreds of journalists.

Wow...
Online Raid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 02:12:27 pm »
From an employment law perspective, Red Bull's case is likely to be that the Grievance Policy and Procedure was followed, it was found to be not upheld, and there has now been a breach of privacy and confidentiality with the potential/alleged leaks to other teams and the papers, leading to a potential breakdown in confidence in the employer/employee relationship.

On the allegations against Horner themselves, whether you think there's much in the content of the messages that he sent or not, the fact remains that he is in an extremely senior and powerful position at Red Bull and therefore his behaviour towards a junior member of staff is unacceptable. The optics aren't fantastic here from Red Bull.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 02:29:01 pm »
If she leaked it then her position has to come under question too (Excuse the pun, christian dont get excited)

however it is not a good look if she is suspended and Horner gets off scot free
Offline Vegeta

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm »
I mean, I'm not even sure what Horner is guilty of apart from possibly having an affair based on the evidence we have seen. Everyone is just assuming the man is guilty and the woman is innocent in all of this. Have we not learned from the Amber Heard case to make judgments based on stereotypes? The woman was pretty much in a consenting relationship from all the texts I have seen, not forced or blackmailed or anything. It's not like this is the Vince McMahon case.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 02:51:34 pm »
The leaked messages he is constantly pestering her for pictures and asking what she wears etc

also pretty much says he wanked off on a plane about her

Whole thing is a mess anyway
Online Redley

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 02:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
I mean, I'm not even sure what Horner is guilty of apart from possibly having an affair based on the evidence we have seen. Everyone is just assuming the man is guilty and the woman is innocent in all of this. Have we not learned from the Amber Heard case to make judgments based on stereotypes? The woman was pretty much in a consenting relationship from all the texts I have seen, not forced or blackmailed or anything. It's not like this is the Vince McMahon case.

What evidence have you seen?
Offline Libertine

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 02:57:35 pm »
The two top stories on BBC sport:

"Woman who accused Horner suspended by Red Bull"

"Verstappen fastest in Saudi GP first practice"


A sport with many issues......
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
I mean, I'm not even sure what Horner is guilty of apart from possibly having an affair based on the evidence we have seen. Everyone is just assuming the man is guilty and the woman is innocent in all of this. Have we not learned from the Amber Heard case to make judgments based on stereotypes? The woman was pretty much in a consenting relationship from all the texts I have seen, not forced or blackmailed or anything. It's not like this is the Vince McMahon case.

The main point from this is he,'s a senior manager who should know better than go pesrering a junior member of the team. Or perhaps you think it's something he should be able to do. 🙄
Online Redley

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:57:35 pm
The two top stories on BBC sport:

"Woman who accused Horner suspended by Red Bull"

"Verstappen fastest in Saudi GP first practice"


A sport with many issues......

Its certainly a fitting backdrop
Offline west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:29:01 pm
If she leaked it then her position has to come under question too (Excuse the pun, christian dont get excited)

however it is not a good look if she is suspended and Horner gets off scot free

It looks absolutely awful for Red Bull which to me means there must have been a very good why they suspended her, forget the Red Bull F1 team, the Red Bull brand has suffered already and is now suffering more if the alleged victim of sexual harassment has been suspended so I can only see that happening as a last resort for Red Bull because something big has come up.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 06:14:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:09:58 pm
changing the price of something while you're wating to pay for it due to their own slowness is pretty fucking scandalous really.

I watch quite a few sports, and have attended pretty much all of them at some point, but never f1. not sure why but something about it just doesn't really appeal to me.

Well you can get the same experience for free by getting 20 mates to drive in an unchanging order around the local ring road, while you sit on one particular corner and see them go past 60-70 times.
Offline Lad

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 06:47:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:03:25 pm
The main point from this is he,'s a senior manager who should know better than go pesrering a junior member of the team. Or perhaps you think it's something he should be able to do. 🙄

I may have missed it but has Horner ever said at any point that the text messages have nothing to do with him?  Not me guvnor.
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:01:09 pm »
He should resign or take a sabbaticalSimple as.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:25:05 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:47:14 pm
I may have missed it but has Horner ever said at any point that the text messages have nothing to do with him?  Not me guvnor.
No.

Hes said hes not going to comment on anonymous emails

Which is basically confirmation they are true in my book
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:31:30 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
I mean, I'm not even sure what Horner is guilty of apart from possibly having an affair based on the evidence we have seen. Everyone is just assuming the man is guilty and the woman is innocent in all of this. Have we not learned from the Amber Heard case to make judgments based on stereotypes? The woman was pretty much in a consenting relationship from all the texts I have seen, not forced or blackmailed or anything. It's not like this is the Vince McMahon case.
He is her boss, at the very least it is unprofessional and a fireable offense in many companies. If the texts are to be believed he continued to solicit her for sex after she ended the relationship.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/jun/02/johnny-depp-amber-heard-libel-outcomes-differ-us-uk
The Johnny Depp case proved WHY women can't win against a beloved wealthy man. The entire case was showmanship and her lawyers were incompetent. Depp has multiple assault cases and claims against him, some of which he admitted. He is no victim. Neither is Horny.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #455 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:31:30 am
He is her boss, at the very least it is unprofessional and a fireable offense in many companies. If the texts are to be believed he continued to solicit her for sex after she ended the relationship.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/jun/02/johnny-depp-amber-heard-libel-outcomes-differ-us-uk
The Johnny Depp case proved WHY women can't win against a beloved wealthy man. The entire case was showmanship and her lawyers were incompetent. Depp has multiple assault cases and claims against him, some of which he admitted. He is no victim. Neither is Horny.
Im not sure how you can be so certain in a case like this, its sounds like at least one of them was

On another note, is it a qualifying day today?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:03 am by duvva 💅 »
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #456 on: Today at 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:31:30 am
Depp has multiple assault cases and claims against him, some of which he admitted. He is no victim

Not to derail the discussion, but that's a really poor comparison. Anything Depp did or didn't do previously was irrelevant to the case. I'm sure some of the things Heard accused Depp of may have happened, but she was a dreadful witness and got caught telling lies at numerous times during the trial and it destroyed her credibility as a witness. Heard and Depp were as bad as each other.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:34:43 am
Not to derail the discussion, but that's a really poor comparison. Anything Depp did or didn't do previously was irrelevant to the case. I'm sure some of the things Heard accused Depp of may have happened, but she was a dreadful witness and got caught telling lies at numerous times during the trial and it destroyed her credibility as a witness. Heard and Depp were as bad as each other.
The entire US court case was a clown show, and both came off terribly. However she's the one that gets mocked because she dared to accuse a very popular man of being a scumbag. When he so obviously is, and a UK judge agreed with her.

Anyway I digress, RBR are a clown show but at least something is interesting while Max rides off into the dust.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:52:26 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n37djXaQwhY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n37djXaQwhY</a>
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:57:22 am »
Offline Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:28:00 am
Im not sure how you can be so certain in a case like this, its sounds like at least one of them was

On another note, is it a qualifying day today?

5pm qualifying. Everyone watching will be preying Verstappen fucks up somehow.
Online Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #461 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
@andrewbensonf1
Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and requires surgery, Ferrari say. He will be replaced by reserve driver, Briton Oliver Bearman, for the rest of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #462 on: Today at 11:38:44 am »
Jeez him putting his torso through those g forces yesterday doesn't look so smart now
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #463 on: Today at 11:50:00 am »
Australia's two weeks away, does Sainz make it back for that?  Hopefully the surgery goes better than what happened to Alex Albon, I just re-read some of what happened to him and it seems a lot scarier than I remember.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:08:31 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:50:00 am
Australia's two weeks away, does Sainz make it back for that?  Hopefully the surgery goes better than what happened to Alex Albon, I just re-read some of what happened to him and it seems a lot scarier than I remember.
did his scars split or something?

Random one but in 1995 I think Andrea Montermini driving for Pacific GP raced about a week after his op

Mika Hakkinen had his done later in season too
Offline bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm »
What an opportunity for Bearman though. If he does well they've got to parachute him into a Haas seat.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:08:31 pm
did his scars split or something?
He had to be ventilated because he suffered respiratory failure post-anaesthetic.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #467 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
youngest ferrari driver ever apparently so, fair play.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #468 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm »
Manbearpig!
