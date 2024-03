What are the Verstappen's motives here? As much as a bellend as Horner is, he's led Red Bull through two periods of absolute dominance, and if it hadn't have been for Honda's very poor early showings as an engine supplier then Mercedes wouldn't have had as much of that middle success that they did. What do they gain from forcing Red Bull's hand? I mean, it can't a supportive stance for the employee can it? Jos has been known to give his partners a battering or two so it's not that. Does Horner limit their control in the team and they want more power? Might backfire if Horner goes and Newey follows him.