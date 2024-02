Imagine picking between Horner and Jos. Sir on the left we have aids and on the right ebola. Take your pick.



Could end up with a mix of both and get you.And before you come up at me with anything you are comparing two people with diseases that have killed tens of thousand and over 40 million people just because they beat your man in a championship race.How are you gonna throw that shit around so light heartedly when so many people have died, Jos Verstappen and Horner aren't responsible for killing anyone, absolutely unhinged take.