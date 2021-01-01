Approx 6-10Kg which equates to about 0.18 seconds per lap.
Nigel Mansell would have won several world championships if he had laid off the full english breakfasts then.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I outcome on whinger spice.. Trying to find a way not to sack him I suspect
And that's without even mentioning HelmEt Marko in my post.......................
Does paint really weigh that much?
I saw some rumours that Jos Verstappen doesn't get on with Horner and he's behind this attempt to get him sacked. If Red Bull had to choose between Hoprner and keeping Max happy then there's only one winner.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
It does look niceA lot more in line with the Red Bull, wonder if they've got it right
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
That bloody handle thing completely ruins the look of it.
Imagine picking between Horner and Jos. Sir on the left we have aids and on the right ebola. Take your pick.
The Mercedes is very dull to be honest
