Formula 1 2024 season

Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:53:45 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:47:04 am
Approx 6-10Kg which equates to about 0.18 seconds per lap.
Nigel Mansell would have won several world championships if he had laid off the full english breakfasts then.
Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:54:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:53:45 am
Nigel Mansell would have won several world championships if he had laid off the full english breakfasts then.

All his weight was in his tasche :D
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
I like that Ferrari
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
It does look nice



A lot more in line with the Red Bull, wonder if they've got it right
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:55:51 pm
 I outcome on whinger spice.. Trying to find a way not to sack him I suspect
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:19:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:55:51 pm
I outcome on whinger spice.. Trying to find a way not to sack him I suspect
I saw some rumours that Jos Verstappen doesn't get on with Horner and he's behind this attempt to get him sacked. If Red Bull had to choose between Hoprner and keeping Max happy then there's only one winner.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:22:24 pm
Absolutely but what an electic mix of dickheads in your post

Says a lot when for me , Horner is the most likeable of those three
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:27:11 pm
And that's without even mentioning Helmut Marko in my post.......................

Qston

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:30:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:27:11 pm
And that's without even mentioning HelmEt Marko in my post.......................

jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 11:15:34 am
Does paint really weigh that much?

Never underestimate RAWK's power as a catalyst for philosophical thought.
Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:48:12 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:19:30 pm
I saw some rumours that Jos Verstappen doesn't get on with Horner and he's behind this attempt to get him sacked. If Red Bull had to choose between Hoprner and keeping Max happy then there's only one winner.
Imagine a POS like Jos having enough power to remove Horner, who as much as I dislike him has been crucial to RB's success.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:53:09 pm
Given Jos wrote the book on despicable behaviour towards women I cant see it, it would probably send Horner up in his estimation.
jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:19:30 pm
I saw some rumours that Jos Verstappen doesn't get on with Horner and he's behind this attempt to get him sacked. If Red Bull had to choose between Hoprner and keeping Max happy then there's only one winner.

That would fit in with the power struggle rumour that was hitting twitter a few days ago.
jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
It does look nice



A lot more in line with the Red Bull, wonder if they've got it right

That bloody handle thing completely ruins the look of it.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 09:33:47 am
Pretty limp reveal by McLaren

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 09:34:03 am
Mercedes in a couple of hours
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 09:50:33 am
Mclaren already showed their livery a couple of weeks back or so.

I predict the merc will be black. Or, mostly bare carbon with some black paint.



I was wrong! A lot more paint on the merc than I expected. Looks alright at first look.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:50:52 am
The Mercedes is very dull to be honest
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:19:32 am
Imagine picking between Horner and Jos. Sir on the left we have aids and on the right ebola. Take your pick.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:21:34 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
That bloody handle thing completely ruins the look of it.

Handle?
Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:21:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:19:32 am
Imagine picking between Horner and Jos. Sir on the left we have aids and on the right ebola. Take your pick.

Good Aids or Bad Aids?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:13:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:50:52 am
The Mercedes is very dull to be honest

Nice mix of silver and black



Theyve joined the undercut party at least
