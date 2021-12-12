« previous next »
League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January

DarkOfTheManatee

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm
Urgh, a draw is the best result for Everton, right?

Don't like Kompany, but would rather Burnley have won just because I think Luton will continue to pick up points elsewhere, so Burnley staying in touch of 17th keeps the pressure on.
AllyouneedisRush

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #201 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm
Just call me Mr VAR....

smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #202 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 09:44:03 pm
Urgh, a draw is the best result for Everton, right?

Don't like Kompany, but would rather Burnley have won just because I think Luton will continue to pick up points elsewhere, so Burnley staying in touch of 17th keeps the pressure on.

It's irrelevant as Everton won't go down anyway
AllyouneedisRush

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #203 on: Today at 09:45:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:44:42 pm
It's irrelevant as Everton won't go down anyway

Agreed, 3 very poor sides blow them
gazzalfc

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #204 on: Today at 09:46:09 pm
Pgmol got their statement out quick

'its just a coming together of the keeper and player'
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #205 on: Today at 09:46:26 pm
Not a foul for me, definitely not a clear and obvious error. The space didn't belong to either of them and the attacker was just stronger. Although I expected it to be ruled out.
smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:46:26 pm
Not a foul for me, definitely not a clear and obvious error. The space didn't belong to either of them and the attacker was just stronger. Although I expected it to be ruled out.

I thought it was a shocking decision. Imagine Alisson not getting a free kick next week for that.
Gili Gulu

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm
PGMOL: "It was just a coming together"
 :butt :wanker
thaddeus

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm
Not a foul for me.  Adebayo took the space first as he was entitled to, Trafford then ran into him.

Luton should have done it a bit earlier as they were letting Trafford come a long way and claim lots of crosses throughout the game.

It felt like watching a Championship game and I'd be amazed if either side stays up (without a further points deduction for Everton).
smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:47:46 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:46:09 pm
Pgmol got their statement out quick

'its just a coming together of the keeper and player'

Which blatantly isn't true.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #210 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:47:18 pm
I thought it was a shocking decision. Imagine Alisson not getting a free kick next week for that.
I'm sure that's happened before.

Edit: And I'm pretty sure it was Burnley, so fuck em.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:08 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
thaddeus

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:49:53 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:47:18 pm
I thought it was a shocking decision. Imagine Alisson not getting a free kick next week for that.
I genuinely think Alisson is wise to that sort of thing now.  It's why he doesn't come a long way for crosses and why he frequently punches when he could potentially catch the ball.

Trafford doesn't look very strong so it's extra risky to come so far for crosses in a crowded area.
Barneylfc∗

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm
Can't believe they allowed that to stand  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:52:35 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:47:58 pm
Burnley, so fuck em.

Pretty much.

Fuck them and their Beluga headed manager
Pistolero

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:53:11 pm
Keeper ran into him there...and then went down like a sack of shite. Goal all day.
spartan2785

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #215 on: Today at 09:54:59 pm
Anyone that is saying that they would not be out of their god damn minds if that happen to Allison are kidding themselves.  It's not that the keeper isn't strong enough, it's a case of he's being barged into deliberately with a full on hip check that a hockey player would be proud of by an offensive player without any intention of playing the ball, you can't do that even if it's to an outfield player. 
zamagiure

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #216 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm
That is a foul. Luton player did not stand his ground, he moved towards the keeper and blocks him.
smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #217 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm
Wish opposition managers would be more honest. Edwards will be moaning next week about a decision going against him
tonysleft

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #218 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:00:44 pm
Wish opposition managers would be more honest. Edwards will be moaning next week about a decision going against him
I can see why he's not tbf. If I was him all I'd be thinking is "if I call a spade a spade here and say that's a foul and we got lucky, refs will feel they have carte blanche to give 50/50 decisions against us for weeks". At that level there's no room for sportsmanship!
RedDeadRejection

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #219 on: Today at 10:08:43 pm
Good this VAR innit.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #220 on: Today at 10:09:07 pm
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 09:54:59 pm
Anyone that is saying that they would not be out of their god damn minds if that happen to Allison are kidding themselves.  It's not that the keeper isn't strong enough, it's a case of he's being barged into deliberately with a full on hip check that a hockey player would be proud of by an offensive player without any intention of playing the ball, you can't do that even if it's to an outfield player.
Oh I'd definitely be screaming for it, but I also think keepers are overprotected. No one would be screaming penalty the other way round. I think it was smart play. He saw where the keeper was going and got there first (at worst, at the same time). The keeper was far too soft/naive. It's contact, but not a foul for me. The issue I have, is the inconsistency with how contact is interpreted by the refs.
smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #221 on: Today at 10:15:44 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:09:07 pm
Oh I'd definitely be screaming for it, but I also think keepers are overprotected. No one would be screaming penalty the other way round. I think it was smart play. He saw where the keeper was going and got there first (at worst, at the same time). The keeper was far too soft/naive. It's contact, but not a foul for me. The issue I have, is the inconsistency with how contact is interpreted by the refs.

He got there first and deliberately fouled the keeper, didn't even look at the ball . It's a terrible decision.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #222 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm
Looking isn't against the rules.
smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #223 on: Today at 10:18:33 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:16:33 pm
Looking isn't against the rules.

No but combine that with backing in to the keeper and obstructing him from getting near the ball and you've got a clear foul.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #224 on: Today at 10:20:51 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:15:44 pm
He got there first and deliberately fouled the keeper, didn't even look at the ball . It's a terrible decision.
That's the important bit for me. The space was his. He doesn't have to go anywhere after that.
spartan2785

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #225 on: Today at 10:27:16 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:16:33 pm
Looking isn't against the rules.

I know that intent is such a nebulous thing to consider, but the fact that he takes a look to see where the keeper is then doesn't even really look for the ball, and then turns his hip into the keeper doesn't that make it a deliberate block without any intent to play the ball, it's just like if a player played a pass and then was blocked off by a defender who then moves into the player. 

Trafford has in general been really poor at crosses and has been extremely weak overall, but on this one I don't really see how he can be stronger.  It's not like the offensive player is just standing there, he throws his hip and body into Trafford who has no way to get through him unless he straight up bulldozes through the player like Onana did against Wolves.

In general I totally agree that keepers are overprotected, but this one I think was one where it absolutely should be a foul.
marios_moustache

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #226 on: Today at 10:33:52 pm
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 10:27:16 pm
I know that intent is such a nebulous thing to consider, but the fact that he takes a look to see where the keeper is then doesn't even really look for the ball, and then turns his hip into the keeper doesn't that make it a deliberate block without any intent to play the ball, it's just like if a player played a pass and then was blocked off by a defender who then moves into the player. 

Trafford has in general been really poor at crosses and has been extremely weak overall, but on this one I don't really see how he can be stronger.  It's not like the offensive player is just standing there, he throws his hip and body into Trafford who has no way to get through him unless he straight up bulldozes through the player like Onana did against Wolves.

In general I totally agree that keepers are overprotected, but this one I think was one where it absolutely should be a foul.

In real time not a foul but watching replays it probably was. Think back to Ruben Dias on Ali.......didn't look like a foul in real time and I don't think the replays proved it was a foul either.

How would you compare those 2?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #227 on: Today at 10:34:49 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:20:51 pm
That's the important bit for me. The space was his. He doesn't have to go anywhere after that.

That's literally the definition of obstruction. The keeper is going for the ball and the attacker moves into his way to make sure he can't get it.

It's an incredible decision. What the fuck is the goalkeeper meant to do in that situation?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #228 on: Today at 10:40:44 pm
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 10:27:16 pm
I know that intent is such a nebulous thing to consider, but the fact that he takes a look to see where the keeper is then doesn't even really look for the ball, and then turns his hip into the keeper doesn't that make it a deliberate block without any intent to play the ball, it's just like if a player played a pass and then was blocked off by a defender who then moves into the player. 

Trafford has in general been really poor at crosses and has been extremely weak overall, but on this one I don't really see how he can be stronger.  It's not like the offensive player is just standing there, he throws his hip and body into Trafford who has no way to get through him unless he straight up bulldozes through the player like Onana did against Wolves.

In general I totally agree that keepers are overprotected, but this one I think was one where it absolutely should be a foul.
I totally see your point. And like I said earlier, I expected VAR to overrule it. But the ball is just one factor. The attacker has no requirement to move out of the way or change his body shape to make it easier for the keeper. He just reads the situation better in my eyes. He sees the keeper coming and steps across him.

Let me ask you this. If the attacker stepped across and went down like a sack of spuds, do you think it's a penalty?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #229 on: Today at 10:42:10 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:40:44 pm
He sees the keeper coming and steps across him.

That's a foul, then?
spartan2785

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #230 on: Today at 10:49:52 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:40:44 pm
I totally see your point. And like I said earlier, I expected VAR to overrule it. But the ball is just one factor. The attacker has no requirement to move out of the way or change his body shape to make it easier for the keeper. He just reads the situation better in my eyes. He sees the keeper coming and steps across him.

Let me ask you this. If the attacker stepped across and went down like a sack of spuds, do you think it's a penalty?

I guess where I disagree is that I don't think he went down easily, I thought the amount of contact meant that the keeper wasn't play acting. 

If the keeper went down easily by being slightly touched than yes I would say the goal should stand, but I saw a significant amount of contact that meant the keeper had no way of getting to the ball, it's not like he was brushed and was looking for the foul.
marios_moustache

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #231 on: Today at 10:50:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:10 pm
That's a foul, then?

It should be a foul, but so should everytime a defender doing that across an attacker to see the ball out for a goal kick?!?!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #232 on: Today at 10:52:28 pm
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 10:50:35 pm
It should be a foul, but so should everytime a defender doing that across an attacker to see the ball out for a goal kick?!?!

Not disputing that. But if you're not giving fouls based on other fouls not being given then no foul can ever be given  ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #233 on: Today at 10:52:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:10 pm
That's a foul, then?
Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. I don't think the contact warranted a foul on this occasion, but totally understand that you, and most others, do. :thumbup
marios_moustache

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #234 on: Today at 10:57:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:52:28 pm
Not disputing that. But if you're not giving fouls based on other fouls not being given then no foul can ever be given  ;D

I was playing devil's advocate.......

But no fouls being given because of previous fouls and no fouls ever being given........ Matrix!!!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #235 on: Today at 10:57:56 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:52:53 pm
Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. I don't think the contact warranted a foul on this occasion, but totally understand that you, and most others, do. :thumbup

https://twitter.com/FrankMSinclair/status/1745938440112238913?t=6CiN1Rkn1aAaa_hXo7UHpg&s=19

Genuinely don't see how it's not a foul. The goalkeeper is going for the ball, and a player not going for the ball just moves into him. Look at Adebayo's leg - what is the goalkeeper meant to do in this situation?
