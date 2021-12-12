Looking isn't against the rules.



I know that intent is such a nebulous thing to consider, but the fact that he takes a look to see where the keeper is then doesn't even really look for the ball, and then turns his hip into the keeper doesn't that make it a deliberate block without any intent to play the ball, it's just like if a player played a pass and then was blocked off by a defender who then moves into the player.Trafford has in general been really poor at crosses and has been extremely weak overall, but on this one I don't really see how he can be stronger. It's not like the offensive player is just standing there, he throws his hip and body into Trafford who has no way to get through him unless he straight up bulldozes through the player like Onana did against Wolves.In general I totally agree that keepers are overprotected, but this one I think was one where it absolutely should be a foul.