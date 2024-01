Mercifully, the situation seems to be in hand, but the prospect for Tsunamis in the Ishikawa area remains unpredictable. There could still be larger waves yet to hit the coast. Warnings of waves up to 5m - let's hope that's an overestimate.



Aftershocks will likely continue to threaten buildings already damaged by the initial earthquake. Reports say there are some people trapped under rubble, but so far it doesn't sound like very many.