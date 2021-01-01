« previous next »
Japanese Earthquakes + Tsunami warnings

Japanese Earthquakes + Tsunami warnings
Today at 09:40:11 am
From the Guardian:

Twenty earthquakes of magnitude 4 or stronger have struck off the coast of Ishikawa and neighbouring Niigata prefectures between 4.06pm and 5.29pm local time.

The strongest earthquake is now estimated at magnitude 7.5.

Blackouts and burst water mains have been reported in towns in the affected area, while major roads are being closed due to cracks and other damage.

Tsunami advisories have been issued for as far north as the island of Hokkaido and as far south as the island of Kyushu.

No fatalities reported as yet. A modest, 1.2 meter made landfall near Wajima city, but so far images only reveal earthquake damage, so maybe it missed the city.

Russia also has tsunami warnings in place. Hopefully this isn't too serious, or isn't the precursor to bigger quakes in the coming days/weeks.
Re: Japanese Earthquakes + Tsunami warnings
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:38 am
Injured patients arrive in hospital as 36,000 households without power in Japan
Gavin Blair

A magnitude 5.6 quake hit at 6.08pm off the coast of the Noto Peninsula, close to the epicentre of the strongest quake, which struck at 4.10pm local time with a magnitude estimated at 7.5.

Suzu City Hospital in Ishikawa is reporting a stream of injured patients arriving.

Transport of the injured is being delayed by damaged roads. The hospital is operating using its own generators as power has been knocked out in the surrounding district.

Temperatures in the affected area are forecast to drop to around 1C overnight, with around 36,000 households currently estimated to be without power.

New Years Day is the main winter holiday in Japan and many families will have to return to visit relatives in their hometowns from major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.
