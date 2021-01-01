Quote

Twenty earthquakes of magnitude 4 or stronger have struck off the coast of Ishikawa and neighbouring Niigata prefectures between 4.06pm and 5.29pm local time.



The strongest earthquake is now estimated at magnitude 7.5.



Blackouts and burst water mains have been reported in towns in the affected area, while major roads are being closed due to cracks and other damage.



Tsunami advisories have been issued for as far north as the island of Hokkaido and as far south as the island of Kyushu.

From the Guardian:No fatalities reported as yet. A modest, 1.2 meter made landfall near Wajima city, but so far images only reveal earthquake damage, so maybe it missed the city.Russia also has tsunami warnings in place. Hopefully this isn't too serious, or isn't the precursor to bigger quakes in the coming days/weeks.