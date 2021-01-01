« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 06:03:01 pm »
Yes he blew up against the side that had almost double the possession more than against the shite we were playing.

Your point ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm
Dont know how old you are, but
Youre a bastard referee
Whos the bastard in the black
The referees a wanker
Were all regularly heard at Anfield back in the day. Note though how this was before the days when refs became preening attention seekers, anxious to build their profiles for their post reffing career.
And to those with thinning locks -

"Your arse is on your head"  ;D

"You badly headed twat"  ;D

Given how abject most of them are, I think they get off lightly these days as far as verbal stick goes.
Offline Redley

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 06:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:00:16 pm
I know that the ground was going mad at one stage but then on Boxing Day Turf Moor were signing whose the scouser in the black at one stage, at Tierney of all people.

And some people think Chris Jericho is a trusted source on whether aliens built the pyramids. Sometimes people can be wrong.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,627
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 06:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:00:16 pm
I agree with you about Neville 100% but the question isnt whether the ex Man United player who ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of our fans has a bias, as he clearly does - its whether the referee does.

As I said above, hes given 16 fouls against us and 15 against Newcastle, 3 yellow cards against us and 5 against Newcastle as well as 2 penalties in our favour - those numbers dont indicate anything untoward but I appreciate that it doesnt account for how many hes potentially let go against Newcastle.

I know that the ground was going mad at one stage but then on Boxing Day Turf Moor were signing whose the scouser in the black at one stage, at Tierney of all people.

I havent watched the game back, when I was watching it it felt as though he was giving everything against us, but I watch the match desperate for us to win, which is not exactly the best position to judge a refereeing performance from.



We ran Newcastle ragged.

xG..................... 7.11                v           0.60
Possession...........62%                v           38%
shots...................34                  v            5
shots on target.....15                  v            3
big chances ..........9                   v            2


Given the above stats and the fact that Newcastle are a snide team that continually looks to stop counterattacks then for me the likelihood should be that the number of fouls should be similarly skewed.

Newcastle were constantly stopping counters, making last-ditch challenges and fully displaying the dark arts. Yet according to Taylor, they made fewer fouls than us. The issue with Taylor is the difference in the threshold for fouls for and against us. The three yellow cards we received were a fucking joke.

If he had applied the same threshold for yellow cards for Newcastle players then the game would have had to be called off because they would have run out of players. 

 
As for Tierney, you do realise that happens because the likes of Sky love to stoke controversy and build up the underdogs. Liverpool get fucked over and get goals ruled out and there isn't a peep because it helps create the false narrative that the Premier League is the best League in the World.

It shows how competitive it is. We get any decision in our favour and it is instantly wrong. That way you can pretend that games are competitive. Keep telling Burnley fans and those down the bottom they are hard done by and they keep the belief. Come out and tell them the truth that they are dog shit and they will stop tuning in.

Look at the classic example. Look at Everton. Everyone knows they are shit and cheated. Yet the likes of Sky love a hard luck story and a boost to TV ratings.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:07:52 pm
And some people think Chris Jericho is a trusted source on whether aliens built the pyramids. Sometimes people can be wrong.

Yep, which was my point, people can be wrong which is why people referencing the ground being fuming with Taylor isnt evidence of anything and I say that as someone whose been part of those crowds doing that exact thing on hundreds of occasions.

My point is that when people get swept up in the emotion of a match its very easy to feel that everything is going against you, that doesnt necessarily mean youre wrong to think that (as the fact that youre wrapped up in the emotion of a match doesnt mean that everything isnt going against you,) but its why I ask the question as to exactly which decisions Taylor made that people are unhappy with.

I personally wouldnt be able to name one which Im 100% certain he got wrong but I could name at least 10 that I was swearing at the TV about, if I watched it back Id be able to but I havent and probably wont.

Not saying anyone is wrong for any view which they hold about it, just questioning the logic.
Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
I think the Jota one was a stonewall penalty though. The keeper's elbow has come down on Jota's heel as his foot is going up as part of his running motion. I think if you take away Ratboy's narrative then both our penalties were stonewallers.

The other thing is that Taylor has to be certain that Attwell on VAR won't send him to the monitor. I think what needs to be remembered is that refereeing is a dog-eat-dog business. Each match official is marked on each game and they have a League table of referees that decides on which referees get the big games and which refs get things like European games, Cup finals, and tournaments.

The major factor for how a referee is scored for a game is KMI 'key match incidents'. Taylor and Atwell are both UEFA officials who are competing against each other for the big games. That for me is why we should have specialist VAR's who aren't trying to make a name for themselves as a referee.   

the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,627
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net

Watch a hurdler brush a hurdle and then fall several strides later. It is what happens. You answered the question yourself. Jota stays on his feet and scores so why wouldn't he?

Add in the fact that Jota is competing for a spot in the team with quality strikers and Mo has just missed a penalty and for me if he could he would have just stuck it in.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm
Dont know how old you are, but
Youre a bastard referee
Whos the bastard in the black
The referees a wanker
Were all regularly heard at Anfield back in the day. Note though how this was before the days when refs became preening attention seekers, anxious to build their profiles for their post reffing career.

Those chants are heard far and wide, but it's quite different when naming the ref and telling him to fuck off. Or calling them 'manc bastards'. Not heard that at any other ground.

It's going to widen the divide between the manc refs and ourselves even further.

I just believe it's going to add fuel to the fire. Not too keen on the chants when we're in the thick of a title race.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net

Even if you think he could have kept going (I don't), the contact at the very least meant he was longer going to reach a ball he otherwise easily would've tapped into an empty net. I can't believe there's a debate about it, or even this weird notion that the ref did well to give it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 06:56:06 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net


Have you ever kicked a ball ?

Have you ever lost your stride whilst running full pelt ?


Never a penalty  :butt
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,297
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm
Referees have openly admitted that they have given decisions to even things up or because they have lost the players on one team. Taylor would have been well aware that his bias wasn't going unnoticed. 

Can you give me some examples?

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm
As for giving the Pens both decisions were correct. He had a clear view of both incidents and there was contact both times. What was he supposed to do waive it away and then hope Attwell backed him up? 

Of course both decisions were correct. But that's not the point of corruption. Corruption is making the "incorrect" decision. If the ref had made the incorrect decision he would have been backed by VAR both times. Especially as VAR is meant to be "corrupt" as well. This is how corruption works! No problem.


"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,627
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm
Can you give me some examples?

Of course both decisions were correct. But that's not the point of corruption. Corruption is making the "incorrect" decision. If the ref had made the incorrect decision he would have been backed by VAR both times. Especially as VAR is meant to be "corrupt" as well. This is how corruption works! No problem.


Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed he awarded a penalty to Atletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League to even up the game after an earlier error for Real Madrids opener.

The 46-year-old was one of the highest-profile referees in world football at the time and officiated the Champions League final, FA Cup final and Uefa European Championship final in the same summer, having begun his Premier League career in 2004.

The final saw Real Madrid win their 11th European Cup after beating their local rivals in a penalty shootout, the first of Zinedine Zidanes three successive victories in the competition as manager of Los Blancos.


Sergio Ramos gave his side the lead early in the first half despite receiving the ball in a marginally offside position, an error he blames on linesman Simon Beck.

When the ball gets delivered in from the free-kick, I knew there was a touch by Gareth Bale in the middle, which then put Ramos in who scored the goal, Clattenburg told The Brazilian Shirt Name Podcast. I spoke to the assistant [Beck] and it was very difficult because of the noise. But Im screaming down the earpiece saying Do you know there was a touch in the middle?


He just froze, and I could see him looking at the big screen. Im screaming at him, and I restart play, and hes completely frozen. When you watch it back its a difficult decision to make of course, but one that I would expect my assistant to make [and award offside].

Just after half-time, Clattenburg awarded Atletico a penalty for a foul by Portuguese defender Pepe on former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres.

I was very fortunate in this final, he added. Two or three minutes after half-time Im presented with a really 50/50 penalty with [Fernando] Torres very clever getting in front of Pepe to draw a foul. Is it a foul? Its very subjective. its one that you wouldnt want to settle the game on thats for sure. And I gave it, because it gives a balance back.


If I dont award that penalty then what would happen is Atletico would go: Weve [conceded] an offside goal, and we should have had a penalty. It was one of those perfect scenarios in refereeing. Pepe comes running and says: Mark! That wasnt a foul! We put the ball on the spot, [Antoine] Griezmann hits it and it hits the crossbar.

I just thought, Wow. This is my day. This is the perfect day in refereeing. Im thinking, Now they cant blame me.




For me Yorky it is about institutionalised bias. The corrupt part is allowing it to happen.

Your argument is akin to saying that because the Met is institutionally racist then every black person gets arrested and is then convicted because the Judiciary is racist and always backs the Police. It isn't clear-cut it is about how different people and clubs are treated.

Tomkins has demonstrated beyond doubt with huge data sets that Liverpool and players like Salah get treated differently from their contemporaries. The data shows a clear bias and for me, a failure to correct that and to fail to implement protocols is where the corruption comes in.

Allowing referees to moonlight for nation-states that own Premier League clubs is the clearest example. Those nation-states not getting 100% of decisions does not disprove that.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,627
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:56:06 pm

Have you ever kicked a ball ?

Have you ever lost your stride whilst running full pelt ?


Never a penalty  :butt

This sums it up for me.



There is clear contact on Jota's left ankle with the keeper's elbow coming down on his ankle as he is trying to keep his running stride going.


Then you see this image in which his eyes are on the ball and you can see his right leg starting to buckle because he has been knocked out of his stride.

If Jota wanted a penalty then he just runs straight into the keeper.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,090
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 07:58:25 pm »
:lmao









Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net

There was a "delayed" reaction as it was the back leg that the keeper made contact with, if he wasn't affected by the keeper, he has an open fucking goal to roll the ball into and if you think he decided that a potential penalty was a safer option than that then you need your bloody head examined.
Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Like Yorgie probably was, I was hoping for a better example than that. Oh well 
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Yeah, the contact was late in the move from the keeper, the elbow clearly comes down on Jotas leg with force, which is a penno.
Too many people are ignoring the latter part of the move, concentrating only on the initial slide in, where dubravka pulls his arms in... ignoring that part of his movement was force on jotas ankle.. he did it on purpose too in my opinion

Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm
There was a "delayed" reaction as it was the back leg that the keeper made contact with, if he wasn't affected by the keeper, he has an open fucking goal to roll the ball into and if you think he decided that a potential penalty was a safer option than that then you need your bloody head examined.
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,277
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:39:08 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Like Yorgie probably was, I was hoping for a better example than that. Oh well 

Yorgie the Corgie!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,478
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:40:38 am »
Op

What a load of total shite

I'm on holiday at the moment and watched the Arsenal and Newcastle games in a bar

On both occasions there were loads of neutral fans in their (Scottish) they couldn't believe the ref in the Arsenal game and after the Newcastle game, a couple of them - both making a point that they support Scottish teams (Dumferline and Raith Rovers) and said that they don't normally bother with English football, but watched it with their mates as it was on.

They said they have never seen such an obviously corrupt referee in their life and couldn't believe what they were seeing

I was even sat next to a lad from Bolton (Man U) and a lad that supported West Brom and both of them said the same thing

If it's just Liverpool fans thinking it's a fucking joke then why do Man U fans (of all people), West Brom and random Scottish fans think it's fucking bent

Every fucking week we see some absolute shit stain trying to make out people are wearing tin foil hats and every fucking week we get fucked by outragous shite from PGMOL and it's been going on for fucking decades


Just get fucked


This is what I predicted before kick off

______________________________________________________________

I'm going for Taylor allowing our players to be kicked up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, a perfectly good goal ruled out for fuck all and a shady as fuck Newcastle penalty with Klopp being shown a red for just standing there

I predict that the inbred fuckheads in the media will once again completely fail to do their jobs and will fail to notice anything.

Again.


Taylor was as fucking bent as he's always fucking been
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,538
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #379 on: Today at 01:04:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:40:38 am
This is what I predicted before kick off

______________________________________________________________

I'm going for Taylor allowing our players to be kicked up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, a perfectly good goal ruled out for fuck all and a shady as fuck Newcastle penalty with Klopp being shown a red for just standing there

I predict that the inbred fuckheads in the media will once again completely fail to do their jobs and will fail to notice anything.

Again.
0% hit rate - absolutely nothing landed - great prediction!
Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #380 on: Today at 01:08:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:29:45 pm
We had 16 fouls given against us, Newcastle 15.

We had 3 yhellow cards, Newcastle 5.

I'm not defending the ref, I think Taylor is a prick and I was as annoyed as anyone.

What I do question is whether the emotion of the match made me feel more hard done by than perhaps the evidence on the pitch suggested.

The obvious devils advocate argument to the above is that Newcastle were a gang of absolute grocks determined on destroying play so the fact that the numbers are as even as they are suggests that we were dealt with more harshly than they were, but again it's subjective.


Im in the minority here, but I think the Newcastle game was reffed pretty well. VAR actually got the offsides spot on. I do think Joelinton deserved a yellow for the pull. Ref could have easily waved away the second pen and I dont think VAR would have overruled him either.

Like you say, the nature of the game was very frustrating. We should have been pissing it, buit looked like we were going throw points away for the majority of the game. I think this played its part in us getting on the refs back.

That said, the bar is very low. Weve been reffed so poorly this season, any half decent officiating looks good.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #381 on: Today at 01:16:23 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:08:37 am
Im in the minority here, but I think the Newcastle game was reffed pretty well. VAR actually got the offsides spot on. I do think Joelinton deserved a yellow for the pull. Ref could have easily waved away the second pen and I dont think VAR would have overruled him either.

Like you say, the nature of the game was very frustrating. We should have been pissing it, buit looked like we were going throw points away for the majority of the game. I think this played its part in us getting on the refs back.

That said, the bar is very low. Weve been reffed so poorly this season, any half decent officiating looks good.

I dont think you are in the minority, youre in the silent majority 
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.
