« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 13147 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm »
Yes he blew up against the side that had almost double the possession more than against the shite we were playing.

Your point ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:35:40 pm
Dont know how old you are, but
Youre a bastard referee
Whos the bastard in the black
The referees a wanker
Were all regularly heard at Anfield back in the day. Note though how this was before the days when refs became preening attention seekers, anxious to build their profiles for their post reffing career.
And to those with thinning locks -

"Your arse is on your head"  ;D

"You badly headed twat"  ;D

Given how abject most of them are, I think they get off lightly these days as far as verbal stick goes.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #362 on: Today at 06:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:00:16 pm
I know that the ground was going mad at one stage but then on Boxing Day Turf Moor were signing whose the scouser in the black at one stage, at Tierney of all people.

And some people think Chris Jericho is a trusted source on whether aliens built the pyramids. Sometimes people can be wrong.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,622
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #363 on: Today at 06:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:00:16 pm
I agree with you about Neville 100% but the question isnt whether the ex Man United player who ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of our fans has a bias, as he clearly does - its whether the referee does.

As I said above, hes given 16 fouls against us and 15 against Newcastle, 3 yellow cards against us and 5 against Newcastle as well as 2 penalties in our favour - those numbers dont indicate anything untoward but I appreciate that it doesnt account for how many hes potentially let go against Newcastle.

I know that the ground was going mad at one stage but then on Boxing Day Turf Moor were signing whose the scouser in the black at one stage, at Tierney of all people.

I havent watched the game back, when I was watching it it felt as though he was giving everything against us, but I watch the match desperate for us to win, which is not exactly the best position to judge a refereeing performance from.



We ran Newcastle ragged.

xG..................... 7.11                v           0.60
Possession...........62%                v           38%
shots...................34                  v            5
shots on target.....15                  v            3
big chances ..........9                   v            2


Given the above stats and the fact that Newcastle are a snide team that continually looks to stop counterattacks then for me the likelihood should be that the number of fouls should be similarly skewed.

Newcastle were constantly stopping counters, making last-ditch challenges and fully displaying the dark arts. Yet according to Taylor, they made fewer fouls than us. The issue with Taylor is the difference in the threshold for fouls for and against us. The three yellow cards we received were a fucking joke.

If he had applied the same threshold for yellow cards for Newcastle players then the game would have had to be called off because they would have run out of players. 

 
As for Tierney, you do realise that happens because the likes of Sky love to stoke controversy and build up the underdogs. Liverpool get fucked over and get goals ruled out and there isn't a peep because it helps create the false narrative that the Premier League is the best League in the World.

It shows how competitive it is. We get any decision in our favour and it is instantly wrong. That way you can pretend that games are competitive. Keep telling Burnley fans and those down the bottom they are hard done by and they keep the belief. Come out and tell them the truth that they are dog shit and they will stop tuning in.

Look at the classic example. Look at Everton. Everyone knows they are shit and cheated. Yet the likes of Sky love a hard luck story and a boost to TV ratings.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:28 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #364 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:07:52 pm
And some people think Chris Jericho is a trusted source on whether aliens built the pyramids. Sometimes people can be wrong.

Yep, which was my point, people can be wrong which is why people referencing the ground being fuming with Taylor isnt evidence of anything and I say that as someone whose been part of those crowds doing that exact thing on hundreds of occasions.

My point is that when people get swept up in the emotion of a match its very easy to feel that everything is going against you, that doesnt necessarily mean youre wrong to think that (as the fact that youre wrapped up in the emotion of a match doesnt mean that everything isnt going against you,) but its why I ask the question as to exactly which decisions Taylor made that people are unhappy with.

I personally wouldnt be able to name one which Im 100% certain he got wrong but I could name at least 10 that I was swearing at the TV about, if I watched it back Id be able to but I havent and probably wont.

Not saying anyone is wrong for any view which they hold about it, just questioning the logic.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:39:20 pm
I think the Jota one was a stonewall penalty though. The keeper's elbow has come down on Jota's heel as his foot is going up as part of his running motion. I think if you take away Ratboy's narrative then both our penalties were stonewallers.

The other thing is that Taylor has to be certain that Attwell on VAR won't send him to the monitor. I think what needs to be remembered is that refereeing is a dog-eat-dog business. Each match official is marked on each game and they have a League table of referees that decides on which referees get the big games and which refs get things like European games, Cup finals, and tournaments.

The major factor for how a referee is scored for a game is KMI 'key match incidents'. Taylor and Atwell are both UEFA officials who are competing against each other for the big games. That for me is why we should have specialist VAR's who aren't trying to make a name for themselves as a referee.   

the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,622
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #366 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net

Watch a hurdler brush a hurdle and then fall several strides later. It is what happens. You answered the question yourself. Jota stays on his feet and scores so why wouldn't he?

Add in the fact that Jota is competing for a spot in the team with quality strikers and Mo has just missed a penalty and for me if he could he would have just stuck it in.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #367 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:35:40 pm
Dont know how old you are, but
Youre a bastard referee
Whos the bastard in the black
The referees a wanker
Were all regularly heard at Anfield back in the day. Note though how this was before the days when refs became preening attention seekers, anxious to build their profiles for their post reffing career.

Those chants are heard far and wide, but it's quite different when naming the ref and telling him to fuck off. Or calling them 'manc bastards'. Not heard that at any other ground.

It's going to widen the divide between the manc refs and ourselves even further.

I just believe it's going to add fuel to the fire. Not too keen on the chants when we're in the thick of a title race.

Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #368 on: Today at 06:37:30 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net

Even if you think he could have kept going (I don't), the contact at the very least meant he was longer going to reach a ball he otherwise easily would've tapped into an empty net. I can't believe there's a debate about it, or even this weird notion that the ref did well to give it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #369 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:26:51 pm
the Jota one is never a stonewall penalty, I don't even think it's a penalty, why was there such a delayed reaction to him going down? Just stay on your feet and stick it in the net


Have you ever kicked a ball ?

Have you ever lost your stride whilst running full pelt ?


Never a penalty  :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,295
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:21:43 pm
Referees have openly admitted that they have given decisions to even things up or because they have lost the players on one team. Taylor would have been well aware that his bias wasn't going unnoticed. 

Can you give me some examples?

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:21:43 pm
As for giving the Pens both decisions were correct. He had a clear view of both incidents and there was contact both times. What was he supposed to do waive it away and then hope Attwell backed him up? 

Of course both decisions were correct. But that's not the point of corruption. Corruption is making the "incorrect" decision. If the ref had made the incorrect decision he would have been backed by VAR both times. Especially as VAR is meant to be "corrupt" as well. This is how corruption works! No problem.


Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 