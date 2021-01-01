I agree with you about Neville 100% but the question isnt whether the ex Man United player who ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of our fans has a bias, as he clearly does - its whether the referee does.



As I said above, hes given 16 fouls against us and 15 against Newcastle, 3 yellow cards against us and 5 against Newcastle as well as 2 penalties in our favour - those numbers dont indicate anything untoward but I appreciate that it doesnt account for how many hes potentially let go against Newcastle.



I know that the ground was going mad at one stage but then on Boxing Day Turf Moor were signing whose the scouser in the black at one stage, at Tierney of all people.



I havent watched the game back, when I was watching it it felt as though he was giving everything against us, but I watch the match desperate for us to win, which is not exactly the best position to judge a refereeing performance from.







We ran Newcastle ragged.xG..................... 7.11 v 0.60Possession...........62% v 38%shots...................34 v 5shots on target.....15 v 3big chances ..........9 v 2Given the above stats and the fact that Newcastle are a snide team that continually looks to stop counterattacks then for me the likelihood should be that the number of fouls should be similarly skewed.Newcastle were constantly stopping counters, making last-ditch challenges and fully displaying the dark arts. Yet according to Taylor, they made fewer fouls than us. The issue with Taylor is the difference in the threshold for fouls for and against us. The three yellow cards we received were a fucking joke.If he had applied the same threshold for yellow cards for Newcastle players then the game would have had to be called off because they would have run out of players.As for Tierney, you do realise that happens because the likes of Sky love to stoke controversy and build up the underdogs. Liverpool get fucked over and get goals ruled out and there isn't a peep because it helps create the false narrative that the Premier League is the best League in the World.It shows how competitive it is. We get any decision in our favour and it is instantly wrong. That way you can pretend that games are competitive. Keep telling Burnley fans and those down the bottom they are hard done by and they keep the belief. Come out and tell them the truth that they are dog shit and they will stop tuning in.Look at the classic example. Look at Everton. Everyone knows they are shit and cheated. Yet the likes of Sky love a hard luck story and a boost to TV ratings.