Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 10296 times)

Offline Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm »
What has Neville got to do with this? Who has mentioned Neville? The strawmaning is silly. If Taylor is bias then why would he toe the line on the big calls?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
On the first half Joelinton non-yellow.

IFAB have clarified the rule which a little bit complicated but Taylor was correct rather than corrupt.

https://x.com/mish_leady/status/1741946784120029455?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:29:06 pm
Taylor is clearly bias and always has been.

The fact some on here are following rat boys comments is truly pathetic.

Both pens have clear contact and both fall the next time that leg hits the ground. VAR or the ref arent doing us any favours  they are just toeing the line.

Yet no yellows for Joelinton first half are not reffing by the book and clearly against what should be done. Thats the difference its not that hard to grasp for fucks sake. Well unless people are swallowing agendas from rat boy that is.

If VAR are toeing the line then why does Taylor who is clearly biased award both pens in the first place? They aren't clear enough where a corrupt referee couldn't decide to wave them away. Surely he just ignores them in the same way he ignores giving Joelinton a yellow? We know VAR aren't supposed to over rule clear and obvious and they wouldn't over rule Taylor not giving either of them and we know that as they've not over ruled more obvious things in the past.


Offline Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm »
Basically if calls go against us which we dont understand - referees are corrupt/ bias/ cheating.

If calls go against which we disagree with or are wrong - refs are corrupt/ bias/ cheating.

If calls go for us which are right - refs are just toeing the line and dont mean anything as to whether refs are corrupt/ cheating/ bias.

If calls go for us which are disputable - theres no dispute, they were clearly right to go for us and dont mean anything as to whether refs are corrupt/ cheating/ bias.

If your point of view is unfalsifiable youre welcome to keep believing fairy tales but maybe dont clog up the forum with them.
Offline smicer07

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
On the first half Joelinton non-yellow.

IFAB have clarified the rule which a little bit complicated but Taylor was correct rather than corrupt.

https://x.com/mish_leady/status/1741946784120029455?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q

Think you're misreading it. The first part is the part you need to look at.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
On the first half Joelinton non-yellow.

IFAB have clarified the rule which a little bit complicated but Taylor was correct rather than corrupt.

https://x.com/mish_leady/status/1741946784120029455?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q
He committed two professional fouls in the first half LOL. Endo's yellow was a joke compared to what Joelinton was doing.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Just got back from the game. I've never been so wound up by a ref's performance. Every little decision went against us, he booked Trent for kicking the ball away, yet let Joelinton skate on his dragging Szoboszlai back in an attempt to stop an attack. People will say he gave us two pens...he had no choice. Every other little decision went against us.

I see people saying there's no bias, they can only be from somewhere that's not Liverpool. Scousers are hated in Manchester, anyone who say's the likes of Taylor are incompetent, nothing more, are nothing more than enablers,useful idiots as Stalin once said.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
Think you're misreading it. The first part is the part you need to look at.
The highlighted bit is literally what happened. It wasnt DOGSO.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
On the first half Joelinton non-yellow.

IFAB have clarified the rule which a little bit complicated but Taylor was correct rather than corrupt.

https://x.com/mish_leady/status/1741946784120029455?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q

Thats garbage for me. Hundreds of times the ref has dished out a yellow next time the game is stopped after advantage is played. Even Dean went back on what he originally said first half and completely contradicted himself, confirming they all dont have a clue.

That aside I dont believe there was necessarily anything massively out of place in this game. Taylor for me never gives us many 50/50s etc but he thankfully didnt pull out any whoppers today that changed the game.
Offline wige

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm »
If he's biased, he's shit at that as well.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm
The highlighted bit is literally what happened. It wasnt DOGSO.
He stopped a counter. It's a yellow.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
He stopped a counter. It's a yellow.
He interfered with a promising attack. Its literally what happened so no yellow.

Either way, given the complicated nature of the law, its definitely not evidence of bias.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
If you can't see it at this point, I'm just going to assume you never will and there's not much point having a debate.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Just got back from the game. I've never been so wound up by a ref's performance. Every little decision went against us, he booked Trent for kicking the ball away, yet let Joelinton skate on his dragging Szoboszlai back in an attempt to stop an attack. People will say he gave us two pens...he had no choice. Every other little decision went against us.

I see people saying there's no bias, they can only be from somewhere that's not Liverpool. Scousers are hated in Manchester, anyone who say's the likes of Taylor are incompetent, nothing more, are nothing more than enablers,useful idiots as Stalin once said.

Moron.

Sound like the kind of idiot that worships Kevin Hilton's leccy boxes.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:29:06 pm
Taylor is clearly bias and always has been.

The fact some on here are following rat boys comments is truly pathetic.

Both pens have clear contact and both fall the next time that leg hits the ground. VAR or the ref arent doing us any favours  they are just toeing the line.

Yet no yellows for Joelinton first half are not reffing by the book and clearly against what should be done. Thats the difference its not that hard to grasp for fucks sake. Well unless people are swallowing agendas from rat boy that is.

The idea that just because they don't cheat us out of every single decision in every game is somehow evidence of them merely being incompetent just seems flawed, simple incompetence would average out at both sides suffering somewhat similarly, but we have so much evidence from just this season to show that isn't the case.
Offline Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm
You guys are busy raging about yellow cards not given whilst ignoring the major decisions which made a demonstrable impact on the game both going for us. Its very odd.

I think people are a bit pissed (not raging, bit odd) because we played a yard dog of a side who had a game plan of fouling, diving and time wasting and a referee who helped massively. That we won the game was despite the referee. Considering Mac is only just back from a game against a similar team, I think its pretty justified to be fucked off with a performance like that from a referee.

We won because we played fantastically. I imagine if wed miraculously beaten Spurs youd have been on here telling everyone to just ignore the Diaz debacle because we won anyway, and if the officials had actually been dodgy we wouldnt have.
Offline JP!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
If you can't see it at this point, I'm just going to assume you never will and there's not much point having a debate.

Yeah to be honest I don't see the point of this thread.  Those who think it's corrupt still will, those who won't will continue to mock those who do, and it'll achieve nothing.
Offline Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
Yeah to be honest I don't see the point of this thread.  Those who think it's corrupt still will, those who won't will continue to mock those who do, and it'll achieve nothing.

And those who think its corrupt will continue to mock those who dont. Theyre useful idiots and enablers.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm
Moron.

Sound like the kind of idiot that worships Kevin Hilton's leccy boxes.
That's constructive. Wildean drollery at it's finest.
Online The Final Third

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
This is why people need to shutup about corruption. People bleating about refs being against us all game... when we've been given 2 penalties. It's just bizarre. Yes some yellows were annoying but honestly. Be quiet.

No!
Offline Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Funny how it's now a complicated rule that Taylor got right in this instance. Watch him get it wrong in other games.

That said it's not like the game wasn't in our own hands. We battered them.
Offline Pistolero

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Bent as fuck.
Offline KevLFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Bent as fuck.

Its not. Wouldn't a bent one not give us a pen as both looked soft? If the pens where the other way around and say it was Gordon we be on page 20 now calling for Taylor to be sacked.
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
He stopped a counter. It's a yellow.

Its not, they changed it last season (I think?). Basically, you cant book a player for stopping a dangerous attack anymore, if the ref plays on (as they havent then stopped the attack).

More frustrating that he played quite marginal advantages twice, when wed have rather had the free-kick and the player booked. The second time, we should have been taking a free-kick around the time they were scoring from a corner.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
Its not. Wouldn't a bent one not give us a pen as both looked soft? If the pens where the other way around and say it was Gordon we be on page 20 now calling for Taylor to be sacked.

Not saying it's bent or not but neither penalty was soft, both had very clear contact.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:12:28 am »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm
Its not, they changed it last season (I think?). Basically, you cant book a player for stopping a dangerous attack anymore, if the ref plays on (as they havent then stopped the attack).

More frustrating that he played quite marginal advantages twice, when wed have rather had the free-kick and the player booked. The second time, we should have been taking a free-kick around the time they were scoring from a corner.
One of them wasn't really an advantage.  We clearly stopped for the foul but Taylor was determined to not book Joelinton. I don't know how a player can commit so many fouls without being booked.

A Liverpool player certainly can't do that. Can't you remember when Thiago used to get booked by the same refs after 2 minutes?
Offline KevLFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:13:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:04:48 am
Not saying it's bent or not but neither penalty was soft, both had very clear contact.

There was contact but a bent ref could easily have overturned it. I see both pens similar to the one Quansah gave away at Palace. I just don't think refs are consistent. Trent gets booked for booting the ball away but Nunez did something similar and I even thought Nunez showed more dissent than any of our players that where booked!
Offline decosabute

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:19:59 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
The idea that just because they don't cheat us out of every single decision in every game is somehow evidence of them merely being incompetent just seems flawed, simple incompetence would average out at both sides suffering somewhat similarly, but we have so much evidence from just this season to show that isn't the case.

Agree wholeheartedly.

I don't think Taylor is corrupt. But he definitely has some conscious or unconscious biases, and his decisions this evening were appalling and mostly against us.

He gave the pens because he couldn't not give them. Any other chance he got it, he fucked with us and tried to help Newcastle.

That new rule (which I'd never heard of until his evening) about not booking someone when you wave advantage is absolute shite. Unless you're in on goal if play continues, most teams in most situations would prefer to just get the FK and have the guy be booked.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 12:13:40 am
There was contact but a bent ref could easily have overturned it. I see both pens similar to the one Quansah gave away at Palace. I just don't think refs are consistent. Trent gets booked for booting the ball away but Nunez did something similar and I even thought Nunez showed more dissent than any of our players that where booked!

Nobody's overturning either of those, there was solid contact on both and it's only the delayed reaction that has led to any debate (from very biased sources).
Offline kavah

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:25:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
This is why people need to shutup about corruption. People bleating about refs being against us all game... when we've been given 2 penalties. It's just bizarre. Yes some yellows were annoying but honestly. Be quiet.

that's a mad shout mate, this thread is more nuanced than that, it's about bias, and how hard it is for human nature to overcome that, like the refs being paid by Man City's owners, or the TV companies hammering us with the 12:30s, or the VAR refs not wanting to undermine their colleagues. And yet you think 2 stonewall legit pens being given and not overruled is proof there isn't bias. as I said mad shout  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 01:28:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:25:29 am
that's a mad shout mate, this thread is more nuanced than that, it's about bias, and how hard it is for human nature to overcome that, like the refs being paid by Man City's owners, or the TV companies hammering us with the 12:30s, or the VAR refs not wanting to undermine their colleagues. And yet you think 2 stonewall legit pens being given and not overruled is proof there isn't bias. as I said mad shout  ;D


That's because he is mad.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #271 on: Today at 02:01:38 am »
This is the second time we've played Newcastle and in both games Joelinton has just run around clogging people with complete impunity. I think in the away game he set a PL record for the most fouls in a game without getting a card, it was completely ridiculous then and it was the same tonight.

It's almost like Refs deliberately choose whether to be strict or let things go deliberately to hinder us, because there was only one way Newcastle were getting anything from that game and that was by kicking us off the park.

One thing that hasn't been mentioned so far in this thread is I think it's considered a badge of honour amongst the PGMOL to referee a game at Anfield and to not "let the crowd referee the game". There are certain referees who definitely take this attitude in our home games. Martin Atkinson and Tierney are prime examples

The problem is that they don't take the same attitude to Old Trafford, the Etihad or Stamford Bridge. Referees get stick for being a "homer" at Anfield, but they don't at other grounds, so while not actually consisting of bias against us, it's a lack of a home effect on referees for us that other teams do get.

I think I've seen somewhere stats whereby we get more penalties per action in the box away from home than we get at  Anfield.

Edit: Here's an article in the Independent quoting Paul Tomkins from five years ago:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-latest-news-jurgen-klopp-penalty-record-anfield-stoke-highlights-champions-league-a8328116.html

"Paul Tomkins is a Liverpool supporter. He also analyses statistics and writes about his findings on his own website. He thinks the pattern runs deeper. Since 2003, Liverpool have won only half of their penalties at Anfield. Meanwhile, every other club that has been in the Premier League in that period have won between sixty and seventy-five per-cent of their penalties at home."

Another stat in which Liverpool are such an outlier that there's really only one conclusion to be drawn.
Online newterp

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #272 on: Today at 02:10:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:12:28 am
One of them wasn't really an advantage.  We clearly stopped for the foul but Taylor was determined to not book Joelinton. I don't know how a player can commit so many fouls without being booked.

A Liverpool player certainly can't do that. Can't you remember when Thiago used to get booked by the same refs after 2 minutes?

That was wild. All our players stopped because we had a great free kick coming. Taylor insisted we play on.
