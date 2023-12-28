This is the second time we've played Newcastle and in both games Joelinton has just run around clogging people with complete impunity. I think in the away game he set a PL record for the most fouls in a game without getting a card, it was completely ridiculous then and it was the same tonight.It's almost like Refs deliberately choose whether to be strict or let things go deliberately to hinder us, because there was only one way Newcastle were getting anything from that game and that was by kicking us off the park.One thing that hasn't been mentioned so far in this thread is I think it's considered a badge of honour amongst the PGMOL to referee a game at Anfield and to not "let the crowd referee the game". There are certain referees who definitely take this attitude in our home games. Martin Atkinson and Tierney are prime examplesThe problem is that they don't take the same attitude to Old Trafford, the Etihad or Stamford Bridge. Referees get stick for being a "homer" at Anfield, but they don't at other grounds, so while not actually consisting of bias against us, it's a lack of a home effect on referees for us that other teams do get.I think I've seen somewhere stats whereby we get more penalties per action in the box away from home than we get at Anfield.Edit: Here's an article in the Independent quoting Paul Tomkins from five years ago:"Paul Tomkins is a Liverpool supporter. He also analyses statistics and writes about his findings on his own website. He thinks the pattern runs deeper.."Another stat in which Liverpool are such an outlier that there's really only one conclusion to be drawn.