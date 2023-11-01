« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 90 times)

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,945
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »

Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Simon Long

There's not a lot to say about this fixture that hasn't been written previously. However I'm not sure there's been a point in the last 30-35 years where we've had this much of an advantage in terms of squad strength and overall standing of the clubs. That doesn't mean we can expect an easy game, despite some of our recent results against them and our clearly superior playing squad, you always have to be ready to battle to win this one.


That's what we've done recently against them though, we've won the battle early, we've scored early and taken away any spirit they may have had. If we can repeat that this Sunday we've got a very good chance of another enjoyable scoreline. If we allow them to get into their gameplan though and don't win that battle this could turn into the type of game we saw against Fulham.


Something that is slightly new - this will be our biggest attendance since a game with Leicester City in 1973 with around 57,000 expected as the new Anfield Upper stand opens for the first time. Looking forward to seeing the extra noise we can generate.


The teams are hard to predict due to injuries on both sides. However at the moment they seem in worse shape than us, due to our strength in depth. Matip's out for the season it seems which is a massive shame, Mac Allister sounds unlikely for this with a strange injury involving the stud slicing through to the knee bone!? We've other long term issues leaving us without Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic & Jota (although it sounds like he may not be far off). That still leaves us with the ability to field a strong team.

I'm not sure what a strong team is for them. Bruno Fernandes their captain is suspended, didn't fancy it it seems. Their injury list possibly includes Rashford, Martial, Shaw & Maguire. Lindelof, Mount & Eriksen are other possibles. Casemiro & Martinez are definitely out. There may be others, as I've seen headlines about up to 13 missing.


I don't know how much the fact we have 3 games in 6 days will play in the line up. Two big games follow quickly afterwards, we'll need to be strong in all of them. Though you would expect if any of the line ups were to be slightly weaker it would be vs West Ham.

One thing that we will have to improve is our overall level across 90 mins. It's hard to complain about much given we're top, but we've gained a lot of points from losing positions and it's hard to keep up that kind of resilience.
We are going to need to start playing better to win the games we have ahead of us, in ways that don't expend as much energy or can be managed if we build a lead early.
We definitely have the potential to play much better, we've already shown that at times. But we are still in our infancy as a team, meaning we're also vulnerable and inconsistent at times, and we don't look as tight and defensively sound as we should.

Strange results can happen when a team is still learning. So, although on paper I certainly fancy us for 3 wins - thats a lot easier said than done.

But for now we focus on United, and while a strange result is possible if we dont apply ourselves correctly, I think we play our strongest available team and well prove too good for them by 2-0 or 3-0.

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm »
We are not, and this sounds odd when top of the league, playing well, so any predictions of a huge victory, for me, are a bit naive.

I fancy us to beat anyone at home of course, but I'm not expecting the cricket score some have been suggesting.

Line up something like

                 AB1

TAA   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas

                Endo

  Szoboszlai          Jones or Grav


     Salah       Nunez     Diaz

             
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,614
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Szoboszlai   Gravenberch
Gakpo
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Blow them out the fucking water again. These do not fucking want it, I think you can tell by some of their players reactions recently, they've just been battered at home by Bournemouth and couldn't be bothered getting it up for Bayern Munich on a Champions League night. Of course I don't think it's another 7-0 game, but I think we can be comfortable, it's a game we usually seem to turn up for, Salah loves playing against them and Gakpo had his best game for us against them in March. I don't think they're well equipped for just defending either like a bottom half side might. They tried it in spells last season here and look how it went. Any win will do but I think there is a few goals in it for Liverpool.

I seriously think we can win every game at home. I'm not sure it's ever even been done in the history of English top flight football but if we can it'd do so much heavy lifting if we want to win the title. Got to get at least 50 points at home, like. Away form will end up being better than last season's but it has to be quite a difference points wise. Also, even if we can't win the league due to bad away form at least it looks like Anfield games will carry us to a comfortable top 3 finish.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:48 pm by Mouldy Christmas cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,360
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm »
Let's just not be arrogant and take the result for granted. United are way past the point where pretending a player is injured, only for him to be miraculously healed and ready to start on the day, will have any sort of impact on our team.

Last time they had a decent first 45 minutes, until we sucker punched them with goals either side of half time. The subsequent collapse was glorious. I expect a similar approach this time - let them huff and puff and blow themselves out, then relentlessly grind them out of the game.

Any win will do, and no more injuries, please!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
As long as our attitude is spot on, our quality should do the rest.

3-0.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 