« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 561 times)

Offline Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,945
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »

Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Simon Long

There's not a lot to say about this fixture that hasn't been written previously. However I'm not sure there's been a point in the last 30-35 years where we've had this much of an advantage in terms of squad strength and overall standing of the clubs. That doesn't mean we can expect an easy game, despite some of our recent results against them and our clearly superior playing squad, you always have to be ready to battle to win this one.


That's what we've done recently against them though, we've won the battle early, we've scored early and taken away any spirit they may have had. If we can repeat that this Sunday we've got a very good chance of another enjoyable scoreline. If we allow them to get into their gameplan though and don't win that battle this could turn into the type of game we saw against Fulham.


Something that is slightly new - this will be our biggest attendance since a game with Leicester City in 1973 with around 57,000 expected as the new Anfield Upper stand opens for the first time. Looking forward to seeing the extra noise we can generate.


The teams are hard to predict due to injuries on both sides. However at the moment they seem in worse shape than us, due to our strength in depth. Matip's out for the season it seems which is a massive shame, Mac Allister sounds unlikely for this with a strange injury involving the stud slicing through to the knee bone!? We've other long term issues leaving us without Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic & Jota (although it sounds like he may not be far off). That still leaves us with the ability to field a strong team.

I'm not sure what a strong team is for them. Bruno Fernandes their captain is suspended, didn't fancy it it seems. Their injury list possibly includes Rashford, Martial, Shaw & Maguire. Lindelof, Mount & Eriksen are other possibles. Casemiro & Martinez are definitely out. There may be others, as I've seen headlines about up to 13 missing.


I don't know how much the fact we have 3 games in 6 days will play in the line up. Two big games follow quickly afterwards, we'll need to be strong in all of them. Though you would expect if any of the line ups were to be slightly weaker it would be vs West Ham.

One thing that we will have to improve is our overall level across 90 mins. It's hard to complain about much given we're top, but we've gained a lot of points from losing positions and it's hard to keep up that kind of resilience.
We are going to need to start playing better to win the games we have ahead of us, in ways that don't expend as much energy or can be managed if we build a lead early.
We definitely have the potential to play much better, we've already shown that at times. But we are still in our infancy as a team, meaning we're also vulnerable and inconsistent at times, and we don't look as tight and defensively sound as we should.

Strange results can happen when a team is still learning. So, although on paper I certainly fancy us for 3 wins - thats a lot easier said than done.

But for now we focus on United, and while a strange result is possible if we dont apply ourselves correctly, I think we play our strongest available team and well prove too good for them by 2-0 or 3-0.

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm »
We are not, and this sounds odd when top of the league, playing well, so any predictions of a huge victory, for me, are a bit naive.

I fancy us to beat anyone at home of course, but I'm not expecting the cricket score some have been suggesting.

Line up something like

                 AB1

TAA   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas

                Endo

  Szoboszlai          Jones or Grav


     Salah       Nunez     Diaz

             
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,619
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Szoboszlai   Gravenberch
Gakpo
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Blow them out the fucking water again. These do not fucking want it, I think you can tell by some of their players reactions recently, they've just been battered at home by Bournemouth and couldn't be bothered getting it up for Bayern Munich on a Champions League night. Of course I don't think it's another 7-0 game, but I think we can be comfortable, it's a game we usually seem to turn up for, Salah loves playing against them and Gakpo had his best game for us against them in March. I don't think they're well equipped for just defending either like a bottom half side might. They tried it in spells last season here and look how it went. Any win will do but I think there is a few goals in it for Liverpool.

I seriously think we can win every game at home. I'm not sure it's ever even been done in the history of English top flight football but if we can it'd do so much heavy lifting if we want to win the title. Got to get at least 50 points at home, like. Away form will end up being better than last season's but it has to be quite a difference points wise. Also, even if we can't win the league due to bad away form at least it looks like Anfield games will carry us to a comfortable top 3 finish.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:48 pm by Mouldy Christmas cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm »
Let's just not be arrogant and take the result for granted. United are way past the point where pretending a player is injured, only for him to be miraculously healed and ready to start on the day, will have any sort of impact on our team.

Last time they had a decent first 45 minutes, until we sucker punched them with goals either side of half time. The subsequent collapse was glorious. I expect a similar approach this time - let them huff and puff and blow themselves out, then relentlessly grind them out of the game.

Any win will do, and no more injuries, please!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
As long as our attitude is spot on, our quality should do the rest.

3-0.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:45:24 pm
As long as our attitude is spot on, our quality should do the rest.

3-0.

Attitude not be an issue they dont get much bigger than this around the world plus the fans not let our lads slack off.

Any win will do for me.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,719
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Not sure who we play in midfield

Could Trent play as the 6 and play Gomez RB?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Just get the win, not particularly bothered about humiliating a side who humiliate themselves on a weekly basis given the hectic fixture list. Not that Id object if we did.

With last year in their minds and the terrible time theyre having theyll almost certainly set up not to get hammered first and foremost. Weve not been scintillating recently and low block teams are always a pain to deal with. Hopefully Onanas on his game to let a few simple shots in.

No Bruno giving the ball away constantly, throwing in the towel and sulking probably helps them in this fixture (hes never done anything at Anfield anyway, aside from lose, have tantrums and barge into linesmen). Logic suggests well win, but they are the jammiest team in football and routinely get results their performances dont merit.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,170
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »
Feels like the game at OT when Moyes was in charge. I cannot see anything other than a convincing LFC win.
Looking forward to it immensely  :D
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:27 pm »
I've heard so many people say "Oh it won't be as easy as everyone is saying" over the last week or so that I'm starting to think we've been modest enough to earn a repeat of their last few trips to Anfield.

It's not tempting fate to say they're not very good. As well as that, they're suffering with quite a few injuries and suspensions atm.

Get the first goal and I think they'll crumble.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:19:38 pm »
Doesn't seem that long ago these games left me sick. Still hate playing them but it is mixed up with confidence that we should see them off now.

Not sure what our midfield will look like but I have felt we have needed more from the left side in attack for a while. Gravenberch offers more creativity but not the control and defensive awareness Jones usually does. Tsmikas will be the only player offering width so I think he would better operate linking with Jones down that side.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:23:03 pm »
They're bad but we've played down to the level of worse teams recently and given them a chance. Would be nice to speak.it back up and get a bit of a comfortable win ahead of the Arsenal game. A couple early goals and they're not coming back, look like they've given up on the manager and seemed to barley try in their must win game midweek
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Everyone saying we will win - which we should, but no complacency please. Also United probably have nothing to lose, no one is expecting them to win.

I absolutely hate playing them. Even the 7-0 is short lived as for the most part I just feel relief that we won. I am surrounded by manc supporters and will be on xmas day. Please just win (smashing them would be nice) but just win.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,359
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
They are going to play shithouse football from the start. Proper Stoke levels of shithouse football.

The win is huge. I would like to embarrass them again but I won't mind a 2-1 or 1-0 win

We need to be professional and ready. Ali, Salah, VVD and Trent being left out last night was the intent.

As for United, they are not on our level or radar. That's how they need to be treated.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:31:12 pm »
Just got a £9 ticket in the local ballot, fucking get in!

Let's smash these to smithereens
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:32:41 pm »
Would be great to get an early goal to have them drop their heads as soon as possible.

I can't see us repeating last season but they are definitely there for the taking, and we have many things in our favour.

My biggest concern is them kicking the shit out of our players.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
I just really love the way we did it last time.

Cody Gakpo (43', 50') Darwin Núñez (47', 75') Mohamed Salah (66', 83') Roberto Firmino (88')

Not taking the piss. But seriously, is it possible for us to win this 8-0 this time?

I mean, with our current "strength" and performance.

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Thanks twoturtleduvvas, that was a really good read.  It feels a bit surreal that this will be our highest attendance for 50 years and that it's still being topped by a game against Leicester City of all teams.  When you think of all the massive games we've hosted at Anfield since but always been constrained by capacity.

I thought Man U resembled a football team against Bayern and similarly when they beat Chelsea.  Both of those were home games for them though and against teams that were cruising and chaotic respectively.  Amongst those games they were completely outplayed by Newcastle and Bournemouth.

They're undoubtedly weakened by injuries but I think we're all mourning the absences of Maguire and Fernandes as both are relentlessly dreadful against us.

I'd imagine Klopp will be trying to find that balance between blitzing them and controlling the game, as much so as not to ignite the place too much and trigger one of theirs into a petulant injury-causing tackle.  For what it's worth I think we'll be doing them a favour with slow build-up play and a wealth of possession around their penalty area but a professional win is still three points even if it's less exciting than sucking them into an open contest.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »


People are acting like we are scoring 4-5 goals a game regularly this year. We aren't.

A few folks have acknowledged that our performances the last month have been average. Just because United have also been iffy - doesn't mean that they won't try to put in a shift on Sunday and will roll over.

At this point - just win please.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,970
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:45:34 pm »
Thanks OP...
You mentioned winning the battle early is key and i agree 100%

If we can get ahead early and try and get up to a good lead then we can afford to take players off which would be the ideal situation, with Nunez scoring and no further injuries.

I'll take 3 points any way though to set us up for a big week.
I am sure we will see our strongest or should i say same lineup for this game and the one vs Arsenal with rotation midweek
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,564
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
As long as we go at them and illustrate just how much better we are than them, I don't care about the socreline so long as we win. Another drubbing would obviously be wonderful, but as much as we've been spoiled lately we can't count on that.

Normally I go into this game with a sense of trepidation, so it's weird to feel so confident against these. But they have produced nothing over the last few years to suggest they've got the bollocks for anything more than a scrappy/flukey win at most. They're as likely to crumble as they are to raise their game. We are miles better and everyone knows it.

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:31:12 pm
Just got a £9 ticket in the local ballot, fucking get in!

Let's smash these to smithereens

Buzzing! This is the one big fixture I've never managed to get a £9 for.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Nothing on injuries in the press conference?
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
I dont understand it' - Klopp on Man Utd form

Liverpool v Man Utd (Sun, 16:30 GMT)

Jurgen Klopp on what can be expected from the Manchester United game, after the 7-0 win last season: I never like when the headlines about United are not great before we play because then it is the game where they can put everything right.

"I dont follow United closely enough to know whats the problem there. But I saw Erik ten Hag became manager of the month last month, I saw they were the team in form last month. How can it be all wrong? I just dont understand it.

The 7-0 we knew on the day was a freakish result that happens once in a life pretty much. If it helps anybody for the next game, its the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won.

"If we just play a football game against the historical rival at home at Anfield, that itself makes it a special game and thats what I want to see  a special game.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
would like to see a high intensity Anfield performance.
We have done great picking up results but i do think we need a performance to help the confidence levels.
It is strange we are top but many of our players dont seem high on confidence bar Allison,VVD & Trent.
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,875
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:52:36 pm »
The expectation that we batter them worries me a little to be honest. They can hurt you on the break and thats somewhere weve been vulnerable.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Rashford and Shaw are fit to play apparently.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:32:41 pm
Would be great to get an early goal to have them drop their heads as soon as possible.

I can't see us repeating last season but they are definitely there for the taking, and we have many things in our favour.

My biggest concern is them kicking the shit out of our players.
yep, this game is essentially on a par with derby games at this point. 

I don't care how we win, 3 points with no injuries is all that counts.

that said, if they come away with a loss, but feeling like they've done well in some fashion,  that might be better than any humiliating scoreline.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:41 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:52:36 pm
The expectation that we batter them worries me a little to be honest. They can hurt you on the break and thats somewhere weve been vulnerable.
Just win with a dominant performance like 2-0.
They dont have much in attack bar Rashford who has been awful.
Antony & Hojlund poor only really  have Garnacho who shows any promise. No Fernandes as well.
No excuses its an awful Man Utd team
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,619
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:13:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:54:19 pm
Rashford and Shaw are fit to play apparently.

Nothing to worry about from our perspective. If they play Shaw at centre half then I just can't not see us scoring a few.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,152
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
No excuses for not winning this, but it won't be by 5, 6 or 7.

I'd take any sort of win whether it's scraping another late victory after going behind or a comfortable 2/3-0. Don't give a fuck, just want 3 points.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 