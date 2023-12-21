« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?  (Read 2427 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,435
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #40 on: December 21, 2023, 11:11:59 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 12:07:53 pm
I've had issues in the past using my Ulster Bank (part of NatWest) debit card. The club blamed the bank and the bank blamed the club each time.

Failed for Arsenal there. Had to use Monzo.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #41 on: December 21, 2023, 11:17:18 am »
Failed Natwest and Failed Capital One, Club somehow still not taking the blame
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #42 on: December 22, 2023, 12:44:03 pm »
i think for ACS theres definitely some cards that work better than others because of payment auth issue and that authorisation expiring, but for ordinary sales i think its just an issue with their payment processor being shite or overwhelmed

FWIW ive had no issues with barclays avios mastercard recently, but last year it failed repeatedly.

i also think repeatedly trying on your wifi is perhaps causing some sort of block - hence why maybe hotspot is working for people if they try that way.
« Last Edit: December 22, 2023, 12:46:43 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Molo203

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #43 on: December 22, 2023, 07:07:26 pm »
No issue at all until today.  Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F.  Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment.  Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"

Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard.  All same message.  Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad.  Tried again with a basketed single later in the day.  Same result.

Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue.  Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.

I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:
(a) they're aware of the wider issue
(b) what they're doing about it
(c) When it's likely to be resolved
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.

I'll update if/when I get a response.   
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,102
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #44 on: December 22, 2023, 07:45:31 pm »
There was posts today in the members sale thread about similar issues and the club have been telling people that the reason payments are failing is because unless you're buying a ticket for the acc that is logged in at the time of purchasing the address won't match and it will fail. When it checks card details it uses the lead booker address to verify.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #45 on: December 23, 2023, 04:07:14 am »
Quote from: Molo203 on December 22, 2023, 07:07:26 pm
No issue at all until today.  Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F.  Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment.  Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"

Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard.  All same message.  Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad.  Tried again with a basketed single later in the day.  Same result.

Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue.  Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.

I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:
(a) they're aware of the wider issue
(b) what they're doing about it
(c) When it's likely to be resolved
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.

I'll update if/when I get a response.   

Didnt they suspend a sale because of the payment issue the other day?

So they know theres an issue, as much as they want to pretend otherwise
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #46 on: December 23, 2023, 08:02:44 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 22, 2023, 07:45:31 pm
There was posts today in the members sale thread about similar issues and the club have been telling people that the reason payments are failing is because unless you're buying a ticket for the acc that is logged in at the time of purchasing the address won't match and it will fail. When it checks card details it uses the lead booker address to verify.

think that TO person was a little confused. you definitely still can order with a different payment card/address to the lead booker (albeit in our case, with a few tries)

although, maybe theres some sort of flag being raised for people using blag addresses and then using the same payment details on multiple accounts
Logged
YNWA.

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #47 on: December 23, 2023, 10:21:28 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 22, 2023, 07:45:31 pm
There was posts today in the members sale thread about similar issues and the club have been telling people that the reason payments are failing is because unless you're buying a ticket for the acc that is logged in at the time of purchasing the address won't match and it will fail. When it checks card details it uses the lead booker address to verify.

This isn't true, we have had "error" from lots of cards with accounts from the same house and accounts from different houses. Had it with the booker buying for others and the booker buying just for themselves and then just for them and another, all leads to the same "error".
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #48 on: December 23, 2023, 10:43:42 am »
I have started getting these errors on a card I have used forever on the site, never failed. No issues with my bank, HSBC, decent amount of money in the account.

This failed so I used my joint account, Nationwide. I did the OTP and the nationwide app said it was confirmed and return to vendor. This went through then hit the error message.

I then tried my corporate credit card from work, co-op bank £25k limit on it. Failed again after I entered my OTP details.

I finally used my partners credit card and it worked.

This is utterly shambolic and disgraceful of the help line to be palming people off with false information. The billing name and address does not need to match the account holder, it never has before. This is just pure gas lighting from them.

My own cards failed multiple times on my own account. My partner's card worked on my account, with a different name and address to mine.

They think we are stupid and can treat us with contempt
« Last Edit: December 23, 2023, 10:46:31 am by Craig S »
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #49 on: December 23, 2023, 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 23, 2023, 10:21:28 am
This isn't true, we have had "error" from lots of cards with accounts from the same house and accounts from different houses. Had it with the booker buying for others and the booker buying just for themselves and then just for them and another, all leads to the same "error".
Its a lie from the ticket office
I bought 3 singles yesterday as the lead customer for my mates with the same card
I needed 4 tickets and when I had the 4th in my basket I proceeded to check out then got error
Contacted the ticket office with screenshots of basket/successful approval from bank screenshots/text messages
After a delay they said the reason it failed was cos of myself buying as lead customer and the person who I was buying for had to buy themselves which wasnt possible as he was at work
I had already bought 3 tickets as lead customer
They just double downed on the reason
I successfully got the 4th ticket as a mate gave me his credit card
It was bought by myself as lead customer with a different card holder after earlier telling me thats why my card failed

The transcript is on the member sales post

Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #50 on: December 23, 2023, 11:09:21 am »

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36311 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 am »
QuoteModifyRemove
i contacted ticket office about trying to buy ticket but card was declined

System  10:18 AM
Kenzie just joined
System  10:18 AM
Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Kenzie. How can I help?
Kenzie  10:18 AM
Hi Gary
gary   10:20 AM
hi
i had ticket in basket
after 45 mins or so i lost ticket
Kenzie  10:21 AM
Did you screen shot the ticket in your basket or the error message?
gary  10:21 AM
because the site wouldnt accept payment
Kenzie  10:21 AM
We need both screen shots to be able to assist
gary   10:21 AM
kind of
let me check
Kenzie  10:22 AM
Thank you
gary  10:22 AM

***i msged them with screenshots of ticket in basket
also my txts from the bank saying
ok go back to site to finalise payment
also screenshotted the two successful tickets i got earlier in bank statement and to prove it wasnt declined for lack of funds****


Kenzie  10:23 AM
What are the first and last 4 digits of your card please Gary
gary   10:23 AM
sorry still trying to send another photo

as u can see i was able to buy 3
and the last one i needed the site went slow as i paid and i got error
card num xxxx
Kenzie  10:25 AM
First and last 4 digits please
gary  10:25 AM
and the bank messages for to approve
tried another card also error
typed out number again aswell as usually paying saved card way
Kenzie  10:27 AM
Thank yo
you
gary   10:27 AM
first last card number xxxx xxxx
Kenzie  10:27 AM
Thank you
Did you sign in to authorise the payment for the last ticket yes?
gary   10:28 AM
yes
Kenzie  10:28 AM
Ok thank you
gary  10:29 AM
when authorising it kept saying please wait
1
once done got error
tried loads of times went to card approval
bank side was fine but got error from site
Kenzie  10:31 AM
Thank you , I am just raising this for you now
gary  10:31 AM
i took photo of how many time bank said you have to approve,
got the ok from bank but press continue on your site got error
this was on chrome
never had problem before
Kenzie  10:33 AM
No worries, i understand
gary  10:33 AM
it was an anfield upper and non season
i tried another card but that was same
Kenzie  10:35 AM
Thank you for this information , I will let you know if we require any further information
gary  10:35 AM
ok thankks
ill be back in few mins
need a cup of tea
1
gary   10:48 AM
and now cant try as site closed for 11am sale
Kenzie  10:48 AM
I have just been advised the supporter who you were trying for would need to try themselves as you already purchased your tickets
gary 10:49 AM
what
u kidding
vince is at work
your allowed to buy fam friends
Kenzie  10:50 AM
It would have been ok if he was in same transaction as you , but as you already purchased he would need to buy his own using his own card details etc
This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account
gary   10:50 AM
tthats nonsence
ive done it hundreds of times
ive read on all the forums guys using their usual card and cards are been stopped
Kenzie  10:52 AM
It would only work if you are in the same transaction as them
As your ticket was not purchased along side his , your details did not match his account details so it got declined
gary  10:53 AM
the site asks for card holder and address which is always the same
no thats rubbish
Kenzie  10:54 AM
Yes, but you purchased for him not you so your card doesnt match his details
It is not , this is the case
gary  10:54 AM
what about the 3 transactions that worked
Kenzie  10:54 AM
Your ticket was in there , you were the lead booker so your card details matched your account
gary  10:55 AM
all same card holder and address for example scott  was bought on same card
as was martin
thats earlier  today
Kenzie  10:56 AM
Yes, but your ticket was purchased alongside theres, as previously stated
thiers
gary   10:56 AM
in a seperate transaction
as you can never get 2 together
Kenzie  10:57 AM
My senior team member stated this when I raised your query , He has bought so cannot buy again, the supporter who wants the ticket will have to log on to buy
gary  10:58 AM

i sent this
Dear Mr gary

 

Thank you for your recent booking with Liverpool Football Club.

 

Transaction: 32078784

 

Lead supporter details:

1136****

Gary

1xx  Drive

Dundee

Angus

DD4 xxx

HOME TICKETS

Supporter ID

Name

Product

Price Type

Price

1145xxxx   Martin   
Liverpool v Newcastle United

01/01/2024 KO: 20:00

Stand: Anfield Road Upper

Area: AU6

Row: 36

Seat: 158

 

Turnstile: O 1-2, P 1-3

Adult   £54.00   

remind  me how Vince never worked
its exactly the same as the one i just ive sent
Kenzie  10:59 AM
You would need to ask Vince to try as you have already purchased your tickets
This is the information I received from a manager
I am unable to assist any further
gary   10:59 AM
thats nonsense
ive just proved it
Kenzie  11:00 AM
If you would like to take this further , please email in to contactus@liverpoolfc.com , I am going to end this chat now as I have given all information I can now
gary   11:00 AM
its a card issue on your ticket site
none of the rubbish you have said
System  11:01 AM
Session complete
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #51 on: December 23, 2023, 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: Craig S on December 23, 2023, 10:43:42 am
I have started getting these errors on a card I have used forever on the site, never failed. No issues with my bank, HSBC, decent amount of money in the account.

This failed so I used my joint account, Nationwide. I did the OTP and the nationwide app said it was confirmed and return to vendor. This went through then hit the error message.

I then tried my corporate credit card from work, co-op bank £25k limit on it. Failed again after I entered my OTP details.

I finally used my partners credit card and it worked.

This is utterly shambolic and disgraceful of the help line to be palming people off with false information. The billing name and address does not need to match the account holder, it never has before. This is just pure gas lighting from them.

My own cards failed multiple times on my own account. My partner's card worked on my account, with a different name and address to mine.

They think we are stupid and can treat us with contempt

At the moment for me the only card I can get to work is the one NOT in my address!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Molo203

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #52 on: December 27, 2023, 08:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Molo203 on December 22, 2023, 07:07:26 pm
No issue at all until today.  Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F.  Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment.  Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"

Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard.  All same message.  Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad.  Tried again with a basketed single later in the day.  Same result.

Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue.  Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.

I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:
(a) they're aware of the wider issue
(b) what they're doing about it
(c) When it's likely to be resolved
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.

I'll update if/when I get a response.


Response now received.  Unhelpful and misses the point, but here it is:

"..........In regards to the issues you were experiencing when attempting to pay for tickets, yes the club is aware of this and we are advising all supporters the following: it is best to manually type in the card details rather than using a saved card to ensure that no further issues arise in the future. Most of the issues that arise are due to supporters using a saved card which then causes payment issues and the billing address must match with the address on the card you are paying with.﻿
﻿
Additionally, the club recently introduced a new third wall security system which means that when a supporter is attempting to process a payment they are required to sign into their online banking to 'Approve' the payment on their end.
﻿
If you could please ensure you are following the steps above to avoid any similar issues in the future."


I did type in the card details manually rather than use a saved card - and did this for 5 different cards - as my email to the club made clear.

And I've been using my bank app's security process to approve transactions for months now when buying tickets.

As to my 4 questions, they answered 1 - that the club is aware of a wider issue, although they seem to be labouring under the misapprehension that this is primarily saved card issue.  No response to the other 3 questions:
(b) what they're doing about it?
(c) When it's likely to be resolved?
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue?

I've advised them it's not a saved card issue, and pressed for a response to the other 3 questions.

Sigh.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #53 on: December 27, 2023, 09:37:43 pm »
I mean that's just nonsense from them. I don't have a saved card any more as they stopped working last season. And my Natwest card which I always used has actually stopped asking for the app authorisation and just fails before it gets that far! It was working fine with the app last year, it's not a recent thing to have it, yet now it just doesn't ask for it. Meanwhile the credit card that now does work I don't get asked for it either!

What do people do who don't have online banking and therefore no app to authorise in?
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 09:40:12 pm by grinchgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #54 on: December 28, 2023, 10:18:00 am »
Quote from: Molo203 on December 27, 2023, 08:52:27 pm

Response now received.  Unhelpful and misses the point, but here it is:

"..........In regards to the issues you were experiencing when attempting to pay for tickets, yes the club is aware of this and we are advising all supporters the following: it is best to manually type in the card details rather than using a saved card to ensure that no further issues arise in the future. Most of the issues that arise are due to supporters using a saved card which then causes payment issues and the billing address must match with the address on the card you are paying with.﻿
﻿
Additionally, the club recently introduced a new third wall security system which means that when a supporter is attempting to process a payment they are required to sign into their online banking to 'Approve' the payment on their end.
﻿
The phrase "recently introduced" leaps out here. It means that a recent change has been made to the system and if the introduction of that change coincides with the increase in payment problems, then they should have a starting point for tracking down the issue.
In the style of The Esk, usual caveats apply to what I'm typing next (i.e. my payments experience is now a decade out of date)...
The more information for verification that the merchant can supply, the lower the risk of fraudulent payment and therefore the lower the charges. If the club has recently signed up to more stringent verification then that could be causing issues.
On the subject of address verification...I believe that the house number and postcode are used. When this was introduced it apparently caused a lot of false negatives on the authorisation phase and many merchants were put off using it. I have no idea why this happened - obviously address formats vary (e.g. flat number, house name rather than number) but it may have been due to something else. I don't know if the issue was ever resolved. As long as transaction losses are born by the merchant or the customer, the banking industry can be a bit slow to address problems that crop up  :(
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #55 on: December 28, 2023, 10:41:12 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on December 23, 2023, 11:09:21 am
Kenzie  10:23 AM
What are the first and last 4 digits of your card please Gary
If they're collecting information to help them resolve this then I think they should be asking for the first 6 digits of the card number. The first digit identifies the card scheme (Mastercard, Visa etc) but I believe that the first six digits are needed to identify the bank who issued the card and who will be performing the authorisation. If I was in their IT department, I'd want to check if there were more problems with one bank over another.
If you're having multiple failures, it might be worth checking that your "open-to-buy" (i.e. funds available) is getting reset when the transaction fails. It should be but I remember problems have cropped up now and again, especially when there's been a major software update. I have a vague memory that petrol pumps which do a test transaction when you pay at the pump went through a phase of not releasing the amount from that test transaction.

Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:28:35 am »
Virgin Atlantic Mastercard: Made sure I did not select it from cards saved in wallet.  Entered all of the details directly and ensured they were all correct in the webform.  Result: still fails, so the advice given by Chat agents to the poster above was nonsense, as expected.

Switched to MBNA Visa: Worked first time.

Interesting that when people are ejected from the ground for standing in an upper tier home section after repeated requests to sit, it is sufficiently serious that it merits an immediate emergency meeting between SoS and the Club.  (And I'm not saying that is isn't; it's just an observation.)  But members not actually being able to buy the tickets they are entitled to, either because their IP address is wrongly blocked or because their credit card cannot be handled, is something SoS has little interest in.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 08:28:35 am
Interesting that when people are ejected from the ground for standing in an upper tier home section after repeated requests to sit, it is sufficiently serious that it merits an immediate emergency meeting between SoS and the Club.  (And I'm not saying that is isn't; it's just an observation.)  But members not actually being able to buy the tickets they are entitled to, either because their IP address is wrongly blocked or because their credit card cannot be handled, is something SoS has little interest in.

When did you contact SOS about it? As when members raised issues about payment issues previously, they then raised it with the club quite quickly.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 12:43:42 pm »
The club really aren't taking this seriously - this was my response when I raised the issue

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.
﻿
I am sorry to hear you had an issue during the Members Sale.
﻿
When any issues are raised we do need supporters to contact us at the time the issue is happening and to provide screen shots of the errors/messages so it can be looked into whilst the issue is live in order to identify the specific problem.
﻿
I am sorry if this has caused inconvenience over Christmas and hope you do not experience any further problems but should this happen again please take screen shots and contact us so it can be looked into further.
﻿
Kind regards and Merry Christmas.
Logged

Online tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm »
All Natwest cards not working for this morning's league cup sale - not using saved cards either.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 12:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:43:42 pm
The club really aren't taking this seriously - this was my response when I raised the issue

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.
﻿
I am sorry to hear you had an issue during the Members Sale.
﻿
When any issues are raised we do need supporters to contact us at the time the issue is happening and to provide screen shots of the errors/messages so it can be looked into whilst the issue is live in order to identify the specific problem.
﻿
I am sorry if this has caused inconvenience over Christmas and hope you do not experience any further problems but should this happen again please take screen shots and contact us so it can be looked into further.
﻿
Kind regards and Merry Christmas.
Its been an issue for months now, they are fully aware but simply have no interest in addressing it, just add it to the long list of TO gripes.

As Ive said before, Ive never dealt with an organisation that so blatantly dont give a fuck about their loyal customers.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 01:00:01 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm
All Natwest cards not working for this morning's league cup sale - not using saved cards either.


Yeh mine didnt work
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm
All Natwest cards not working for this morning's league cup sale - not using saved cards either.


Will skip using Natwest for future sales for now I think, too much hassle with them atm. Luckily I have another option which seems to work OK for now otherwise I'd be buggered.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 01:05:43 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm
All Natwest cards not working for this morning's league cup sale - not using saved cards either.


I can't even see a 'saved card' option anymore. They took that feature away to 'enhance supporter experience'.
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »
There has been an update on security with the 2 main merchants Visa & Mastercard.
This update has been passed to banks to implement.
If the bank hasn't implemented yet you will find that the cards of that said bank will work on checkout on the LFC website
If the bank has implemented the new update the payment will fail on the LFC website hence why you are all seeing some working and some are not.

In terms of LFC I suppose they are stuck between the a rock and hard place with this as if they make changes on their side it is most likely that it will start working for cards where the banks have implemented the new security updates and then will start failing for bank cards where the bank hasn't implemented the changes but are currently working on the LFC website.

What LFC really need to do is come up with a solution that allows both current states to work (depending on how they are powering payments as in are they using 3rd party provider this may be easier said than done)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:07 am by liamo3 »
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
PS Natwest have implemented new security updates I know this from speaking with them.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 10:08:11 am
PS Natwest have implemented new security updates I know this from speaking with them.

Is this very recent as my Natwest card hasn't worked since the 13+ bulk sale last month.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:48:41 am
Is this very recent as my Natwest card hasn't worked since the 13+ bulk sale last month.

Mine work for that but stopped working just before Christmas
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:09:21 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 11:04:44 am
Mine work for that but stopped working just before Christmas
Yeah sorry that's what I meant, it worked in the bulk sale but hasn't done since on any sales although takes my ACS payments fine of course!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:09:21 am
Yeah sorry that's what I meant, it worked in the bulk sale but hasn't done since on any sales although takes my ACS payments fine of course!

Sorry yeah I see that now...sometimes I should read something 3/4 times.

Yeah ACS no problem for me too.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 