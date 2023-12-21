No issue at all until today. Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F. Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment. Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"



Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard. All same message. Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad. Tried again with a basketed single later in the day. Same result.



Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue. Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.



I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:

(a) they're aware of the wider issue

(b) what they're doing about it

(c) When it's likely to be resolved

(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.



I'll update if/when I get a response.