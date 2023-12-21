« previous next »
Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?

Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
December 21, 2023, 11:11:59 am
I've had issues in the past using my Ulster Bank (part of NatWest) debit card. The club blamed the bank and the bank blamed the club each time.

Failed for Arsenal there. Had to use Monzo.
deanloco9

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
December 21, 2023, 11:17:18 am
Failed Natwest and Failed Capital One, Club somehow still not taking the blame
RainbowFlick

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
Yesterday at 12:44:03 pm
i think for ACS theres definitely some cards that work better than others because of payment auth issue and that authorisation expiring, but for ordinary sales i think its just an issue with their payment processor being shite or overwhelmed

FWIW ive had no issues with barclays avios mastercard recently, but last year it failed repeatedly.

i also think repeatedly trying on your wifi is perhaps causing some sort of block - hence why maybe hotspot is working for people if they try that way.
Molo203

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
Yesterday at 07:07:26 pm
No issue at all until today.  Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F.  Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment.  Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"

Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard.  All same message.  Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad.  Tried again with a basketed single later in the day.  Same result.

Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue.  Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.

I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:
(a) they're aware of the wider issue
(b) what they're doing about it
(c) When it's likely to be resolved
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.

I'll update if/when I get a response.   
Claire.

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
There was posts today in the members sale thread about similar issues and the club have been telling people that the reason payments are failing is because unless you're buying a ticket for the acc that is logged in at the time of purchasing the address won't match and it will fail. When it checks card details it uses the lead booker address to verify.
scouser102002

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
Today at 04:07:14 am
No issue at all until today.  Successfully a single for Newcastle with usual HSBC debit card and went back to sort F&F.  Didn't work and got what seems from this thread to be the usual error message "Error occurred trying to collect payment.  Your card issuing bank has declined the payment etc etc"

Tried 2 alternative HSBC cards, 1 NatWest, 1 Mastercard.  All same message.  Then eventually the 500 internal system error meant lost a credit pair for a dad and lad.  Tried again with a basketed single later in the day.  Same result.

Live chat completely useless and denied knowledge of any wider issue.  Said I must be inputting the wrong card details (what, multiple times?!!) despite getting bank app verification on some occasions.

I've emailed the club and asked to confirm:
(a) they're aware of the wider issue
(b) what they're doing about it
(c) When it's likely to be resolved
(d) what they advise supporters to do if affected in the short-term whilst waiting to fix the more substantial issue.

I'll update if/when I get a response.   

Didnt they suspend a sale because of the payment issue the other day?

So they know theres an issue, as much as they want to pretend otherwise
