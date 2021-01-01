« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview  (Read 2020 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,661
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:05:20 am
Turn up. Win however. Go top of the league and get home. Sounds like a decent plan to me.

Palace have been pretty shit recently, but we know they will put a shift in against us, and their ground is a pretty hostile place. We need to quieten them down early doors. Pretty sure Nunez starts this after the midweek rest, and I reckon Endo keeps his spot after a really tidy game against Sheff United. I think Jones will start this one rather than Gravenberch in replacement of McAllister. Tsimikas back in - Gomez looked uncomfortable at left back.

I suppose one option is to start Gomez at right back and put Trent directly in midfield to replace McAllister (if deffo out) ?

I was thinking about Trent in midfield too.

Gomez staying at RB though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Start Gravenberch and Elliott

Get at them right from the off and overwhelm them
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,661
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:55:30 am
Start Gravenberch and Elliott

Get at them right from the off and overwhelm them

In place of ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Endo, Elliot, Gravenberch, give MacAllister the weekend off and leave Dom on the bench. Gapko, Nunez and Salah up top. Gomez out for Kostas.
Logged
JFT96

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:18:05 am
In place of ?

Id rest Szoboszlai, the lad must be fucking exhausted. Keep Endo in the side, hes earned it. MacAllister could do with a rest to to be honest, especially after getting the shit kicked out of him in the last game. That midfield is more than enough to beat Palace
Logged

Online soaboutthisSaurez

  • Stegosaurez? Tyrannosaurez?
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:38:31 am
MacAllister could do with a rest to to be honest, especially after getting the shit kicked out of him in the last game. That midfield is more than enough to beat Palace
He's out
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
  • Seis Veces
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Endo/Gravenberch/Szoboszlai for me. Don't want too much change across the team, everyone can rest in midweek and Palace don't have the same depth/quality we have and are also playing a rare 3 game week.

Tsimikas probably returns and hopefully Alisson is ready. Hopefully not tested much by a bang average Palace attack.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,531
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 