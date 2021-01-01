Turn up. Win however. Go top of the league and get home. Sounds like a decent plan to me.Palace have been pretty shit recently, but we know they will put a shift in against us, and their ground is a pretty hostile place. We need to quieten them down early doors. Pretty sure Nunez starts this after the midweek rest, and I reckon Endo keeps his spot after a really tidy game against Sheff United. I think Jones will start this one rather than Gravenberch in replacement of McAllister. Tsimikas back in - Gomez looked uncomfortable at left back. I suppose one option is to start Gomez at right back and put Trent directly in midfield to replace McAllister (if deffo out) ?
Start Gravenberch and Elliott Get at them right from the off and overwhelm them
In place of ?
MacAllister could do with a rest to to be honest, especially after getting the shit kicked out of him in the last game. That midfield is more than enough to beat Palace
He's out
