Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:05:20 am
Turn up. Win however. Go top of the league and get home. Sounds like a decent plan to me.

Palace have been pretty shit recently, but we know they will put a shift in against us, and their ground is a pretty hostile place. We need to quieten them down early doors. Pretty sure Nunez starts this after the midweek rest, and I reckon Endo keeps his spot after a really tidy game against Sheff United. I think Jones will start this one rather than Gravenberch in replacement of McAllister. Tsimikas back in - Gomez looked uncomfortable at left back.

I suppose one option is to start Gomez at right back and put Trent directly in midfield to replace McAllister (if deffo out) ?

I was thinking about Trent in midfield too.

Gomez staying at RB though.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Start Gravenberch and Elliott

Get at them right from the off and overwhelm them
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:55:30 am
Start Gravenberch and Elliott

Get at them right from the off and overwhelm them

In place of ?
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Endo, Elliot, Gravenberch, give MacAllister the weekend off and leave Dom on the bench. Gapko, Nunez and Salah up top. Gomez out for Kostas.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:18:05 am
In place of ?

Id rest Szoboszlai, the lad must be fucking exhausted. Keep Endo in the side, hes earned it. MacAllister could do with a rest to to be honest, especially after getting the shit kicked out of him in the last game. That midfield is more than enough to beat Palace
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:38:31 am
MacAllister could do with a rest to to be honest, especially after getting the shit kicked out of him in the last game. That midfield is more than enough to beat Palace
He's out
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Endo/Gravenberch/Szoboszlai for me. Don't want too much change across the team, everyone can rest in midweek and Palace don't have the same depth/quality we have and are also playing a rare 3 game week.

Tsimikas probably returns and hopefully Alisson is ready. Hopefully not tested much by a bang average Palace attack.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WKc540yBEgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WKc540yBEgk</a>
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:01:28 pm »
Sounds like Macca could be out for a few games.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:28:19 pm »
Does anyone know where there wasn't a 1230 kick-off last weekend?

We played Thursday night, so we were obviously ruled out, but surely some else could have played in that slot? If Sky/TNT are so desperate for a 1230 game, why isn't there one every week? Why only when Liverpool seem to be available?
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm »
Can't wait for the relentless, endless, boring ass drone of their support. Throw in that dumb ass with the drum and job done. Sound off for this one!
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Does anyone know where there wasn't a 1230 kick-off last weekend?

We played Thursday night, so we were obviously ruled out, but surely some else could have played in that slot? If Sky/TNT are so desperate for a 1230 game, why isn't there one every week? Why only when Liverpool seem to be available?
If you play in the champions league/European football the Wednesday before you don't have to play the 1230 and one of Newcastle or Manchester United had. When the clubs/PL last agreed on the TV deal they didn't put it in for Internationals or normal midweek games. Maybe they have this time but I doubt it.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
Reading what was said it sounds like Alisson is a possible for tomorrow.

Even if he doesnt make this game, that sounds positive for next week
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Does anyone know where there wasn't a 1230 kick-off last weekend?

We played Thursday night, so we were obviously ruled out, but surely some else could have played in that slot? If Sky/TNT are so desperate for a 1230 game, why isn't there one every week? Why only when Liverpool seem to be available?

There were two games in the evening instead. Forest Everton at 5.30pm and Newcastle United 8.00pm.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm »
This could be a slog.

Weather looks horrific and early kick off.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 03:05:26 pm
There were two games in the evening instead. Forest Everton at 5.30pm and Newcastle United 8.00pm.

Right, so we could play tomorrow night then as well? I'm with Klopp, we seem to be getting shafted with these early kick-offs.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:40:27 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 04:33:29 pm
Right, so we could play tomorrow night then as well? I'm with Klopp, we seem to be getting shafted with there early kick-offs.
tbf its obvious that our games at 12-30 are getting the biggest worldwide viewing figures thats why we are continuously being shown at the  peak time in the middle east
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:48:16 pm »
Then given we seem to be a cash-cow, you'd expect us to be somewhat of a golden child. Instead we get fucked-over by the FA, PGMoL and the PL every chance they get. Then when we get someone injured after getting flogged with shitty kick-off times, we get told to suck-it-up.

Getting trolled essentially.

Anyhow, let's get this done and go top of the league. Hopefully everyone stays fit.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm »
Win and go top of league, what more incentive is there.

Jones in for Mac I imagine, Nunez in for Gakpo. Maybe Tsimikas back in too.

Id start Elliott personally too.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:49:44 am
I was thinking about Trent in midfield too.

Gomez staying at RB though.

It has that feel of injuries providing an opportune moment to put trent in midfield as his primary position.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
Thanks for the OP Yorky. Unlike a lot here I think this is going to be tough. The only reason is that I think well find it hard to break down a packed defence. It may be an option to play Gomez as he is fast and can quickly get back to snuff out any counter attacks.

I also think that Elliott would be a good option as he is good against a packed defence.

I think Wataru should play as he needs more game time to show what he can do.

Hopefully we win easily.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:44:58 pm »
My issue with Elliott can be his lack of physicality and he would start over Dom.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:09:10 pm »
Personally I'd like to see Quansah given a chance at cb especially as Palace have scored less goals than Sheffield utd
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:12:42 pm »
Quote from: lucid-tentacles on Today at 07:09:10 pm
Personally I'd like to see Quansah given a chance at cb especially as Palace have scored less goals than Sheffield utd

I am all for promoting youth but we have a chance to go top tomorrow.

Its our third game in 7 days so we just need to go and get it done.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:20:33 pm »
Doesn't need to be any huge rotation tomorrow. The game on Thursday is a dead rubber and the next league match is eight days away.

Bring Tsimikas back in, keep Ibou at centre half, and just bring in one of Gravenberch or Jones for AMA. Two wide men pick themselves and I think Nunez will start. Should be relatively fresh given it's the 3rd game in a week.

The schedule from now until the new year is good, no complaints. As noted above the last Euro game is a dead rubber, and the next league match isn't for another eight days. Beyond that it's another three games in a week long period with West Ham/Arsenal/Burnley, not easy, but then it's another five days until the Newcastle game which is practically unheard of that time of year. Win tomorrow and excitement for that period will be off the charts.
