Doesn't need to be any huge rotation tomorrow. The game on Thursday is a dead rubber and the next league match is eight days away.



Bring Tsimikas back in, keep Ibou at centre half, and just bring in one of Gravenberch or Jones for AMA. Two wide men pick themselves and I think Nunez will start. Should be relatively fresh given it's the 3rd game in a week.



The schedule from now until the new year is good, no complaints. As noted above the last Euro game is a dead rubber, and the next league match isn't for another eight days. Beyond that it's another three games in a week long period with West Ham/Arsenal/Burnley, not easy, but then it's another five days until the Newcastle game which is practically unheard of that time of year. Win tomorrow and excitement for that period will be off the charts.