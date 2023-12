I compare all of these to the Curtis Jones red now. That was worse and just a yellow. No consistency.



Curtis was tremendously unlucky with the deflection off the ball. But the way the law is interpreted it’s a red, because of the bending of the leg bit (I don’t agree with the law here though)Looking at the Romero one, it doesn’t get overturned if it’s a red. But this tackle was below the ankle (it was an odd angle as he was on the floor) and the force is not deemed too much. It’s touch and go on the excessive force bit of course, but that’s why it won’t have been overturned