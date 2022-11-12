« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December  (Read 590 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
    • @hartejack
Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »
Liverpool vs Fulham

14:00, Sunday 3rd December
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Stuart Attwell


A busy December begins with Liverpool playing host to Fulham on Sunday, with both sides having secured encouraging results in their first Premier League matches following the final international break of the calendar year. The Reds made the short journey to face recent-era rivals Manchester City last weekend, and returned west with a point following a Trent Alexander-Arnolds equaliser  the 1-1 draw keeps Jürgen Klopps side in touch with the top of the table, just 2 points behind leaders Arsenal. Marco Silvas side came from behind, lost a lead, and then claimed an injury time winner at home to Wolverhampton Wanderes on Monday  the 3-2 victory moved the Cottagers to 14th, and opened their margin to the bottom three to 10 points. Particularly with these latest results in mind, supporters of both sides can feel theyve started the season encouragingly  seven rounds of fixtures await during a busy December & festive period, however, and the coming weeks will be pivotal to setting the ultimate aspirations of Liverpool and Fulham for the remainder of the campaign.

Fulham last visited Anfield at the start of May, in a fixture that had been slightly delayed due to the visitors participation in the FA Cup Quarter Finals a few weeks prior. Liverpool had gone inbeaten in six matches prior to the meeting, and had claimed four successive victories  their form represented something of a recovery period during what had been a very disappointing season to date, but they still sat 7 points adrift of the top four in 5th. Marco Silvas side had taken just 6 points from their preceding eight league matches, but theyd come courtesy of wins against relegation-battling Everton and Leeds United  they occupied 10th place, with a 15-point gap to the drop zone guaranteeing them another season on Premier League football. A first-half Mohamed Salah goal from the spot proved to be the only goal of a largely uneventful game on the day  Jürgen Klopps side remained unbeaten until the end of the campaign but fell short of the top four, whilst the Cottagers end the season positively (claiming 7 points from their final four, including wins again to-be-relegated Leicester City and Southampton).


Having being promoted to or relegated from the top flight on five occasions in the previous six seasons, Fulham appear the ultimate yo-yo club. Reflecting on their record since securing the [now League One] title in 1999, however, its difficult to argue with the suggestion that this is comfortably the most successful period in the clubs history  theyve spent twenty of the subsequent seasons either in the top flight or being promoted to it, even enjoying a run to the Europa League Final under Roy Hodgson back in 2010. A twenty-four year average position in the league ladder  weighed down by a dismal couple of seasons following their relegation in 2014  puts them at 17.8, which feels about right. Despite an apparent instability that yo-yoing might suggest, they appear one of a handful of clubs (alongside West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, and Burnley) whove delivered pretty much whats expected of them over a long period of time, avoiding the boom & bust of the likes of Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Hull City, and Huddersfield Town.

Allegations of naivety were put to Fulham during their last couple of appearances in the top flight, as they attempted to maintain the approach that provided success in promotion campaigns in the Championship but in a much tougher top flight. Following promotion under Marco Silva in 2022, they had a much better time of it last season  the season started well (three wins and 11 points from their opening seven matches), and they occupied a very decent 9th place (just 3 points behind Liverpool) by the time the World Cup break came around in mid-November. That break could have proved to be an unwanted disruption to form for a club of Fulhams stature, but they took four successive victories following the resumption of the league  these wins took them to 6th (with 3 points more than Liverpool) at the midway stage of the season, with their pre-season target if survival all but guaranteed. The aforementioned poor run of spring form (up to & including the trip to Anfield) was likely largely a hangover from Fulham having so comprehensively set about their business last season, but the late season victories against the ultimate bottom four of Everton, Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton, only underlined the good job that Silvas Fulham did with the campaign, ultimately finishing in an eleven-year best 10th position.


Marco Silva has of course remained at the helm at Craven Cottage into a third season, having delivered exactly what Fulham were looking for following failed attempts in preceding seasons  survival following promotion. Former Wolves forward Raúl Jiménez has effectively replaced long-term Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović for this season, whilst Alex Iwobi, Adama Traoré, and Timothy Castagne are the other high profile additions to the squad. Following an opening day victory at Goodison Park, Fulham have been unable to put together any notable run of results this season  theyve only gone more than a game without defeat on one occasions (following a 1-0 victory over Luton Town with a goalless draw with Crystal Palace). Four wins from thirteen matches is decent for a side whos priority will once again be to remain in the top flight for next season, though, and a look at their fixtures arguably frames the first third of their season even more positively  theyve beaten relegation candidates Everton, Luton, and Sheffield United, along with Wolves, and all but one of their defeats (a defeat to Brentford, redeemed by the following weeks draw with Arsenal) appear entirely unremarkable footnotes. Alongside some tougher challenges (matches against Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Arsenal) during the coming weeks, Fulham face Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Burnley, and Bournemouth before Christmas  its the results of matches like these that will determine whether the Cottagers head into the new year preparing for a relegation battle or a more comfortable mid-table finish.


Despite last weekends encouraging draw away to Manchester City, injuries to Alisson and Diogo Jota provided a frustrating subtext for Liverpool  both will be out for a number of weeks, joining long-term absentees Andy Robertson, Thiago, and Stefan Bajcetic. The pair will be significant losses for the gruelling December schedule, when triple-points may need to be earned by small margins  the Brazilian keeper is undoubtedly the most reliable last line of defence in world football, whilst the Portuguese forward has a knack of poaching vital goals in tight matches. The last couple of weeks have provided some encouraging signs for the squad though, with Curtis Jones return from suspension offering an additional midfield option, Kostas Tzimikas deputising well at left-back, Luis Díaz being amongst the goals for club & country, Darwin Nunez continuing to harass & occupy opponents, and Cody Gakpo netting on a couple of occasions against LASK in midweek. It seems almost a certainty that Mo Salah will score his 200th Liverpool goal during the coming weeks, and Liverpool supporters will hope for a home goal on Sunday as we begin a busy & important month of football.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,437
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:07 pm »
Should be putting these to the sword at Anfield, any win though to continue our push in the league and keep that frightening home record going. All of Fulham's four league victories have been against relegation candidates and after losing Mitrovic they even less potent up front.

Kelleher
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Szoboszlai   Mac Allister   Gravenberch
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Might have to be a bit of rotation soon but key is putting games to bed early if we can, great chance to do that against your Fulham's and Sheff Utd's of the league. Take your pick at centre half because anybody can play at the minute, Szoboszlai/Mac Allister will be fresh after not featuring midweek too and it only felt like a little run out for all of the forwards really. Just keep the good run going here then on to a couple of aways we have to win if we want to win the title.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:49:33 pm »
what kind of weather is expected tomorrow?  seen reports of a lot of ice and snow in parts of England.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
Assistants: Richard West, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:18:31 pm »
when the hell is Tierney gonna get fucked off?

jesus christ ...
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Is our game being shown on TV tomorrow?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
depends on where you live, as per usual.  :)

https://www.livesoccertv.com/
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:13 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Jack. Good info on them, think they have bought well but losing Mitrovic is a loss to them. Agree we will go strong tomorrow and look to get it won by sixty minutes.
Going for 3-0 to the Reds in this.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,550
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:08:58 pm »
We will probably start with side that began City game?
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:08:58 pm
We will probably start with side that began City game?
Aside from the 2 injuries we picked up? Kelleher and Diaz in for Alisson and Jota?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:15:33 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:27:05 pm
Is our game being shown on TV tomorrow?

No, it isn't.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,550
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 04:13:43 pm
Aside from the 2 injuries we picked up? Kelleher and Diaz in for Alisson and Jota?
Yeah apart from that ;D
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:15:33 pm
No, it isn't.

Well that's shite.... didn't we get overlooked for the last 2pm Sunday kick off too for some shite teams...
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:37:51 pm »
I have watched Fulham a couple of times on the TV in the last few weeks. They arent very good at all but they do, how shall we say, actively seek penalties.
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:39:44 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:33:50 pm
Well that's shite.... didn't we get overlooked for the last 2pm Sunday kick off too for some shite teams...
I think the games are decided far in advance. Only reason were in that slot so much is due to being in the Europa
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Thanks for the OP jack

Looking forward to this. Should be a comfortable home win, but still gotta go out there and make that happen.

First of a few games we absolutely should be picking up 3 points in before Christmas. Lets get it done.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,291
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm »
Thanks for the OP Jack :)

Forgot this was the Roy Hodgson derby :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 04:37:51 pm
I have watched Fulham a couple of times on the TV in the last few weeks. They arent very good at all but they do, how shall we say, actively seek penalties.
good that Tierney is on VAR then.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,920
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 14:00, Sunday 3rd December
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:15:33 pm
No, it isn't.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:12:54 pm
yes it is.


Both wrong.



It goes: Ooooh no it isn't....


Then you reply

Ooooooh yes it is....



Get with the season for crying out loud. [noddy H] Its Chriiiiiistmaaaas![/noddy H]
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 