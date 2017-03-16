« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Union SG away selling details  (Read 2060 times)

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 am »
Havent even seen 1 on the refresh
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:30:20 am »
Was sold out at 8:17, knowing the form and adding the details in then going through the payment process would take 2 minutes even for 1 ticket.
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:31:44 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 08:28:13 am
Makes you wonder whether the club are deliberately holding them back to put in with the returns? It's hard to fathom 60 odd disappearing that quickly...was in straight away and nothing

Don't think there will be any returns. For the first two games, the club took around 280 tickets out, and ended up putting over 200 back in. For this one, they only took out around 5o tickets.
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,344
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:35:36 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 08:31:44 am
Don't think there will be any returns. For the first two games, the club took around 280 tickets out, and ended up putting over 200 back in. For this one, they only took out around 5o tickets.
Really? Someone said 25% on here, which is roughly in line with the other 2, the most conservative estimate I can see is 200. Very much doubt it was only 50
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:36 am by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:36:39 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 08:28:13 am
Makes you wonder whether the club are deliberately holding them back to put in with the returns? It's hard to fathom 60 odd disappearing that quickly...was in straight away and nothing

God only knows, but all I know is, for the first time ever I had no queue number, status bar shot straight to the end and I was on the page, sold out
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:47:39 am »
Blocked me for refreshing  :no How in the f##k are you supposed to try get tickets in these sales without refreshing the page?!?!?! hate that website so much
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 am »
did anyone get to the hallmap ?
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 08:35:36 am
Really? Someone said 25% on here, which is roughly in line with the other 2, the most conservative estimate I can see is 200. Very much doubt it was only 50

If they took 25%, they wouldn't have been able to fulfil those who qualified in the guaranteed sale.
Logged

Offline Fowler1070

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:02:49 am »
Straight in and sold out.  Not sure it is possible to add details etc in 0 mins?   I guess this game will replace Genk going forward. 
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,344
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
If they took 25%, they wouldn't have been able to fulfil those who qualified in the guaranteed sale.
They wouldn't have cut the hospo/contractual qouta to fulfill it on the current terms. They would have just gone back further had they needed to...
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:17:39 am »
Game has been removed from the site now
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 08:51:32 am
did anyone get to the hallmap ?

At about 8.40. Choose seats flashed up about 3 times but no joy. Hoping for a returns sale.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 am »
Glad got mine sorted in yesterdays sale, mate wasn't so luckky in todays sale.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 08:31:44 am
Don't think there will be any returns. For the first two games, the club took around 280 tickets out, and ended up putting over 200 back in. For this one, they only took out around 5o tickets.
No they didn't, far from it.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
If they took 25%, they wouldn't have been able to fulfil those who qualified in the guaranteed sale.
I'm not sure where you are getting your figures from but lets say they took 25% from an allocation of 1058..thats 265 tickets which leaves 793 tickets for everyone else...there are approx. 700 people with 10/10 so they will be guaranteed leaving the rest for this mornings very limited sale.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 am »
Quote from: Pata on November 21, 2023, 02:02:09 pm
Looking at what's left now, seems, they might've taken 200 instead of 300.
Well, wildly overoptimistic again.
Judging by the fact there were ~60 left for the 2nd sale, this was the standard "take ~300, sell ~700" we saw for the other 2 aways.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:25 am by Pata »
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 09:08:27 am
They wouldn't have cut the hospo/contractual qouta to fulfill it on the current terms. They would have just gone back further had they needed to...

Spot on, there's some right delusion thought on here, they'd never cut the hospo/contractual quota, the 'normal fan' is just an added inconvenience for the club satisfying the supply to the hospo/contractual quota, that are then returned as the games and locations aren't glamorous enough for them.

They'll then be dropped as scraps to the 'normal fan', who will have to pay even more for late travel and accommodation
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:42:13 am
Spot on, there's some right delusion thought on here, they'd never cut the hospo/contractual qouta, the 'normal fan' is just an added inconvenience for the club satisfying the supply to the hospo/contractual quota, that are then returned as the games and locations aren't glamorous enough for them.

They'll then be dropped as scraps to the 'normal fan', who will have to pay even more for late travel and accommodation
As a mate said to me yesterday, we are like vultures waiting for a lion to finish its meal before we can then fight over the scraps.

Zero fucks given by LFC though as money talks.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 am »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 09:39:28 am
Well, wildly overoptimistic again.
Judging by the fact there were ~60 left for the 2nd sale, this was the standard "take ~300, sell ~700" we saw for the other 2 aways.

Yep, based on the 63 that were available and gone in less than 0 seconds (go figure), if there's a ball park 700 on 10 it's basically nigh on 300 again siphoned off again.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 am »
Question lots of 'normal fans' should be asking themselves is how many more are the club going to siphon off satisfying the supply to the hospo/contractual quota, as we progress through this comp and get bigger teams and also if we hopefully make CL next season

Bigger and more glamorous teams later this comp and definitely next season in the CL, more attractive to the hospo/contractual wallahs. Seems to be the general consensus there's 25-30% been taken away in the 3 group games. Is it going to stay at that as the comp progresses?

Unless you're in the few hundred guaranteed group with all credits, at what level of allocation do those on 9/11 feel comfortable booking safe in the knowledge they are guaranteed a ticket.

Just another added stress that the club wouldn't give two hoots about.

Maybe that's something for the much vaunted, powder puff supporters board to challenge the club on. Won't hold my breath on that

Or better still some transparency from the club on the numbers of supporters at each credit level? More chance of hell freezing over
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:03:31 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:42:03 am
Question lots of 'normal fans' should be asking themselves is how many more are the club going to siphon off satisfying the supply to the hospo/contractual qouta, as we progress through this comp and get bigger teams and also if we hopefully make CL next season

Bigger and more glamorous teams later this comp and definitely next season in the CL, more attractive to the hospo/contractual wallahs. Seems to be the general consensus there's 25-30% been taken away in the 3 group games. Is it going to stay at that as the comp progresses?

Unless you're in the few hundred guaranteed group with all credits, at what level of allocation do those on 9/11 feel comfortable booking safe in the knowledge they are guaranteed a ticket.

Just another added stress that the club wouldn't give two hoots about.

Maybe that's something for the much vaunted, powder puff supporters board to challenge the club on. Won't hold my breath on that

Or better still some transparency from the club on the numbers of supporters at each credit level? More chance of hell freezing over


I think they always take the same 25-30% but now in the EL more tickets are returned due to the less glamorous teams/cities to travel to?
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 11:13:17 am

I think they always take the same 25-30% but now in the EL more tickets are returned due to the less glamorous teams/cities to travel to?

Just state that then, everybody knows it goes on.

In the selling notice say that 25-30% of the allocation is required meet our hospo/Sponsors/contractual quota.

Then publish the number of people at each credit level and then you know what your chances of a ticket are.

Basically you're only hope is to take the 5% that UEFA rules state what you should get (yes I know it seems to be very different this year and is less). But take the 5% -30% off that and then you have a better idea of where you are
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 11:13:17 am

I think they always take the same 25-30% but now in the EL more tickets are returned due to the less glamorous teams/cities to travel to?

Whats been apparent from the last couple of games is that they seem to set them aside without knowing if theyre wanted - then put all the unwanted ones back on sale in the week before the game. Wouldnt it be better to get early confirmation of whos taking one, then put whatevers left in the normal sale.
Logged
Long live the King

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm
Just state that then, everybody knows it goes on.

In the selling notice say that 25-30% of the allocation is required meet our hospo/Sponsors/contractual quota.

Then publish the number of people at each credit level and then you know what your chances of a ticket are.

Basically you're only hope is to take the 5% that UEFA rules state what you should get (yes I know it seems to be very different this year and is less). But take the 5% -30% off that and then you have a better idea of where you are

I totally agree with you that they should do that.
But openness and the TO doesnt really go hand in hand does it?
City away in the league with a bigger than Sheffield start on 2 credits higher   ::)
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm
I totally agree with you that they should do that.
But openness and the TO doesnt really go hand in hand does it?
City away in the league with a bigger than Sheffield start on 2 credits higher   ::)


Sheff United was 81 tickets more than City. Not saying they have not taken more for that, or thats not a 2 credit jump, but it was slightly bigger.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 01:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:26:48 pm
Whats been apparent from the last couple of games is that they seem to set them aside without knowing if theyre wanted - then put all the unwanted ones back on sale in the week before the game. Wouldnt it be better to get early confirmation of whos taking one, then put whatevers left in the normal sale.

Great idea, but that would require the club actually having the slightest care for the average travelling fan. Their priority is quite obviously to look after the supply to the hospo/contractual quota, first and foremost, as that is where the money lies to then and money talks

The average 'normal fan' is a long. long way down their list of priorities
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 01:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:31:39 pm

Sheff United was 81 tickets more than City. Not saying they have not taken more for that, or thats not a 2 credit jump, but it was slightly bigger.

Fair enough, must have mixed the numbers, was Palace with a smaller allocation but still starting one credit lower.

City - 2780 - 17
Sheffield - 2861 - 15
Palace - 2687 - 16

But my point was that the TO doesn't care how many tickets they skim off the top and I can't ever see them being open with it.
Logged

Offline wosman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • Done the treble
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 01:44:12 pm »
They're not playing the numbers game

Well done lads, good process
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 02:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:26:48 pm
Whats been apparent from the last couple of games is that they seem to set them aside without knowing if theyre wanted - then put all the unwanted ones back on sale in the week before the game. Wouldnt it be better to get early confirmation of whos taking one, then put whatevers left in the normal sale.
Dear oh dear mate - far too sensible that for our TO.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Been a long day, but assuming nobody on here was sorted today & doesn't know of anybody else that was.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:32:11 pm »
So out of an initial allocation of 1258 (don't tell me that the 200 extra given which are part of the players allocation etc. should not be included because ultimately those 200 tickets are given to LFC), the usual 300 odd were siphoned off at the start (going by LASK away and Toulouse away), so they've taken 500 odd in total. Regardless of if some of those get returned or not, how on earth can anyone ever justify taking 40% of an allocation for 'others'.

Its fucking scandalous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
Been a long day, but assuming nobody on here was sorted today & doesn't know of anybody else that was.
We got the majority of ours yesterday, but today needed 4 and got 2 (I know of a couple of others that were similar too) but that was with 3 of us trying, all getting blocked at some point  ::) and took us between 45 and 60 mins to get those 2.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm
We got the majority of ours yesterday, but today needed 4 and got 2 (I know of a couple of others that were similar too) but that was with 3 of us trying, all getting blocked at some point  ::) and took us between 45 and 60 mins to get those 2.

Thanks
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
Been a long day, but assuming nobody on here was sorted today & doesn't know of anybody else that was.
I've seen 2 people I know get sorted today
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 07:32:11 pm
So out of an initial allocation of 1258 (don't tell me that the 200 extra given which are part of the players allocation etc. should not be included because ultimately those 200 tickets are given to LFC), the usual 300 odd were siphoned off at the start (going by LASK away and Toulouse away), so they've taken 500 odd in total. Regardless of if some of those get returned or not, how on earth can anyone ever justify taking 40% of an allocation for 'others'.

Its fucking scandalous.

Couldn't agree more, it's an absolute disgrace. But they won't justify it, and don't care

The thing is most of these corporates don't want them as the teams and the locations aren't glamorous enough for them. The club should be challenged over it, but who by SoS, the supporters board, they're actually part of the problem with lots of ticketing issues

They then get put back in the pot for the likes of me, with a week's notice to the game when flight and hotel prices have gone through the roof
« Last Edit: Today at 07:04:47 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
Couldn't agree more, it's an absolute disgrace. But they won't justify it, and don't care

The thing is most of these corporates don't want them as the teams and the locations aren't glamorous enough for them. The club should be challenged over it, but who by SoS, the supporters board, they're actually part of the problem

They then get put back in the pot for the likes of me, with a week's notice to the game when flight and hotel prices have gone through the roof
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
Couldn't agree more, it's an absolute disgrace. But they won't justify it, and don't care

The thing is most of these corporates don't want them as the teams and the locations aren't glamorous enough for them. The club should be challenged over it, but who by SoS, the supporters board, they're actually part of the problem

They then get put back in the pot for the likes of me, with a week's notice to the game when flight and hotel prices have gone through the roof

TBF with the so called problems at Toulouse of overcrowding*.

from my spec just above the stairway, there was 2 people trying to sort it out.
One from SOS and the LFC SLO, why the LFC SLO is in the middle of all that for the duration of the first half  baffles me.
No sight of French stewards or LFC at all during the whole game.
*there was plenty of empty seats down the left hand side, granted the far end view was blocked by some of our banners

as for the Hospitality issue, we are really screwed here as its the only way LFC can sell some of the higher end packages with the carrot of guaranteed tickets, if anything its only going to get worse with the Anny Road.

I'm in the same boat as you BTW, been to all ten games yet no credits & NO USG ticket.
Trains, Hotel booked as soon as the draw was made.

can't believe people book flights etc so late.
Our Toulouse Flights cost £230 when the draw was made, over £900 when we got our tickets in the first returns sale, wasn't that about 7-10 days prior to the game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:21 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:00:00 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
Been a long day, but assuming nobody on here was sorted today & doesn't know of anybody else that was.

I've heard of someone getting 5, another getting 3 and ours getting 1
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:26:00 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm

I'm in the same boat as you BTW, been to all ten games yet no credits & NO USG ticket.
Trains, Hotel booked as soon as the draw was made.


So you've been to every game and yet have no credits, meaning you're on somebody else's card, am I reading that right? If so you're not in the same boat as me as I have been all games on my card.

Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
can't believe people book flights etc so late.
Our Toulouse Flights cost £230 when the draw was made, over £900 when we got our tickets in the first returns sale, wasn't that about 7-10 days prior to the game.


Why are you saying that? People who have slim or no chance of a ticket, should book flights and accommodation on the off chance of picking up a ticket
« Last Edit: Today at 07:28:49 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 