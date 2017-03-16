Couldn't agree more, it's an absolute disgrace. But they won't justify it, and don't care



The thing is most of these corporates don't want them as the teams and the locations aren't glamorous enough for them. The club should be challenged over it, but who by SoS, the supporters board, they're actually part of the problem



They then get put back in the pot for the likes of me, with a week's notice to the game when flight and hotel prices have gone through the roof



TBF with the so called problems at Toulouse of overcrowding*.from my spec just above the stairway, there was 2 people trying to sort it out.One from SOS and the LFC SLO, why the LFC SLO is in the middle of all that for the duration of the first half baffles me.No sight of French stewards or LFC at all during the whole game.*there was plenty of empty seats down the left hand side, granted the far end view was blocked by some of our bannersas for the Hospitality issue, we are really screwed here as its the only way LFC can sell some of the higher end packages with the carrot of guaranteed tickets, if anything its only going to get worse with the Anny Road.I'm in the same boat as you BTW, been to all ten games yet no credits & NO USG ticket.Trains, Hotel booked as soon as the draw was made.can't believe people book flights etc so late.Our Toulouse Flights cost £230 when the draw was made, over £900 when we got our tickets in the first returns sale, wasn't that about 7-10 days prior to the game.