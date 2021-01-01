Question lots of 'normal fans' should be asking themselves is how many more are the club going to siphon off satisfying the supply to the hospo/contractual quota, as we progress through this comp and get bigger teams and also if we hopefully make CL next season



Bigger and more glamorous teams later this comp and definitely next season in the CL, more attractive to the hospo/contractual wallahs. Seems to be the general consensus there's 25-30% been taken away in the 3 group games. Is it going to stay at that as the comp progresses?



Unless you're in the few hundred guaranteed group with all credits, at what level of allocation do those on 9/11 feel comfortable booking safe in the knowledge they are guaranteed a ticket.



Just another added stress that the club wouldn't give two hoots about.



Maybe that's something for the much vaunted, powder puff supporters board to challenge the club on. Won't hold my breath on that



Or better still some transparency from the club on the numbers of supporters at each credit level? More chance of hell freezing over