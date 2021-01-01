Hes trying to find someone with hair that most resembles Redondos. My moneys on later era Jeff Hendrick.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Boxed it for him.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Im making a team of pundits
Because Robbie didn't put a name with his pick, I'm just going to assume he picked Newcastle legend Andy O'Brien
No ones going to give it Giggseh.
Aguero has already been picked
Another big vote winner goes.Thanks for the compliment Elzar
Not gonna lie, half just presumed he couldn't have been picked in the first round of choices.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.88]