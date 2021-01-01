Closet Pep fan? De Bruyne and Haaland.



I bet he's bald.



Haha caught me.To be fair, Ive always rated Pep very highly and watched a lot of his Barcelona side back in the day. I wish hed had a more interesting career rather than taking two of the most boring jobs in football with Bayern and City though.As for picking City players, I hate them as a side and everything they stand for, but I guess the problem with the nation state sides is they can buy all the best players without flinching, which says a lot for their quality and makes them good draft picks.I dont care much for Haaland though. Hes obviously efficient but he seems like an elite version of the early Harry Kane / late Ronaldo style player who has pace, finishing and the ability to make perfectly timed runs without adding much to the rest of the side. If he adapts into a more all round role like later Kane did from Mourinho onwards, I think City will be a much more dangerous side for it, but currently I think he makes them more one-dimensional. Id rate De Bruyne higher as a footballer in general.Haha, luckily Im blessed with some good Indian genes that give me some lusciously, thick dark hair, but youve got to appreciate a baldy who commits to being bald rather than hanging onto the last few strands.