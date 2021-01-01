« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:30:38 pm
Hes trying to find someone with hair that most resembles Redondos. My moneys on later era Jeff Hendrick.

Surely Barry Venison is his guy

Boxed it for him.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:00:52 pm
Boxed it for him.

Never knew Baggio had a spell at Forest
Im making a team of pundits
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Im making a team of pundits

Well done. Thats their job.
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:30:38 pm
Hes trying to find someone with hair that most resembles Redondos. My moneys on later era Jeff Hendrick.

Yes, still deciding between him and Kris Boyd.
Because Robbie didn't put a name with his pick, I'm just going to assume he picked Newcastle legend Andy O'Brien
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
Because Robbie didn't put a name with his pick, I'm just going to assume he picked Newcastle legend Andy O'Brien
let me do it again :)
No ones going to give it Giggseh.
Aguero has already been picked
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
No ones going to give it Giggseh.

Another big vote winner goes.

Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 12:10:15 am
Aguero has already been picked

Thanks for the compliment Elzar  :D
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 12:10:15 am
Aguero has already been picked


haha, past midnight and I couldn't see him on a list of 18 names. Oops
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:13:06 am
Another big vote winner goes.

Thanks for the compliment Elzar  :D

Not gonna lie, half just presumed he couldn't have been picked in the first round of choices.  :-X
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:16:51 am
Not gonna lie, half just presumed he couldn't have been picked in the first round of choices.  :-X

Et tu, brute? Red blinkers off he's one of the best 9s I've seen in the last 10 years and never found him detestable like a few others.
Looks like that's us done for the evening. Hazell's clock starts at 9am tomorrow morning. Sticking to two hour deadlines for now as we're moving on at a decent speed after the weekend hump.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:22:05 am
Et tu, brute? Red blinkers off he's one of the best 9s I've seen in the last 10 years and never found him detestable like a few others.

Red blinkers off? I think they are padlocked on everyone!
Didn't even think of Haaland, interesting pick.  Only one season but he was immense so it's a tough one.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:49 am
Didn't even think of Haaland, interesting pick.  Only one season but he was immense so it's a tough one.

Haha I had him in mind as a cheeky later one.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:49 am
Didn't even think of Haaland, interesting pick.  Only one season but he was immense so it's a tough one.

Yeah hes not been here long, but he holds some significant records already. Agree its interesting since drafts are normally based on full careers, but that doesnt feel likely in this draft, as weve only got a 31 year period to work with.

Id probably have left him until later if I didnt have De Bruyne, and if he wasnt from a more obscure footballing nation.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:53:03 am
Yeah hes not been here long, but he holds some significant records already. Agree its interesting since drafts are normally based on full careers, but that doesnt feel likely in this draft, as weve only got a 31 year period to work with.

Id probably have left him until later if I didnt have De Bruyne, and if he wasnt from a more obscure footballing nation.

Closet Pep fan? De Bruyne and Haaland.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:02:52 am
Closet Pep fan? De Bruyne and Haaland.

I bet he's bald.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:49 am
Didn't even think of Haaland, interesting pick.  Only one season but he was immense so it's a tough one.

Was thinking about Haaland and as he has only one and a bit seasons, would it effect voting over someone who has picked a striker with a longer career. Guess we will see, but he is so obviously the real deal, so i'm sure it's going to be hard to mark him down on the just one season argument when it comes to voting, for me anyway.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:02:52 am
Closet Pep fan? De Bruyne and Haaland.

Haha caught me.

To be fair, Ive always rated Pep very highly and watched a lot of his Barcelona side back in the day. I wish hed had a more interesting career rather than taking two of the most boring jobs in football with Bayern and City though.

As for picking City players, I hate them as a side and everything they stand for, but I guess the problem with the nation state sides is they can buy all the best players without flinching, which says a lot for their quality and makes them good draft picks.

I dont care much for Haaland though. Hes obviously efficient but he seems like an elite version of the early Harry Kane / late Ronaldo style player who has pace, finishing and the ability to make perfectly timed runs without adding much to the rest of the side. If he adapts into a more all round role like later Kane did from Mourinho onwards, I think City will be a much more dangerous side for it, but currently I think he makes them more one-dimensional. Id rate De Bruyne higher as a footballer in general.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:03:07 am
I bet he's bald.

Haha, luckily Im blessed with some good Indian genes that give me some lusciously, thick dark hair, but youve got to appreciate a baldy who commits to being bald rather than hanging onto the last few strands.
Knew Haaland would go fairly soon. There's definitely no question on his ability, but he probably has the most punchable face in football right now. I can see him being about as popular in the vote as Cristiano.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:30:02 am
Knew Haaland would go fairly soon. There's definitely no question on his ability, but he probably has the most punchable face in football right now. I can see him being about as popular in the vote as Cristiano.

Haha true. In fact his faces looks constantly like its been punched in slow motion.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:03:31 am
Was thinking about Haaland and as he has only one and a bit seasons, would it effect voting over someone who has picked a striker with a longer career. Guess we will see, but he is so obviously the real deal, so i'm sure it's going to be hard to mark him down on the just one season argument when it comes to voting, for me anyway.

I think I'd always favour someone with more longevity. Assuming they still had a top tier career. This argument has come up plenty with Duncan Edwards in past drafts. Football is a funny game and you just don't know what tomorrow will bring. Haaland could have a career ender tomorrow and then he'd forever be known as that 'what could have been' guy. On that basis I'd say every striker drafted so far is ahead of him, but there are others who will go later with shorter/weaker careers who Haaland would rightly be the better choice than.
Just woke up gimme a second
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:01:21 am
I think I'd always favour someone with more longevity. Assuming they still had a top tier career. This argument has come up plenty with Duncan Edwards in past drafts. Football is a funny game and you just don't know what tomorrow will bring. Haaland could have a career ender tomorrow and then he'd forever be known as that 'what could have been' guy. On that basis I'd say every striker drafted so far is ahead of him, but there are others who will go later with shorter/weaker careers who Haaland would rightly be the better choice than.

Depends how you judge the players too. Are they their entire careers, almost their average, condensed into one tournament, or are they their peaks? Haalands peak is already up there with some of the best poacher style strikers in the leagues history.
