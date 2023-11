Closet Pep fan? De Bruyne and Haaland.



I bet he's bald.



Haha caught me.To be fair, Iíve always rated Pep very highly and watched a lot of his Barcelona side back in the day. I wish heíd had a more interesting career rather than taking two of the most boring jobs in football with Bayern and City though.As for picking City players, I hate them as a side and everything they stand for, but I guess the problem with the nation state sides is they can buy all the best players without flinching, which says a lot for their quality and makes them good draft picks.I donít care much for Haaland though. Heís obviously efficient but he seems like an elite version of the early Harry Kane / late Ronaldo style player who has pace, finishing and the ability to make perfectly timed runs without adding much to the rest of the side. If he adapts into a more all round role like later Kane did from Mourinho onwards, I think City will be a much more dangerous side for it, but currently I think he makes them more one-dimensional. Iíd rate De Bruyne higher as a footballer in general.Haha, luckily Iím blessed with some good Indian genes that give me some lusciously, thick dark hair, but youíve got to appreciate a baldy who commits to being bald rather than hanging onto the last few strands.