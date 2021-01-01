« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November  (Read 2838 times)

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,547
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:35:23 pm
A true case of poetic justice. For once.

Poetic justice would be us twatting them in the reverse fixture.. I mean a real pasting.. 5-0 6-0

Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
whoever said Wolves are pointless club should take that back ;D
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,938
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:57:17 pm »
Can Spurs bounce back and go on a run of 10+ wins in a row? It might be difficult.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,823
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:57:17 pm
Can Spurs bounce back and go on a run of 10+ wins in a row? It might be difficult.

Only City are winning 10 in a row. Nobody else can do that.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,968
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
Everton 1-0
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,429
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
Everton score less than a minute in
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,371
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:03:30 pm »
What's the point of Palace?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:04:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:02:30 pm
Everton 1-0
they are lock to finish in top 16
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,046
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »

Crystal Palace 0 - [1] Everton; Vitaliy Mykolenko on 2' - https://dubz.link/c/4005ee
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,968
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
Pen to Palace
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,235
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm »
Penalty to Palace.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,429
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm »
Palace get a pen
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:49:19 pm
whoever said Wolves are pointless club should take that back ;D

Let us try this

Crystal Palace are a pointless club
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,968
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm »
1-1
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,288
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:03:30 pm
What's the point of Palace?

Good work.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 