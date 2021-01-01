« previous next »
Author Topic: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0  (Read 1081 times)

Online decosabute

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:46:13 pm »
Tsimikas is a good lad and a tryer, but sorry, he's miles from the required level, even as a backup.
Online Haggis36

Re: Half time thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:46:16 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:41:50 pm
Poor effort, but nothing to worry about.  Hard time seeing us not coming away from this with at least a draw. 

But damn, for the second match in a row, teams and players seemingly not great, not skilled have just danced through us when we have 2 or 3 or 4 bodies surrounding them.  I lost count of the times a Luton player was able to wiggle out of a 3 on 1 disadvantage to get free or make a clean pass to a teammate, but I think Toulouse has done that at least as many times in this first half.  If they were THAT good, why the hell are they at the middle or bottom of the table? 

Only one half, but Mac doesn't look significantly better at the 8 (as everyone has reminded is his real position) than he has at the 6.  But, no choice but to give him the whole 90 here and hope he improves. 

Doak showing his age, Tsimikas having a brain cramp, Endo flying into challenges when he doesn't need to...   A lot of room for improvement by the whole squad.

He looks much worse.

He's a clever player, reads the game well, has a good pass on him and some silky skills. Is usually a bit more of a battler than he's shown tonight. But he's so, so slow.
Online number 168

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:42:40 pm
I guess we want to play the same system as when Trent plays

Unfortuately they are like chalk and cheese
Online StevoHimself

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:44:12 pm
WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ??  Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing

Yeah, it's a weird cliche that pundits come out with. Virtually any time a top side plays poorly against a smaller side it must be because the smaller side has played really well. Wasn't the case against Luton and hasn't been the case here.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:46:48 pm »
This is a reserve team and that's what you get. The Greek lad is  bang average and we settled for second/ third best..
Cheap carpets and all.that
Online Paul_h

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:46:59 pm »
no intensity without Dom. expect he will be soon
No link up play between front 3. playing as individuals..
Online RK7

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:47:07 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:44:55 pm
Whats with side to side passing bs?
If the players are brave enough to pass between their midfielders then sub them. Endo is slow to challenges & passes back & sideways. Mcallister isn't doing any better.

They're limited players unfortunately,  some don't want to admit it but they are.
Online Legs

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:44:12 pm
WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ??  Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing

Endo should be off and their manager should be all over the ref apparently too.

Seriously STFU his Chelsea side be playing with 8 every game if that was the case difference is European refs tend to be better than ours.

Endo would be off if Tierney im sure
Online The Final Third

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm »
Trent, Mo and Szobo coming on. Let's go Reds!
Online vicar

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm »
Salah Trent and Szobo
Online stockdam

Re: HT Toulouse 1 Liverpool 0
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:44:12 pm
WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ??  Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing

I think Toulouse had about two shots and one of them only went in due to a deflection. They have defended most of that half and were certainly not the better team.
