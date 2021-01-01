WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ?? Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing



Endo should be off and their manager should be all over the ref apparently too.Seriously STFU his Chelsea side be playing with 8 every game if that was the case difference is European refs tend to be better than ours.Endo would be off if Tierney im sure