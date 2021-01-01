Poor effort, but nothing to worry about. Hard time seeing us not coming away from this with at least a draw. But damn, for the second match in a row, teams and players seemingly not great, not skilled have just danced through us when we have 2 or 3 or 4 bodies surrounding them. I lost count of the times a Luton player was able to wiggle out of a 3 on 1 disadvantage to get free or make a clean pass to a teammate, but I think Toulouse has done that at least as many times in this first half. If they were THAT good, why the hell are they at the middle or bottom of the table? Only one half, but Mac doesn't look significantly better at the 8 (as everyone has reminded is his real position) than he has at the 6. But, no choice but to give him the whole 90 here and hope he improves. Doak showing his age, Tsimikas having a brain cramp, Endo flying into challenges when he doesn't need to... A lot of room for improvement by the whole squad.
I guess we want to play the same system as when Trent plays
WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ?? Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing
Whats with side to side passing bs?If the players are brave enough to pass between their midfielders then sub them. Endo is slow to challenges & passes back & sideways. Mcallister isn't doing any better.
WTF is Joe Cole basing Toulouse deserve their lead on ?? Is he watching the same game as everyone else. We havent been at our best but apart from a good bit of fortune they have offered nothing
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]