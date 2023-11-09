« previous next »
Author Topic: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45  (Read 6532 times)

Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,720
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #120 on: November 9, 2023, 05:02:04 pm »
Will be funny if Mac Allister players 6 and Endo 8.
Online tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,292
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #121 on: November 9, 2023, 05:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  9, 2023, 05:02:04 pm
Will be funny if Mac Allister players 6 and Endo 8.

;D
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,923
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #122 on: November 9, 2023, 05:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  9, 2023, 05:02:04 pm
Will be funny if Mac Allister players 6 and Endo 8.
worth it to see the meltdown  :)
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,142
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #123 on: November 9, 2023, 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  9, 2023, 05:00:14 pm
Growing pains or Groin pains, one of the two.
Cheese, Cocker :wave
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,212
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #124 on: November 9, 2023, 05:07:14 pm »
Great stuff all round for the reds eh.

Diaz papa freed, a decent team with Luis included, a probable away win in Europe.

Early kick off so early bevs :)
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,142
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #125 on: November 9, 2023, 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  9, 2023, 05:07:14 pm
Great stuff all round for the reds eh.

Diaz papa freed, a decent team with Luis included, a probable away win in Europe.

Early kick off so early bevs :)
Didnt know his Dads been released. Nice one

Whos these Bevs mate? They 'Friends' are they?

You one of them Goldfish bowl key swinging kinky fucks are ya? Paddle on the arse an leather undies on?

Fair doos John
Offline Jean Girard

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 699
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #126 on: November 9, 2023, 05:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  9, 2023, 05:00:14 pm
Growing pains or Groin pains, one of the two.

Yeah, pelvis related or something?  A growth spurt and his body went a bit haywire. Best part of 2 years since his debut appearances.

Still only 19, so it's great to see him back.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 108,197
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #127 on: November 9, 2023, 05:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  9, 2023, 05:12:16 pm
Didnt know his Dads been released. Nice one

Whos these Bevs mate? They 'Friends' are they?

You one of them Goldfish bowl key swinging kinky fucks are ya? Paddle on the arse an leather undies on?

Fair doos John

:lmao
Online 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,974
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #128 on: November 9, 2023, 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  9, 2023, 05:12:16 pm
Didnt know his Dads been released. Nice one

Whos these Bevs mate? They 'Friends' are they?

You one of them Goldfish bowl key swinging kinky fucks are ya? Paddle on the arse an leather undies on?

Fair doos John

That'd be Beverly and her twin sister Beverly.  8)
Offline 88_RED

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,547
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #129 on: November 9, 2023, 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on November  8, 2023, 06:18:07 pm
Fun fact for the day: -

They make Airbus's in Toulouse.

Let's hope they don't park one..
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,923
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #130 on: November 9, 2023, 05:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on November  9, 2023, 05:13:22 pm
Yeah, pelvis related or something?  A growth spurt and his body went a bit haywire. Best part of 2 years since his debut appearances.

Still only 19, so it's great to see him back.
kids these days -- he probably cut himself shaving and it went septic.
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,142
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #131 on: November 9, 2023, 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November  9, 2023, 05:14:02 pm
That'd be Beverly and her twin sister Beverly.  8)
104336652-babs3-getty" border="0
Offline King Kenny 7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,099
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #132 on: November 9, 2023, 05:21:56 pm »
Hoping for a straight forward win and no injuries tonight.
Offline Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,724
  All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Toulouse v Liverpool, Europa League, THU 9th NOV, 17.45
« Reply #133 on: November 9, 2023, 05:44:26 pm »
Made up for Lucho, hattrick for him tonight. Glad to see Doak as well.

Get the pts and qualify!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
